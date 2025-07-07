Pokemon Go Promo Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article for the new Pokemon Go Codes on July 7th, 2025.

Pokemon Go has a huge player base, with everyone grinding to get in-game rewards. However, this can be quite a hassle, especially if you’re new. This is where the game codes come in handy, as you can redeem them to obtain freebies without having to do anything challenging. This article provides a complete and updated list of Pokemon Go codes that you can use to obtain rewards.

Active Pokemon Go Codes

Below is a list of all the working Pokemon Go codes that can be redeemed to get various rewards.

DJDGC3XBBCSC8 – Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Sword Energy

– Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Sword Energy EFKN5A2ZJDLS3 – Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Shield Energy

– Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Shield Energy T3DZFDW7LY7TZ – Redeem for 50 Crowned Shield Energy

– Redeem for 50 Crowned Shield Energy WTQHZUTXMJY2U – Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Sword Energy

– Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Sword Energy MLBxPOKEMONGO – Redeem the code to get an in-game MLB-branded cap

It is recommended to redeem these codes quickly since they do expire unexpectedly.

Expired Pokemon Go Codes

There are various Pokemon Go codes that no longer work and have since expired. You should not waste time in trying to redeem them.

907andLIKO

4RD3GGA4ZMEGP

4Q4UZLY6MUH9K

9PTA874LYDAJH

WJ5DFWASCL65W

RCC4AJPAUCW86

GOTOURUNOVA

ABJXJET8MYW7T

C352CNMG77474

FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON

A6NEWU63K9AU8

GOFEST2024

LFR5CQZ7852CP

PQV2VFB9LD46E

XHCTVYDHTPVU

TLFG6HLKRDFGT

7QJ6P2NX2U7KX

HZSLDRHU83UNW

4K5X75SE24865

M67ET3XPQ6ZRV

XZU46EAHWPKLK

4DSJTSPX4B9AH

3ZQZD2H6BBVT4

6AKRAV5WJN5FS

YKG5ZPC4SLXAX

6X4H9UCA8F7TT

WRGUZRVKRR2M3

KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8

7AZGHWU6DWV84

SWHPH9Z4EMZN7

E9K4SY77F5623

LRQEV2VZ59UDA

KUAXZBJUTP3B7

How To Redeem Pokemon Go Codes

Redeeming the Pokemon Go Codes is a straightforward task. However, you will need to head over to Niantic’s website to do so. We have listed all the steps required to successfully redeem a code and obtain the rewards.

Launch the Pokemon Go Code Redemption page on your web browser. Log in with your Pokemon Go account. Type or paste the code and then hit Submit. Launch Pokemon Go and check your inventory to find the rewards.

How To Get More Pokemon Go Codes

The easiest way to keep tabs on the currently active codes is by bookmarking this page. We update the list and add any new codes released by the developer. You can also follow the game on its official social media pages, like X, to check the latest updates.

How to Fix Pokemon Go Code Not Working – Troubleshooting

There are a few reasons why you might be facing issues when trying to redeem the codes. We have listed some of these issues for you to check out.

Server Issue – You should restart the game or the browser and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.

You should restart the game or the browser and log back in to check if the issue is resolved. Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.

You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired. You are using the wrong account – Note that you will only get the rewards in your game if you use the right account to log into the website.

Note that you will only get the rewards in your game if you use the right account to log into the website. Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.

Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually. Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.

This brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to redeem the codes while they are still active so that you can obtain all the freebies.