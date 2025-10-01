All Copper Tools in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

Minecraft 1.21.9 introduces a full set of copper tools. These tools offer better durability and enchantability than stone while being more accessible than iron in the early game. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting and using all five copper tools in Minecraft.
Table of Contents
Copper Tools Overview in Minecraft
|Tool
|Crafting Cost
|Attack Damage
|Attack Speed
|Durability
Pickaxe
|3 copper ingots + 2 sticks
|3 HP (Java) / 4 HP (Bedrock)
|1.2
|190
Axe
|3 copper ingots + 2 sticks
|9 HP (Java) / 5 HP (Bedrock)
|0.8
|190
Sword
|2 copper ingots + 1 stick
|5 HP (Java) / 6 HP (Bedrock)
|1.6
|190
Shovel
|1 copper ingot + 2 sticks
|3.5 HP (Java) / 3 HP (Bedrock)
|1.0
|190
Hoe
|2 copper ingots + 2 sticks
|1 HP (Java) / 4 HP (Bedrock)
|2.0
|190
Total for Full Set: 11 copper ingots + 9 sticks
Crafting Patterns
Each tool follows the standard Minecraft crafting pattern using copper ingots instead of other materials:
- Pickaxe: Three ingots across the top row, two sticks down the middle column
- Axe: Two ingots in top-left and top-middle, one in middle-left, two sticks down center
- Sword: Two ingots vertically in center, one stick at bottom
- Shovel: One ingot at top center, two sticks vertically below
- Hoe: Two ingots in top-left and top-middle, two sticks down center
How to Repair Copper Tools in Minecraft?
|Method
|Materials Needed
|Durability Restored
|Keeps Enchantments
|Crafting Table
|2 damaged tools
|Combined + 5%
|No
|Grindstone
|2 damaged tools
|Combined + 5%
|No (returns XP)
|Anvil (with tools)
|2 damaged tools
|Combined + 5%
|Yes
|Anvil (with ingots)
|Copper ingots
|25% per ingot
|Yes
|Furnace (recycling)
|1 damaged tool
|N/A – gives 1 nugget
|N/A
Enchantment Options
|Tool Type
|Available Enchantments
|Max Level
|All Tools
|Unbreaking, Mending, Curse of Vanishing
|III, I, I
|Pickaxe/Shovel/Axe/Hoe
|Efficiency, Fortune, Silk Touch
|V, III, I
|Sword
|Sharpness, Smite, Bane of Arthropods, Looting, Knockback, Fire Aspect, Sweeping Edge (Java)
|V, V, V, III, II, II, III
|Axe (Bedrock)
|Can receive sword enchantments
|Various
- Also Read:
When to Use Copper Tools
Copper tools excel in the early to mid-game when iron is scarce but copper is plentiful. They make excellent replacements for worn stone tools since they last nearly 60% longer while maintaining the same mining level. The high enchantability makes them particularly valuable for creating specialized tools
For combat, the copper sword provides reliable damage with good durability, while the copper axe in Java Edition actually deals impressive damage, making it a viable early-game weapon despite its slow attack speed. Consider keeping enchanted copper tools as backups even after upgrading, since they’re cheap to replace and perform well enough for most everyday tasks.