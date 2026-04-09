Bold Claim – GTA 6 Might Make Millionaires in Real Life

Most Grand Theft Auto VI rumors focus on the map, story, or graphics. But one claim going around right now is a bit different: That GTA 6 could produce real-world millionaires by letting players earn money through a user-generated content (UGC) system. Gaming personality HipHopGamer (real name Gerard Williams) mentioned this in a recent interview, and while he’s not an official Rockstar source, there’s more to this story than just hype.

Why Did HipHopGamer Say GTA 6 Might Make You a Millionaire?

Williams told PC Gamer that GTA 6 is going to be unlike anything players have seen before. He claims to have spent time with Rockstar personally and said the game is being built as a full content ecosystem. It’s not going to be just a game you play, but one where you can build, create, and earn.

His exact take was that GTA 6 will produce millionaires, pointing to the rise of user-generated content across gaming as the reason why. He also compared it to GTA 5‘s RP server scene, saying the GTA 6 version of that will make everything before it look small.

If you remember, Rockstar actually bought Cfx.re, the team behind FiveM and RedM in 2023. FiveM is what powers most of the GTA 5 roleplay servers people play on. Then, in 2026, Rockstar relaunched those platforms with a paid marketplace.

Moreover, back in February 2025, Rockstar had actually been holding meetings with top creators from the Fortnite and Roblox communities. The talks reportedly covered the idea of letting players design their own game modes, build custom environments, and bring their own ideas into the GTA universe. While Rockstar hasn’t officially confirmed any of this, the fact that these conversations are happening at all says a lot about where GTA 6 is heading.

If you think about how Roblox and Fortnite’s UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) already let creators earn real money, GTA 6 doing the same thing with its audience size would be on a completely different level.

What This Means for GTA 6 Players

If Grand Theft Auto 6 adds a full UGC system, it could open up real chances for players. You might potentially be able to create servers, missions, game modes, or in-game items and get paid for them.

The GTA 5 RP scene already proved there’s a big demand for player-made content. Some streamers even built careers playing on servers like NoPixel. If this carries over to GTA 6 on PC, as Gerard Williams mentioned, it could turn into a real in-game economy.

But again, Williams isn’t part of Rockstar, and none of this is confirmed. However, the UGC idea matches what Rockstar has already done. The FiveM acquisition and the paid marketplace are real, not rumors. So if GTA 6 builds on that, it makes sense. In the end, it might not actually make players millionaires, but a strong UGC platform in GTA 6 would still be a big deal for the community. It’s something worth watching as the release gets closer.