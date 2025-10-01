Home » Gaming » All Copper Tools in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

All Copper Tools in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Minecraft 1.21.9 introduces a full set of copper tools. These tools offer better durability and enchantability than stone while being more accessible than iron in the early game. Here’s everything you need to know about crafting and using all five copper tools in Minecraft.

Copper Tools Overview in Minecraft

ToolCrafting CostAttack DamageAttack SpeedDurability

Pickaxe		3 copper ingots + 2 sticks3 HP (Java) / 4 HP (Bedrock)1.2190

Axe		3 copper ingots + 2 sticks9 HP (Java) / 5 HP (Bedrock)0.8190

Sword		2 copper ingots + 1 stick5 HP (Java) / 6 HP (Bedrock)1.6190

Shovel		1 copper ingot + 2 sticks3.5 HP (Java) / 3 HP (Bedrock)1.0190

Hoe		2 copper ingots + 2 sticks1 HP (Java) / 4 HP (Bedrock)2.0190

Total for Full Set: 11 copper ingots + 9 sticks

Crafting Patterns

Each tool follows the standard Minecraft crafting pattern using copper ingots instead of other materials:

  • Pickaxe: Three ingots across the top row, two sticks down the middle column
  • Axe: Two ingots in top-left and top-middle, one in middle-left, two sticks down center
  • Sword: Two ingots vertically in center, one stick at bottom
  • Shovel: One ingot at top center, two sticks vertically below
  • Hoe: Two ingots in top-left and top-middle, two sticks down center

How to Repair Copper Tools in Minecraft?

MethodMaterials NeededDurability RestoredKeeps Enchantments
Crafting Table2 damaged toolsCombined + 5%No
Grindstone2 damaged toolsCombined + 5%No (returns XP)
Anvil (with tools)2 damaged toolsCombined + 5%Yes
Anvil (with ingots)Copper ingots25% per ingotYes
Furnace (recycling)1 damaged toolN/A – gives 1 nuggetN/A

Enchantment Options

Tool TypeAvailable EnchantmentsMax Level
All ToolsUnbreaking, Mending, Curse of VanishingIII, I, I
Pickaxe/Shovel/Axe/HoeEfficiency, Fortune, Silk TouchV, III, I
SwordSharpness, Smite, Bane of Arthropods, Looting, Knockback, Fire Aspect, Sweeping Edge (Java)V, V, V, III, II, II, III
Axe (Bedrock)Can receive sword enchantmentsVarious

When to Use Copper Tools

Copper tools excel in the early to mid-game when iron is scarce but copper is plentiful. They make excellent replacements for worn stone tools since they last nearly 60% longer while maintaining the same mining level. The high enchantability makes them particularly valuable for creating specialized tools

For combat, the copper sword provides reliable damage with good durability, while the copper axe in Java Edition actually deals impressive damage, making it a viable early-game weapon despite its slow attack speed. Consider keeping enchanted copper tools as backups even after upgrading, since they’re cheap to replace and perform well enough for most everyday tasks.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Ghost of Yotei – List of All Characters

All Copper Armor in Minecraft 1.21.9 & How to Craft

Ghost of Yotei Global Release Date and Time Countdown

How to Make Copper Chain in Minecraft 1.21.9?

How to Get Perrito Burrito in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Chillin Chili in Steal a Brainrot

How to Make a Copper Golem in Minecraft 1.21.9

Genshin Impact Itto Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Genshin Impact Qiqi Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Roblox Climb and Jump Tower Admin Abuse Times (September 30th,...