Roblox Hug or Pass Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Hug or Pass Codes on July 18th, 2025.

Hug or Pass puts you in situations where you need to decide whether to give someone a friendly hug or politely pass, creating moments of laughter. This simple yet engaging concept encourages interactions and can lead to new friendships within the platform. Let’s take a look at all available codes and what we might expect in the future.

Working Hug or Pass Codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active codes available for Hug or Pass. The game doesn’t have a code redemption system implemented, which means players must enjoy the experience through its core social mechanics.

Expired Codes

Since there’s no code system in place, there are no expired codes to report at this time.

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Hug or Pass Codes in Roblox

Currently, there’s no way to redeem codes in Hug or Pass since the developers haven’t implemented a code system. When they do add this feature, we’ll update this guide with detailed instructions on how to use codes for free rewards.

Typically, social games on Roblox add code systems through:

A dedicated code button in the main menu

Settings menus

Special NPCs

How to Find More Codes

We’ll monitor Hug or Pass closely for any updates that might include a code system. When codes become available, they’ll likely be shared through these potential official channels:

When the developers do implement a codes system, we expect rewards might include special hug animations or emotes, and cosmetic accessories for your avatar. Stay tuned to this guide as we’ll be the first to update it with working codes once a system becomes available.