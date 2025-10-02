Hulk vs Superman: Origins, Powers and Weaknesses – Who Wins

Summary:

Superman and Hulk are two of the strongest characters in DC and Marvel Comics.

However, both have their fair share of weaknesses and strengths.

Here’s everything you need to know about Superman vs Hulk, from their origins to their weakness.

The debate of who would win in a Superman vs Hulk fight is as evergreen as the debate between Goku vs Superman. Both Hulk and Superman are some of the most powerful characters in Marvel and DC, and are almost synonymous with the brands themselves. Recently, Mark Ruffalo said that Hulk would beat both Red Hulk and Superman. Let’s finfd out. Here are the origins, powers, and weaknesses of Superman and Hulk, with the ultimate answer of who would win in a fight.

Hulk’s Origin Story

Hulk origin story in The Incredible Hulk #1 | Credit: Marvel Comics

Hulk made his first comic appearance in The Incredible Hulk #1, published in 1962. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, Hulk was inspired by the characters of Frankenstein and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The story begins with Robert Bruce Banner, who, owing to his father’s abusive behavior, repressed a lot of his emotions as a child.

Banner grew up to become a genius in nuclear physics and even oversaw the gamma bomb. However, one fateful day while testing the bomb, a teenager by the name of Rick Jones entered the site. To save him, Bruce entered the area and was exposed to gamma rays. This gave rise to the incredible Hulk.

Superman’s Origin Story

Superman comic origin in 1986 – The Man of Steel | Credit: DC Comics

Superman is an alien named Kal-El from Planet Krypton who was transported to Earth in a rocket moments before the planet exploded. As the last son of Krypton, Kal-El’s spaceship crash-landed on a farm in Kansas. He was then adopted by Jonathan and Martha Kent, two farmers who raised the young Kryptonian and named him Clark Kent.

The yellow sun of Earth gave Clark increased strength, the ability to fly, and heat vision, to name a few. At first, he kept his abilities a secret. However, his duty towards the people of Earth drove him to adopt the persona of Superman and help those in need. Clark then took on a job as a reporter at The Daily to stay on top of what was happening in his city.

Hulk Powers and Abilities

Hulk unleashing his power in Godzilla vs Hulk #1 | Credit: Marvel Comics

Due to the emotions Bruce Banner repressed as a kid, an alter ego formed within him known as the Hulk. After being exposed to the gamma radiation, Banner began transforming into the Hulk whenever he experienced intense emotions like anger or excitement.

The transformation allowed Hulk to leap across buildings, almost like Superman’s flight ability. He was also able to see and touch astral forms. Hulk is immortal, with the comic Hulk: The End even exploring what the world would be like once everyone is dead and only Hulk remains alive.

Finally, the very fuel to Hulk’s fire, his rage, also allows him to keep on fighting endlessly. Hulk gets stronger as he gets angrier, and there is no time limit. Hulk’s instant healing ability also helps keep Banner safe while also healing Hulk’s wounds in battle.

Superman’s Powers and Abilities

Superman and Barry Allen in Joss Wheedon’s Justice League | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Superman’s Kryptonian heritage gives him a wide range of powers. First of all, he has the power of flight, which allows him to fly at supersonic and hypersonic speeds. Superman is also really fast, which allows him to travel at the speed of light. In the comics, he has also kept up with Wally West, who is known as the fastest man alive in DC Comics.

Even in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, we see the Man of Steel move faster than Barry Allen and overwhelm him in battle. Superman can also travel through time by using the Cosmic Treadmill. He does so by travelling at incredible speeds that can break the time barrier.

Superman also has super hearing along with immortality, which means Clark can’t die of old age. He also has a series of vision abilities like heat vision, X-ray vision, infrared vision, microscopic vision, and telescopic vision. Superman also has the ability of Solar Flare, which allows him to dispel all the solar energy stored in his body as a huge blast.

What is Hulk’s Weakness

Hulk turning back to Bruce Banner in the comics | Marvel Comics

Hulk doesn’t have a said weakness. However, technically, his weakness is calming down. If someone manages to calm him down, he simply changes back to Bruce Banner. We see this in the MCU version of Hulk, where the Black Widow can calm him within moments. That said, the other weakness of Hulk is oxygen. Despite his huge stature, Hulk is still a human and needs oxygen to survive.

Not many metals can pierce Hulk’s skin, except one of the strongest metals in the Marvel universe: Adamantium. This has also caused heated debates on who would win in a fight between Wolverine and Hulk. All in all, Hulk’s biggest weakness is Bruce Banner himself.

What is Superman’s Weakness

Luthor uses Kryptonite on Superman in Superman (1978) | Credit: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Superman’s main weakness is Kryptonite, which reduces his cells’ ability to absorb solar energy. This, in turn, causes great pain to Superman and takes away his powers. The longer the exposure, the weaker he gets. If he’s exposed to it long enough, Superman can even die.

Since Superman gains his powers from Earth’s yellow sun, the radiation from a red sun is also a weakness. We see Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow travel to planets with red suns so that she can get drunk. Superman also can’t see through lead, which means that is also one of his weaknesses. Superman is also weak to magic. He has also lost to Black Adam, with the wizard using magic to gain an upper hand.

Superman vs Hulk Fight: Who Wins?

Hulk fighting Superman in crossover event | Credit: Marvel Comics

Despite Hulk and Superman’s fair share of weaknesses, Superman would win in a Superman vs Hulk fight. He has won in every crossover fight he has had with Hulk in the comics. Hulk’s sole weakness is oxygen, while Superman doesn’t have any such weakness.

Defeating Superman with Kryptonite requires intellect and skill, both of which Savage Hulk doesn’t possess. While Hulk can jump great distances, he can’t fly; Superman can just throw him into space or even the Phantom Zone, without the green giant being able to do anything about it.