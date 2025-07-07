Pokemon Go Promo Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article for the new Pokemon Go Codes on July 7th, 2025.
Pokemon Go has a huge player base, with everyone grinding to get in-game rewards. However, this can be quite a hassle, especially if you’re new. This is where the game codes come in handy, as you can redeem them to obtain freebies without having to do anything challenging. This article provides a complete and updated list of Pokemon Go codes that you can use to obtain rewards.
Active Pokemon Go Codes
Below is a list of all the working Pokemon Go codes that can be redeemed to get various rewards.
- DJDGC3XBBCSC8 – Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Sword Energy
- EFKN5A2ZJDLS3 – Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Shield Energy
- T3DZFDW7LY7TZ – Redeem for 50 Crowned Shield Energy
- WTQHZUTXMJY2U – Redeem the code for 50 Crowned Sword Energy
- MLBxPOKEMONGO – Redeem the code to get an in-game MLB-branded cap
It is recommended to redeem these codes quickly since they do expire unexpectedly.
Expired Pokemon Go Codes
There are various Pokemon Go codes that no longer work and have since expired. You should not waste time in trying to redeem them.
- 907andLIKO
- 4RD3GGA4ZMEGP
- 4Q4UZLY6MUH9K
- 9PTA874LYDAJH
- WJ5DFWASCL65W
- RCC4AJPAUCW86
- GOTOURUNOVA
- ABJXJET8MYW7T
- C352CNMG77474
- FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON
- A6NEWU63K9AU8
- GOFEST2024
- LFR5CQZ7852CP
- PQV2VFB9LD46E
- XHCTVYDHTPVU
- TLFG6HLKRDFGT
- 7QJ6P2NX2U7KX
- HZSLDRHU83UNW
- 4K5X75SE24865
- M67ET3XPQ6ZRV
- XZU46EAHWPKLK
- 4DSJTSPX4B9AH
- 3ZQZD2H6BBVT4
- 6AKRAV5WJN5FS
- YKG5ZPC4SLXAX
- 6X4H9UCA8F7TT
- WRGUZRVKRR2M3
- KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8
- 7AZGHWU6DWV84
- SWHPH9Z4EMZN7
- E9K4SY77F5623
- LRQEV2VZ59UDA
- KUAXZBJUTP3B7
How To Redeem Pokemon Go Codes
Redeeming the Pokemon Go Codes is a straightforward task. However, you will need to head over to Niantic’s website to do so. We have listed all the steps required to successfully redeem a code and obtain the rewards.
- Launch the Pokemon Go Code Redemption page on your web browser.
- Log in with your Pokemon Go account.
- Type or paste the code and then hit Submit.
- Launch Pokemon Go and check your inventory to find the rewards.
How To Get More Pokemon Go Codes
The easiest way to keep tabs on the currently active codes is by bookmarking this page. We update the list and add any new codes released by the developer. You can also follow the game on its official social media pages, like X, to check the latest updates.
How to Fix Pokemon Go Code Not Working – Troubleshooting
There are a few reasons why you might be facing issues when trying to redeem the codes. We have listed some of these issues for you to check out.
- Server Issue – You should restart the game or the browser and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.
- Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.
- You are using the wrong account – Note that you will only get the rewards in your game if you use the right account to log into the website.
- Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.
- Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.
This brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to redeem the codes while they are still active so that you can obtain all the freebies.