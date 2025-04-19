Roblox Music Codes: All Working Song IDs (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Music Codes on April 19th, 2025.

Want to make your Roblox experience more enjoyable with some background music? Whether you’re building in Bloxburg, slapping in Slap Battles, or just hanging out with friends, music can completely change your gameplay experience. Roblox music codes (also known as song IDs) let you play your favorite songs while gaming, and we’ve compiled a list of working Song IDs in Roblox.

How to Use Music Codes in Roblox

Before diving into our list of codes, here’s how you can use them in-game:

Equip a Boombox: You’ll need a boombox item to play music. Interact with the Boombox: Once equipped, click on your boombox to open the music interface. Enter the Code: Type or paste the song ID into the text box. Hit Play: Click the play button and enjoy your music!

If you don’t have a boombox yet or want to test these codes before buying one, try visiting Catalog Heaven. This game lets you use any boombox for free, making it perfect for testing music codes.

Best Roblox Music Codes

Song Artist/Source Music Code Thunderstruck AC/DC 146961487 SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Amaarae 8026236684 Meet Me At Our Spot The Anxiety 7308941449 Daisy Ashnikko 5321298199 Toccata & Fugue in D Minor Bach 564238335 Intergalactic Beastie Boys 131603357 Fur Elise Beethoven 450051032 Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement) Beethoven 445023353 Belly Dancer x Temperature Mashup 8055519816 NDA Billie Eilish 7079888477 Everything I Wanted Billie Eilish 4380429016 Rasputin Boney M 5512350519 Fake Love BTS 1894066752 Dynamite BTS 6257627378 Butter BTS 6844912719 Boom Clap Charli XCX 189739789 Tubthumping Chumbawamba 6210414499 Claire De Lune Claude Debussy 1838457617 Gangsta’s Paradise Coolio 6070263388 Sandstorm Darude 166562385 Levitating Dua Lipa 6606223785 Say So Doja Cat 521116871 Bad Habits Ed Sheeran 7202579511 Trap Queen Fetty Wap 210783060 Let It Go Frozen 189105508 Heat Waves Glass Animals 6432181830 GTA San Andreas Theme Song GTA 4571975095 Believer Imagine Dragons 2389193148 Cantina Band John Williams 131077111 Lucid Dreams Juice WRLD 8036100972 Yummy Justin Bieber 4591688095 Milkshake Kelis 321199908 Applause Lady Gaga 130964099 Industry Baby Lil Nas X 7253841629 Panini Lil Nas X 3345557951 Gucci Gang Lil Pump 2547598538 In The End Linkin Park 3018974408 Money LISA 7551431783 Cult of Personality Living Colour 4831009971 Despacito Luis Fonsi 673605737 Payphone Maroon 5 131396974 Smooth Criminal Michael Jackson 4883181281 Mii Channel Music Nintendo 143666548 Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana 3495593580 Brutal Olivia Rodrigo 6937354391 Hallelujah Panic! at the Disco 241864564 Baby Shark Pinkfong 614018503 Pokérap Pokémon 152381839 Gangnam Style PSY 130844430 Bohemian Rhapsody Queen 4587240503 SOS Rihanna 6901063458 Soft Jazz Various 926493242 What’s Up Danger Spider-Verse 3106151105 Spooky Scary Skeletons Andrew Gold 515669032 Chop Suey System of a Down 4556134799 You Belong With Me Taylor Swift 6159978466 Boxing Results Wii Sports 5899797296 Black And Yellow Wiz Khalifa 139245100 Fluffy Wolf Alice 1306647669 Moye Moye Meme 18315746510 Old Town Road OOFED Meme 18315940082 You’ve Been Rick Rolled Meme 7363412529 Banana Song (I’m A Banana) Meme 169360242 Michael Jackson Hee Hee Meme 3048623108 OOF Sound Roblox 3060494212 Sad Violin Meme 135308045 THIS IS SPARTA Meme 130781067 Godzilla Roar Sound Effect 130783046 LEEDLE LEEDLE LEEDLE LEE SpongeBob 130842019 Bonk! Sound Effect 130944130 I’m Batman Movie 130769318 Rush B CS 474303247 Mine Turtle asdfmovie 138112414 FBI Open Up Meme 2276169441 Minions – Bee Doo Bee Doo Movie 130844390 Everybody Do The Flop asdfmovie 130778839 I’m in My Mom’s Car Vine 170041353 Windows XP Theme Microsoft 1626996526 Elevator Music Generic 9119119619 Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 – Survive The Night Game 189825748 Better Call Saul Theme TV Show 2801308469 Squid Game Theme TV Show 7535587224 Final Destination Super Smash Bros 2801308469 Pokémon Battle Theme Game 1841743899

Why Some Music Codes Stop Working

Sometimes you might find that a code that worked yesterday suddenly doesn’t work today. This typically happens for one of these reasons:

Copyright Issues : Roblox regularly removes songs that infringe on copyright, especially if they weren’t uploaded through their licensed music program.

: Roblox regularly removes songs that infringe on copyright, especially if they weren’t uploaded through their licensed music program. Code Updates : Developers occasionally update the system, which can affect older codes.

: Developers occasionally update the system, which can affect older codes. Limited Time Availability: Some songs are only available for a limited time.

If you encounter a code that doesn’t work, try searching for an alternative version using the same song name with different IDs.

How to Find New Music Codes

The Roblox audio library is constantly evolving with new songs being added regularly. Here’s how you can find the latest music codes:

Bookmark this page Search the Roblox Audio Library Check community forums Ask friends

Music codes are one of the best ways to personalize your Roblox experience and make it more enjoyable. Whether you’re looking to set the mood for a role-play game, hype yourself up for a battle, or just have some background tunes while building, these codes can transform your gameplay.