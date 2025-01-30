Roblox Lootify Codes (February 2025)

Last checked for Roblox Lootify codes on January 30th, 2025.

Your job is to become the ultimate fighter in the world. I mean in Lootify. In order to do so, you need loot items from chests that will just roll by. But you are not the only one. There are other fighters out there to get you, kill you. The only way to survive is to kill them first, level up, and then kill again. However, devs often release Lootify codes that will unlock more gear, weapons, and rare in-game items. As the name suggests, your job is to loot as much as possible.

Note: While you are here, be sure to check out our dedicated section for Roblox games. Now you will find several how-to guides, codes, and other articles.

Did you love Lootify? You must try Anime Lootify where you can build your favorite anime character by looting their features and abilities.

Active Roblox Lootify Codes

We maintain an active list of Lootify codes here. Bookmark this page for we will update it whenever we find new codes.

DISCORD20K : Redeem to get 4 Luck Potions I, 4 Roll Speed Potions I, 4 EXP Potions I, and 4 Coin Potions I

: Redeem to get 4 Luck Potions I, 4 Roll Speed Potions I, 4 EXP Potions I, and 4 Coin Potions I LOOTIFYUPUPUP : Redeem to get Jingle Bell

: Redeem to get Jingle Bell HAPPYCHRISTMAS : Redeem to get Jingle Bell

: Redeem to get Jingle Bell POWERFIXED : Redeem to get Coin Potion II, Luck Potion II, Roll Speed Potion II, and EXP Potion II

: Redeem to get Coin Potion II, Luck Potion II, Roll Speed Potion II, and EXP Potion II LOOTIFYHYPEHYPE : Redeem to get Jingle Bell

: Redeem to get Jingle Bell COIN : Redeem to get 1k Coins

: Redeem to get 1k Coins POTION: Redeem to get Luck Potion, Roll Speed Potion, EXP Potion, and Coin Potion

Expired Lootify Codes

There are none last we checked.

How to Redeem Lootify Codes

The steps are easy enough.

Open Lootify game in Roblox on your device. Click on the COG icon in the top-right corner to open Settings. A pop-up will appear. Enter the code at the bottom in the given text box and click on Confirm to clain free rewards.

How to Get More Roblox Lootify Rewards

The best way to keep updated is to bookmark this page and keep checking as we scan the sources below regularly for new Lootify codes. However, if you want to do it manually, join the Discord server and Yes Madam group on Roblox.

For New Lootify Players

Lootify follows the hack and slash mechanism. It depends on the RNG mechanics progress forward in the game. Each chest that you find and open equips you with new weapons, armor, and gear. As you level up, you gain new abilities making you a better figher. Each gear also unlocks some points that as you accumulate more points, your power level increases. Of course, defeating the boss of each level will unlock the best loots. Are you ready to hack and slash your way to your next loot?