Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Stellar Jade Estimation and Free Pulls Count

The Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 is one of the most-awaited updates as it finally introduces the Chrysos Heri, Phainon, as a playable character. Apart from that, it also sees the return of some beloved 5-star characters to the game, like Tribbie, Sunday, Firefly, and more. Naturally, F2P players and small spenders may wonder about the amount of Stellar Jades that are obtainable in the patch to determine how many summons they can make. To answer that query, Star Rail Station on X has disclosed the total number of Stellar Jades available in HSR 3.4 and their sources.
Total Estimated Stellar Jade Count in Honkai Star Rail 3.4
According to the information shared by Star Rail Station on X, players will receive plenty of Stellar Jades in the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, enough to reach pity at least once on any warp banner. Let’s look at the amount of this resource up for grabs in the patch and how to get:
Permanent Content
- Daily Missions: 2,520 x Stellar Jades
- Daily Messages: 45 x Stellar Jades
- Maintenance Compensation: 600 x Stellar Jades
- Divergent/Simulated Universe Update and Reset: 1,575 x Stellar Jades
- Memory of Chaos/Pure Fiction/Apocalyptic Shadow Reset: 2,400 x Stellar Jades
- New Trailblaze Mission: 1,200 x Stellar Jades
- Embers Exchange Store: 5 x Star Rail Special Passes
- As I’ve Written: 380 x Stellar Jades
- New Banner Codes: 100 x Stellar Jades
Limited Content
- Version 3.5 Special Program Livestream Codes: 300 x Stellar Jades
- Gift of Odyssey: 10 x Star Rail Special Passes
- Origami Bird Clash: Official Edition: 1,200 x Stellar Jades
- Fate/Stay Night Collaboration Event: 1,400 x Stellar Jades
- Character Trials: 260 x Stellar Jades
Exploration Content
- New Map and Achievements: 1,200 x Stellar Jades
- Tidal Bounty Level Increase: 150 x Stellar Jades
Based on the above information, here is the amount of Stellar Jades that players can get in the 3.4 update:
- F2P players can get 13,330 Stellar Jades and roughly 98 summons, which are enough to reach pity once.
- Players who purchase the Express Pass can get 16,930 Stellar Jades and roughly 120 summons.
- Players who purchase the Nameless Glory Battle Pass can get 14,010 Stellar Jades and roughly 106 summons.
- Lastly, players who purchase both the Nameless Glory Battle Pass and the Express Pass can get 17,610 Stellar Jades and roughly 128 summons.
It is important to note that the amount of Stellar Jades mentioned is for the complete update duration. As such, Trailblazers may not receive enough of this resource to reach pity on the warp banners during the first half of the patch.