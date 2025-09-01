All Harry Potter Series Cast and How They Compare to Movies’ Casting

Summary:

HBO’s Harry Potter series has confirmed its cast of characters set to appear in the first season.

Season one will premiere in 2027, while shooting already underway.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the cast of HBO’s Harry Potter series.

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot series is filming at Warner Bros. Studios. The series will span over a decade as we naturally get to see the characters age over time, something similar to what the movies did. The first season is set to premiere in 2027. The shooting is already underway, and everyone’s curious as to who’s playing their favorite characters from the Wizarding World and how they compare to the original. Here’s everything you need to know about the Harry Potter series’ cast and their big-screen counterparts.

1. Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Birthday : 2013 or 2014 (age approximately 11-12 in 2025)

: 2013 or 2014 (age approximately 11-12 in 2025) Years Active : Around 2020–present

: Around 2020–present Known for: Grow (2025) and the BBC TV adaptation Gifted (2025).

Dominic McLaughlin and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter side by side | Credit: Warner Bros.

The titular role of the boy who lived will be played by Dominic McLaughlin, previously played by Daniel Radcliffe. McLaughlin is a 13-year-old Scottish actor trained at the Performance Academy Scotland since 2020. The young actor has previously appeared in a stage production of Macbeth alongside Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma. Later this year, he is also set to appear in the Sky comedy Grow alongside Nick Frost, who’s also part of the Harry Potter cast list.

2. Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

Birthday : April 11, 2014 (age 11 as of 2025)

: April 11, 2014 (age 11 as of 2025) Years Active : 2023 – present

: 2023 – present Known for: Matilda The Musical (2023-2024), Starlight Express (2024)

Emma Watson and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger | Credit: Warner Bros.

Taking the mantle from Emma Watson is Arabella Stanton, who will be playing the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. Stanton is from London and, similar to McLaughlin, she has had experience in theater. She played the role of Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical and has trained at Guildford School of Acting, British Theatre Academy, and Aldance.

3. Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Birthday : Born around 2014 (age approximately 11 in 2025)

: Born around 2014 (age approximately 11 in 2025) Years Active : 2024 – present

: 2024 – present Known for: None

Rupert Grint and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley side by side | Credit: Warner Bros.

Alastair Stount will play the role of Harry Potter’s best friend, Ron Weasley. The role was previously played by Rupert Grint in the movies. Stout is new to the film industry and the Harry Potter series will serve as his first major acting role. Previously, he had a screen credit limited to a commercial for Albert Bartlett potatoes.

3. John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

Birthday : October 19, 1945 (age 79 as of 2025)

: October 19, 1945 (age 79 as of 2025) Years Active : 1967 – present

: 1967 – present Known for: Dexter (TV, 2009), The Crown (TV, 2016–2019), Perry Mason (TV, 2020), Shrek (Film, 2001), Conclave (Film, 2024)

Richard Harris and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore | Credit: Warner Bros.

Interestingly enough, the role of Albus Dumbledore is played by two actors in the movies. Richard Harris was closer to the Dumbledore we read in the books. He played the role up until 2002. However, he sadly passed away on 25 October 2002, after which the role was taken up by Michael Gambon, who brought his own quirky energy to the character. It was something very different from the Dumbledore we know and love from the books.

This time around, John Lithgow will be stepping into the shoes of the character. Lithgow is an Oscar-nominated actor known for films like Footloose, Interstellar, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and Killers of the Flower Moon. Over his illustrious career, he has also won six Emmy Awards and two Tony Awards.

4. Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Birthday : March 28, 1972 (age 53 as of 2025)

: March 28, 1972 (age 53 as of 2025) Years Active : 1998 – present

: 1998 – present Known for: Shaun of the Dead (2004), Hot Fuzz (2007), The World’s End (2013), Paul (2011), Attack the Block (2011), Truth Seekers (2020)

Robbie Coltrane and Nick Frost as Hagrid | Credit: Warner Bros.

Nick Frost will be playing the role of the compassionate giant Hagrid. Previously played by Robbie Coltrane, who sadly passed away in 2022, Hagrid is one of Harry Potter fans’ favorite characters owing to his fun and loving nature. He has always been an integral part of Harry’s life, and his role in the first three movies is even more prominent than the others.

While fans might have been envious of the other castings, this role was welcomed with open arms by Potterheads. Frost is an English writer and comedian and is known for his impeccable comedic timing in films like Shaun of the Dead, The World’s End, and Hot Fuzz. He even played the role of Gobber in the new How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

5. Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

Birthday : June 11, 1990 (age 35 in 2025)

: June 11, 1990 (age 35 in 2025) Years Active : 2012 – present

: 2012 – present Known for: I May Destroy You (2020), Gangs of London (2020–2022), The Lazarus Project (2020–2023), Black Mirror: Demon 79 (2023), The Outrun (2024)

Alan Rickman and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape | Credit: Warner Bros.

The Potions Master at Hogwarts and Head of Slytherin House will be played by Paapa Essiedu in the Harry Potter web series. Originally played by the late Alan Rickman, who was lauded for his nuanced performance of what is considered to be one of the most misunderstood characters in pop culture.

Paapa Essiedu is known for his roles in films like Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Men (2022), Genie (2023), and The Outrun (2024). Essiedu even became the first Black actor to play the role of Hamlet in a theater adaptation. While some fans are interested in seeing what he brings to the table, others are furious over the decision to cast a Black actor for a role that is written as a White man in the Harry Potter books.

6. Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall

Birthday : August 5, 1961 (age 63 as of 2025)

: August 5, 1961 (age 63 as of 2025) Years Active : 1984 – present

: 1984 – present Known for: The Governor (TV, 1995–1996), Ozark (TV, 2018–2020), Jessica Jones (TV, 2018), The White Queen (TV, 2013), Me Before You (Film, 2016), Albert Nobbs (Film, 2011), Tumbleweeds (Film, 1999)

Maggie Smith and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall | Credit: Warner Bros.

Janet McTeer will be taking the baton of Minerva McGonagall from Maggie Smith. McTeer is a British actress known for her roles in various British and American television series such as The White Queen (2013), Damages (2012), Jessica Jones (2018), and Ozark (2018–2020).

She has even acted in films such as Wuthering Heights (1992), Songcatcher (2000), and The Menu (2022). She is a Tony and Oliver Award winner and is a two-time Academy Award nominee.

7. Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell

Birthday : April 14, 1996 (age 29 as of 2025)

: April 14, 1996 (age 29 as of 2025) Years Active : 2017 – present

: 2017 – present Known for: Present Laughter (2019), A Room with a View (2023), and numerous notable theater roles, including Albion, Leopoldstadt, Patriots, and Hamlet (Royal Shakespeare Company, 2025)

Ian Hart and Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell | Credit: Warner Bros.

The role of the squirmy Professor Quirrell will be played by Luke Thallon. Similar to most of the actors on this list, Thallon is known for his stage presence as a theater actor and has worked in plays. He will be taking up the mantle from Ian Hart, who played the role of Quirrell in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

8. Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy

Birthday : Born between 2011-2012 (age approximately 13-14 in 2025)

: Born between 2011-2012 (age approximately 13-14 in 2025) Years Active : Around 2024–present

: Around 2024–present Known for: None

Tom Felton and Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy | Credit: Warner Bros.

Lox Pratt will be playing the role of the Slytherin bully. Tom Felton originally played this role, who owned the moment every time he appeared on screen. Pratt is a British actor, and the Harry Potter series will be his first major appearance on screen.

9. Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

Birthday : March 14, 1983 (age 42 in 2025)

: March 14, 1983 (age 42 in 2025) Years Active : 2005–present

: 2005–present Known for: Lovesick (TV, 2014–2018), Song One (Film, 2014), Beast (Film, 2018), Emma (Film, 2020), Stardust (Film, 2020, portraying David Bowie)

Jason Issacs and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy | Credit: Warner Bros.

Taking over from Jason Issacs, Johnny Flynn will be stepping into the role of Lucius Malfoy. Flynn is known for his roles in films like Netflix’s Ripley, Stardust, Emma, and One Life. He is also a musician and serves as the lead singer-songwriter for the folk-rock band Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit.

10. Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley

Birthday : March 9, 1978 (age 47 in 2025)

: March 9, 1978 (age 47 in 2025) Years Active : 2001–present

: 2001–present Known for: The IT Crowd (TV, 2006–2014), Doc Martin (TV, 2005–2009), Humans (TV, 2015–2018), The Boat That Rocked (Film, 2009), Rivals (TV, 2024)

Julie Walters and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley | Credit: Warner Bros.

Ron Weasley’s lovely and compassionate mother, who only gets mad at the Weasleys, will be played by Katherine Parkinson. Parkinson is known for her roles in films like The Nan Movie, Easy Virtue and The Boat that Rocked. She even appeared in the hit comedy series The IT Crowd, for which she won a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance.

11. Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch

Birthday : May 17, 1958 (age 67 as of 2025)

: May 17, 1958 (age 67 as of 2025) Years Active : 1986–present

: 1986–present Known for: The Fast Show (TV, 1994–2014), The Death of Stalin (Film, 2017), Corpse Bride (Film, 2005), Alice Through the Looking Glass (Film, 2016)

David Bradley and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch | Credit: Warner Bros.

Paul Whitehouse will be taking over from David Bradley as Argus Filch, the caretaker of Hogwarts. Whitehouse is a Welsh actor, comedian, and writer. He was one of the main actors of the BBC sketch comedy series The Fast Show. He has appeared in films such as Finding Neverland and lent his voice to animated roles in Corpse Bride and Alice in Wonderland.

Ironically enough, before being cast as Filch, Whitehouse had already played a role in the Harry Potter movies. He appeared as Sir Cadogan in a deleted scene of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

12. Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

Birthday : March 7, 1992 (age 33 as of 2025)

: March 7, 1992 (age 33 as of 2025) Years Active : Approximately 2007–present

: Approximately 2007–present Known for: The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015), A Royal Night Out (2015), Turn Me On (2024), One Last Sin (2025 series)

Fiona Shaw and Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley | Credit: Warner Bros.

Bel Powley will play the role of Harry Potter’s aunt, Petunia Dursley, originally played by Fiona Shaw. Powley is renowned for her roles in films such as The King of Staten Island and TV series Moominvalley, Apple TV’s Masters of the Air, and Everything I Know About Love.

13. Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley

Birthday : December 6, 1982 (age 42 as of 2025)

: December 6, 1982 (age 42 as of 2025) Years Active : Approximately 2007–present

: Approximately 2007–present Known for: Eric and Ernie (BBC TV film, 2011), Black Mirror (TV, 2013), Flowers (TV, 2016–2018), Teletubbies (Narrator, 2015–2018), Landscapers (TV, 2021)

Daniel Rigby and Richard Griffiths as Vernon Dursley | Credit: Warner Bros.

Daniel Rigby will be joining Bel Powley to form the Dursley family, who will continue to torment Harry Potter when he’s not spending his time at Hogwarts. Rigby is a stand-up comedian and actor known for his roles in TV series such as Flowers and Blade Runner 2099, which is set to premiere sometime later in 2026. He won a BAFTA Award for his role in the BBC film Eric & Ernie.

14. Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley

Birthday : N/A

: N/A Years Active: Began acting career around 2024–present

Began acting career around 2024–present Known for: None

Amos Kitson and Harry Mellin as Dudley Dursley | Credit: Warner Bros.

Finally, to top off the torment Harry will endure at the hands of the Dursleys, Amos Kitson will play the role of Harry Potter’s bully cousin, Dudley Dursley. Similar to other child actors, Kitson doesn’t have any prior film appearances.

15. Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom

Birthday : N/A

: N/A Years Active : 2021–present

: 2021–present Known for: FBI: International (TV, 2024), Out of the Dust (TV, 2025)

Matthew Lewis and Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom | Credit: Warner Bros.

The shy Gryffindor who always seemed to mess things up, Neville Longbottom, will be played by Rory Wilmot. Wilmot has previously appeared in a TV series called FBI: International

16. Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan

Birthday : Approximately 11-12 years old in 2025 (born around 2013-2014)

: Approximately 11-12 years old in 2025 (born around 2013-2014) Years Active : 2024–present

: 2024–present Known for: None

Leo Earley and Devon Murray as Seamus Finnigan | Credit: Warner Bros.

Irish actor Leo Earley will be playing the role of the friendly Gryffindor, Seamus Finnigan. Earley is a newcomer to the film industry and will be taking over after Devon Murray, who previously played the role in the Harry Potter movies.

17. Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown

Birthday : N/A

: N/A Years Active : 2024–present

: 2024–present Known for: None

Jessie Cave and Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown | Credit: Warner Bros.

The majority of the child actors in HBO’s Harry Potter series cast list are child actors and the same is the case with Sienna Moosah. Moosash nabbed the role through the open auditions and will be playing the role of Lavender Brown, Ron Weasley’s girlfriend from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

18. Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil

Birthday : Born around 2013–2014 (age 11–12 as of 2025)

: Born around 2013–2014 (age 11–12 as of 2025) Years Active : 2025–present

: 2025–present Known for: None

Shefali Chowdhury and Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil | Credit: Warner Bros.

Alessia Leoni, an actress of Italian descent, is confirmed to be playing the character of Parvati Patil. Leoni doesn’t have any acting credits, and the Harry Potter series will be her first role as an actor. Before her, the role was played by Sitara Shah in the third Harry Potter film and Shefali Chowdhury in the fourth, fifth, and sixth films.

19. Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander

Birthday : Born February 14, 1952 (age 73 in 2025)

: Born February 14, 1952 (age 73 in 2025) Years Active : 1977-present

: 1977-present Known for: The Crown (TV, 2016), Endeavor (TV, 2012), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (Film, 2011)

John Hurt and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander | Credit: Warner Bros.

Garrick Ollivander, the famed wandmaker of the Wizarding World, runs his iconic shop, Ollivanders, in Diagon Alley (a rather fitting name for someone who crafts wands). In the new Harry Potter series, Anton Lesser will play this role and will be taking over from the late John Hurt.

Lesser is a renowned theater actor and is known for many prominent roles in Shakespearean plays such as Petruchio, Romeo, Richard III, Hamlet, and Brutus. He is also well known in pop culture for his roles in critically acclaimed TV series such as Game of Thrones, Andor, and Killing Eve.

20. Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch

Birthday : Born March 27, 1979 (age 46 in 2025)

: Born March 27, 1979 (age 46 in 2025) Years Active : Early 2000s–present

: Early 2000s–present Known for: Sherlock (TV, 2010–2017), Back (TV, 2017-2021), Clique (TV, 2017), A Discovery of Witches (TV, 2018)

Zoë Wanamaker and Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch | Credit: Warner Bros.

Madam Rolanda Hooch is the Quidditch coach in Harry Potter. Quidditch is a big part of the story in the Wizarding World, but sadly, Hooch only appeared in the first film. This is something that the new HBO series can change to adapt parts of the book that were previously left out.

Louise Brealey will be playing the role of Madam Hooch. Keen-eyed viewers will remember Brealey from the Sherlock TV series, where she played Molly Hooper, who has a deep, unrequited love for Sherlock Holmes.

21. Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge

Birthday : Born September 6, 1977 (age 47 as of 2025)

: Born September 6, 1977 (age 47 as of 2025) Years Active : Early 2000s–present

: Early 2000s–present Known for: Les Misérables (film, 2012), The Crown (TV, 2017), Dalgliesh (TV, 2021–present), The Tragedy of Macbeth (film, 2021)

Robert Hardy and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge | Credit: Warner Bros.

Cornelius Fudge is the Minister of Magic. He was played by Robert Hardy in the Harry Potter movies. Bertie Carvel will play the role of the minister in the new series. Carvel is a Tony-winning actor and has appeared in a plethora of media.

He played the role of Banquo in The Tragedy of Macbeth. He has appeared in various TV series and has even lent his voice to characters in video games such as Haze and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Which Harry Potter Characters Haven’t Been Cast Yet

While shooting for the Harry Potter TV series has begun and a huge chunk of the cast list has been revealed, several key characters are still missing from the lineup. Some of these characters that will make an Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone but have still not been revealed are: