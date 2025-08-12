Roblox Fix It Up Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Fix It Up Codes on August 12th, 2025.

Ever dreamed of turning rusty junkyard cars into shiny masterpieces? Fix It Up on Roblox lets you do exactly that! This car restoration game gives you the chance to buy broken vehicles, fix them up, and sell them for big profits. But here’s the thing – you need Euro currency to buy cars and parts. That’s where Fix It Up codes come in handy. These free codes give you thousands of euros so you can start your car-flipping business without grinding for hours.

Working Fix It Up Codes

Our team has checked and verified that these codes are working right now. Make sure to use them quickly before they expire!

700LIKES – Get 7,000 Euro

– Get 7,000 Euro 500LIKES – Get 5,000 Euro

– Get 5,000 Euro THANKS – Get 10,000 Euro

– Get 10,000 Euro 150LIKES – Get 3,000 Euro

Expired Codes

These codes don’t work anymore, but we’re keeping them here so you know which ones to skip:

MoneyPlease

GameRelease

BACK

How to Redeem Fix It Up Codes in Roblox

Getting your free Euro is super easy. Just follow these simple steps and you’ll have extra cash in no time:

Open Fix It Up in Roblox Look for the hashtag symbol (#) on the right side of your screen Click on it to open the codes menu Type or paste a code into the “Enter Your Code” box Hit the Redeem button to get your free Euro

The Euro will show up in your account right away. You can use it to buy new cars from the junkyard or get better parts for your current projects.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide all the time with the newest codes, so this is your best spot to find working ones. We test every code before adding it to our list, which means you won’t waste time on expired ones.

You can also search for codes on the official Fix It Up Discord server. The developers sometimes share new code there first. But honestly, checking back here regularly is way easier than scrolling through Discord messages.