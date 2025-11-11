Roblox Archived Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Archived Codes on November 11th, 2025.

Ready to experience Project Moon’s darkly captivating universe on Roblox? Archived brings the twisted atmosphere of Limbus Company and Library of Ruina into an authentic RPG adventure! This permadeath experience starts with deep character customization where you’ll craft your unique fighter, then choose an Association or Syndicate faction that determines your weapons, gear, and outfit options. Building a powerful character through E.G.Os, skill trees, and traits requires resources. Archived codes deliver instant Lunacy bundles and Invitations to accelerate your journey!

Working Archived Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now.

SorryAgain – Get 2 Lunacy Bundles

– Get 2 Lunacy Bundles ThereWasNoDelay – Get 1 Lunacy Bundle (1,300x Lunacy)

– Get 1 Lunacy Bundle (1,300x Lunacy) Booksmart – Get 1 Invitation

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this game launched recently:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Archived Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards uses a unique chat command system. Follow these steps:

Launch Archived in Roblox Press the chat button in the top-left corner Type “/redeemcode” followed by your code (example: /redeemcode SorryAgain) Press Enter to claim rewards

Your Lunacy bundles and Invitations appear immediately. The chat-based redemption system differs from typical code menus but works reliably once you understand the format.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Archived Discord server where codes appear in the announcements channel. Following the Archived Library Roblox community provides additional rewards and keeps you informed about game updates. Archived codes give you the Lunacy and Invitations needed to strengthen your character before permadeath wipes your progress. Use your free resources wisely, plan carefully, and survive the nightmarish City streets as long as possible!