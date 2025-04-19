Home » Gaming » Roblox Music Codes: All Working Song IDs (April 2025)

Roblox Music Codes: All Working Song IDs (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Music Codes on April 19th, 2025.

Want to make your Roblox experience more enjoyable with some background music? Whether you’re building in Bloxburg, slapping in Slap Battles, or just hanging out with friends, music can completely change your gameplay experience. Roblox music codes (also known as song IDs) let you play your favorite songs while gaming, and we’ve compiled a list of working Song IDs in Roblox.

How to Use Music Codes in Roblox

Before diving into our list of codes, here’s how you can use them in-game:

  1. Equip a Boombox: You’ll need a boombox item to play music.
  2. Interact with the Boombox: Once equipped, click on your boombox to open the music interface.
  3. Enter the Code: Type or paste the song ID into the text box.
  4. Hit Play: Click the play button and enjoy your music!

If you don’t have a boombox yet or want to test these codes before buying one, try visiting Catalog Heaven. This game lets you use any boombox for free, making it perfect for testing music codes.

Best Roblox Music Codes

SongArtist/SourceMusic Code
ThunderstruckAC/DC146961487
SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEYAmaarae8026236684
Meet Me At Our SpotThe Anxiety7308941449
DaisyAshnikko5321298199
Toccata & Fugue in D MinorBach564238335
IntergalacticBeastie Boys131603357
Fur EliseBeethoven450051032
Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement)Beethoven445023353
Belly Dancer x TemperatureMashup8055519816
NDABillie Eilish7079888477
Everything I WantedBillie Eilish4380429016
RasputinBoney M5512350519
Fake LoveBTS1894066752
DynamiteBTS6257627378
ButterBTS6844912719
Boom ClapCharli XCX189739789
TubthumpingChumbawamba6210414499
Claire De LuneClaude Debussy1838457617
Gangsta’s ParadiseCoolio6070263388
SandstormDarude166562385
LevitatingDua Lipa6606223785
Say SoDoja Cat521116871
Bad HabitsEd Sheeran7202579511
Trap QueenFetty Wap210783060
Let It GoFrozen189105508
Heat WavesGlass Animals6432181830
GTA San Andreas Theme SongGTA4571975095
BelieverImagine Dragons2389193148
Cantina BandJohn Williams131077111
Lucid DreamsJuice WRLD8036100972
YummyJustin Bieber4591688095
MilkshakeKelis321199908
ApplauseLady Gaga130964099
Industry BabyLil Nas X7253841629
PaniniLil Nas X3345557951
Gucci GangLil Pump2547598538
In The EndLinkin Park3018974408
MoneyLISA7551431783
Cult of PersonalityLiving Colour4831009971
DespacitoLuis Fonsi673605737
PayphoneMaroon 5131396974
Smooth CriminalMichael Jackson4883181281
Mii Channel MusicNintendo143666548
Smells Like Teen SpiritNirvana3495593580
BrutalOlivia Rodrigo6937354391
HallelujahPanic! at the Disco241864564
Baby SharkPinkfong614018503
PokérapPokémon152381839
Gangnam StylePSY130844430
Bohemian RhapsodyQueen4587240503
SOSRihanna6901063458
Soft JazzVarious926493242
What’s Up DangerSpider-Verse3106151105
Spooky Scary SkeletonsAndrew Gold515669032
Chop SueySystem of a Down4556134799
You Belong With MeTaylor Swift6159978466
Boxing ResultsWii Sports5899797296
Black And YellowWiz Khalifa139245100
FluffyWolf Alice1306647669
Moye MoyeMeme18315746510
Old Town Road OOFEDMeme18315940082
You’ve Been Rick RolledMeme7363412529
Banana Song (I’m A Banana)Meme169360242
Michael Jackson Hee HeeMeme3048623108
OOF SoundRoblox3060494212
Sad ViolinMeme135308045
THIS IS SPARTAMeme130781067
Godzilla RoarSound Effect130783046
LEEDLE LEEDLE LEEDLE LEESpongeBob130842019
Bonk!Sound Effect130944130
I’m BatmanMovie130769318
Rush BCS474303247
Mine Turtleasdfmovie138112414
FBI Open UpMeme2276169441
Minions – Bee Doo Bee DooMovie130844390
Everybody Do The Flopasdfmovie130778839
I’m in My Mom’s CarVine170041353
Windows XP ThemeMicrosoft1626996526
Elevator MusicGeneric9119119619
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 – Survive The NightGame189825748
Better Call Saul ThemeTV Show2801308469
Squid Game ThemeTV Show7535587224
Final DestinationSuper Smash Bros2801308469
Pokémon Battle ThemeGame1841743899

Why Some Music Codes Stop Working

Sometimes you might find that a code that worked yesterday suddenly doesn’t work today. This typically happens for one of these reasons:

  • Copyright Issues: Roblox regularly removes songs that infringe on copyright, especially if they weren’t uploaded through their licensed music program.
  • Code Updates: Developers occasionally update the system, which can affect older codes.
  • Limited Time Availability: Some songs are only available for a limited time.

If you encounter a code that doesn’t work, try searching for an alternative version using the same song name with different IDs.

How to Find New Music Codes

The Roblox audio library is constantly evolving with new songs being added regularly. Here’s how you can find the latest music codes:

  1. Bookmark this page
  2. Search the Roblox Audio Library
  3. Check community forums
  4. Ask friends

Music codes are one of the best ways to personalize your Roblox experience and make it more enjoyable. Whether you’re looking to set the mood for a role-play game, hype yourself up for a battle, or just have some background tunes while building, these codes can transform your gameplay.

