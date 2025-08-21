Roblox Kick a Brainrot Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Kick a Brainrot Codes on August 20th, 2025.

Kick a Brainrot puts a hilarious twist on the classic Roblox egg-hatching formula! This tycoon game challenges you to hatch brainrot creatures from eggs, then literally kick them to trigger mutations and evolutions. With 88 unique brainrots to collect across multiple evolution stages, you’ll discover mythic and common eggs while building your collection empire. Building a complete collection takes dedication, which is where Kick a Brainrot codes become valuable! These free codes give you rare eggs and currency to speed up your collecting journey.

Working Kick a Brainrot Codes

Unfortunately, there are no active codes for Kick a Brainrot at the moment. The developers haven’t released any promotional codes yet.

No active codes currently available

Expired Codes

Since the game launched in July 2025, there haven’t been any expired codes either.

No expired codes yet

How to Redeem Kick a Brainrot Codes in Roblox

When codes become available, here’s how you’ll redeem them:

Launch Kick a Brainrot in Roblox Look for the purple “Codes” button on the right side of your screen Click on it to open the codes menu Enter your code in the text field Click the checkmark button to claim your rewards

How to Find More Codes

This guide is your best source for Kick a Brainrot codes when they become available. We monitor the game regularly for new code releases and updates.

You can also join the Kick a Brainrot Discord server for exclusive codes and rewards, as mentioned in the game description. Following their Roblox group and checking the game page are other ways to stay informed about potential code drops.