All Copper Tools in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

Minecraft 1.21.9 introduces a full set of copper tools. These tools offer better durability and enchantability than stone while being more accessible than iron in the early game. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting and using all five copper tools in Minecraft.

Tool Crafting Cost Attack Damage Attack Speed Durability

Pickaxe 3 copper ingots + 2 sticks 3 HP (Java) / 4 HP (Bedrock) 1.2 190

Axe 3 copper ingots + 2 sticks 9 HP (Java) / 5 HP (Bedrock) 0.8 190

Sword 2 copper ingots + 1 stick 5 HP (Java) / 6 HP (Bedrock) 1.6 190

Shovel 1 copper ingot + 2 sticks 3.5 HP (Java) / 3 HP (Bedrock) 1.0 190

Hoe 2 copper ingots + 2 sticks 1 HP (Java) / 4 HP (Bedrock) 2.0 190

Total for Full Set: 11 copper ingots + 9 sticks

Crafting Patterns

Each tool follows the standard Minecraft crafting pattern using copper ingots instead of other materials:

Pickaxe: Three ingots across the top row, two sticks down the middle column

Three ingots across the top row, two sticks down the middle column Axe: Two ingots in top-left and top-middle, one in middle-left, two sticks down center

Two ingots in top-left and top-middle, one in middle-left, two sticks down center Sword: Two ingots vertically in center, one stick at bottom

Two ingots vertically in center, one stick at bottom Shovel: One ingot at top center, two sticks vertically below

One ingot at top center, two sticks vertically below Hoe: Two ingots in top-left and top-middle, two sticks down center

Method Materials Needed Durability Restored Keeps Enchantments Crafting Table 2 damaged tools Combined + 5% No Grindstone 2 damaged tools Combined + 5% No (returns XP) Anvil (with tools) 2 damaged tools Combined + 5% Yes Anvil (with ingots) Copper ingots 25% per ingot Yes Furnace (recycling) 1 damaged tool N/A – gives 1 nugget N/A

Enchantment Options

Tool Type Available Enchantments Max Level All Tools Unbreaking, Mending, Curse of Vanishing III, I, I Pickaxe/Shovel/Axe/Hoe Efficiency, Fortune, Silk Touch V, III, I Sword Sharpness, Smite, Bane of Arthropods, Looting, Knockback, Fire Aspect, Sweeping Edge (Java) V, V, V, III, II, II, III Axe (Bedrock) Can receive sword enchantments Various

Copper tools excel in the early to mid-game when iron is scarce but copper is plentiful. They make excellent replacements for worn stone tools since they last nearly 60% longer while maintaining the same mining level. The high enchantability makes them particularly valuable for creating specialized tools

For combat, the copper sword provides reliable damage with good durability, while the copper axe in Java Edition actually deals impressive damage, making it a viable early-game weapon despite its slow attack speed. Consider keeping enchanted copper tools as backups even after upgrading, since they’re cheap to replace and perform well enough for most everyday tasks.