Roblox Clover Retribution Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Clover Retribution Codes on April 4th, 2025.

Are you struggling to find your perfect magic class or trait in Clover Retribution? Redeeming codes is the fastest way to get free spins and customize your character to match your playstyle in this Black Clover-inspired Roblox experience. Our guide lists all active codes that will help you get magic, trait, and race spins without spending Robux or grinding for hours.

Active Clover Retribution Codes

Our team has verified all these codes, and they’re currently working in Clover Retribution. Make sure to redeem them quickly before they expire!

!soloretribution – 45 spins of all types ( new )

– 45 spins of all types ( ) !manaskin – 45 spins of all types

– 45 spins of all types !valentines2024 – 50 spins of all types

– 50 spins of all types !valentinesbonus – 30 spins of all types

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work in Clover Retribution:

!junglesoon2025 – 50 spins of each type

!encyclopedia – 25 spins of each type

!bigupdatesoon – 25 spins of each type

!choosetrait12 – 125 trait spins

!chooserace12 – 125 race spins

!choosemagic12 – 125 magic spins

!randomcode2 – 98 spins of each type

!ghostlight – wicked lantern accessory

!fixedteleport – 80 Magic Spins and one Trumpet of the end

!redsblessing – Limited fish armor (only usable in the First kingdom)

How to Redeem Clover Retribution Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Clover Retribution is straightforward, but two different methods are depending on where you are in the game:

From the Main Menu:

Launch Clover Retribution in Roblox. Look for the ‘Claim a code‘ box in the bottom-right corner. Type or paste your code into the text box and hit the send button. Your rewards should appear at the top of the screen!.

While In-Game:

Click on the chat bubble icon in the top left corner. Enter the code (with the exclamation mark) and press Enter. The rewards will be added to your inventory immediately.

Remember that some codes only work on a new server or from the main menu, so if a code isn’t working, try the other method. Also, you will need to be in a group to redeem codes.

How to Find More Clover Retribution Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes, making it the best place to find working Clover Retribution codes. However, if you want to be among the first to discover new codes, here are some additional sources:

Join the Official Discord: The developers regularly post new codes in the official Clover Retribution Discord server.

Remember to bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we’ll continue to update it with new codes as they’re released.