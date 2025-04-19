Roblox Music Codes: All Working Song IDs (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Music Codes on April 19th, 2025.
Want to make your Roblox experience more enjoyable with some background music? Whether you’re building in Bloxburg, slapping in Slap Battles, or just hanging out with friends, music can completely change your gameplay experience. Roblox music codes (also known as song IDs) let you play your favorite songs while gaming, and we’ve compiled a list of working Song IDs in Roblox.
Table of Contents
How to Use Music Codes in Roblox
Before diving into our list of codes, here’s how you can use them in-game:
- Equip a Boombox: You’ll need a boombox item to play music.
- Interact with the Boombox: Once equipped, click on your boombox to open the music interface.
- Enter the Code: Type or paste the song ID into the text box.
- Hit Play: Click the play button and enjoy your music!
If you don’t have a boombox yet or want to test these codes before buying one, try visiting Catalog Heaven. This game lets you use any boombox for free, making it perfect for testing music codes.
Best Roblox Music Codes
|Song
|Artist/Source
|Music Code
|Thunderstruck
|AC/DC
|146961487
|SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY
|Amaarae
|8026236684
|Meet Me At Our Spot
|The Anxiety
|7308941449
|Daisy
|Ashnikko
|5321298199
|Toccata & Fugue in D Minor
|Bach
|564238335
|Intergalactic
|Beastie Boys
|131603357
|Fur Elise
|Beethoven
|450051032
|Moonlight Sonata (1st Movement)
|Beethoven
|445023353
|Belly Dancer x Temperature
|Mashup
|8055519816
|NDA
|Billie Eilish
|7079888477
|Everything I Wanted
|Billie Eilish
|4380429016
|Rasputin
|Boney M
|5512350519
|Fake Love
|BTS
|1894066752
|Dynamite
|BTS
|6257627378
|Butter
|BTS
|6844912719
|Boom Clap
|Charli XCX
|189739789
|Tubthumping
|Chumbawamba
|6210414499
|Claire De Lune
|Claude Debussy
|1838457617
|Gangsta’s Paradise
|Coolio
|6070263388
|Sandstorm
|Darude
|166562385
|Levitating
|Dua Lipa
|6606223785
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|521116871
|Bad Habits
|Ed Sheeran
|7202579511
|Trap Queen
|Fetty Wap
|210783060
|Let It Go
|Frozen
|189105508
|Heat Waves
|Glass Animals
|6432181830
|GTA San Andreas Theme Song
|GTA
|4571975095
|Believer
|Imagine Dragons
|2389193148
|Cantina Band
|John Williams
|131077111
|Lucid Dreams
|Juice WRLD
|8036100972
|Yummy
|Justin Bieber
|4591688095
|Milkshake
|Kelis
|321199908
|Applause
|Lady Gaga
|130964099
|Industry Baby
|Lil Nas X
|7253841629
|Panini
|Lil Nas X
|3345557951
|Gucci Gang
|Lil Pump
|2547598538
|In The End
|Linkin Park
|3018974408
|Money
|LISA
|7551431783
|Cult of Personality
|Living Colour
|4831009971
|Despacito
|Luis Fonsi
|673605737
|Payphone
|Maroon 5
|131396974
|Smooth Criminal
|Michael Jackson
|4883181281
|Mii Channel Music
|Nintendo
|143666548
|Smells Like Teen Spirit
|Nirvana
|3495593580
|Brutal
|Olivia Rodrigo
|6937354391
|Hallelujah
|Panic! at the Disco
|241864564
|Baby Shark
|Pinkfong
|614018503
|Pokérap
|Pokémon
|152381839
|Gangnam Style
|PSY
|130844430
|Bohemian Rhapsody
|Queen
|4587240503
|SOS
|Rihanna
|6901063458
|Soft Jazz
|Various
|926493242
|What’s Up Danger
|Spider-Verse
|3106151105
|Spooky Scary Skeletons
|Andrew Gold
|515669032
|Chop Suey
|System of a Down
|4556134799
|You Belong With Me
|Taylor Swift
|6159978466
|Boxing Results
|Wii Sports
|5899797296
|Black And Yellow
|Wiz Khalifa
|139245100
|Fluffy
|Wolf Alice
|1306647669
|Moye Moye
|Meme
|18315746510
|Old Town Road OOFED
|Meme
|18315940082
|You’ve Been Rick Rolled
|Meme
|7363412529
|Banana Song (I’m A Banana)
|Meme
|169360242
|Michael Jackson Hee Hee
|Meme
|3048623108
|OOF Sound
|Roblox
|3060494212
|Sad Violin
|Meme
|135308045
|THIS IS SPARTA
|Meme
|130781067
|Godzilla Roar
|Sound Effect
|130783046
|LEEDLE LEEDLE LEEDLE LEE
|SpongeBob
|130842019
|Bonk!
|Sound Effect
|130944130
|I’m Batman
|Movie
|130769318
|Rush B
|CS
|474303247
|Mine Turtle
|asdfmovie
|138112414
|FBI Open Up
|Meme
|2276169441
|Minions – Bee Doo Bee Doo
|Movie
|130844390
|Everybody Do The Flop
|asdfmovie
|130778839
|I’m in My Mom’s Car
|Vine
|170041353
|Windows XP Theme
|Microsoft
|1626996526
|Elevator Music
|Generic
|9119119619
|Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 – Survive The Night
|Game
|189825748
|Better Call Saul Theme
|TV Show
|2801308469
|Squid Game Theme
|TV Show
|7535587224
|Final Destination
|Super Smash Bros
|2801308469
|Pokémon Battle Theme
|Game
|1841743899
Why Some Music Codes Stop Working
Sometimes you might find that a code that worked yesterday suddenly doesn’t work today. This typically happens for one of these reasons:
- Copyright Issues: Roblox regularly removes songs that infringe on copyright, especially if they weren’t uploaded through their licensed music program.
- Code Updates: Developers occasionally update the system, which can affect older codes.
- Limited Time Availability: Some songs are only available for a limited time.
If you encounter a code that doesn’t work, try searching for an alternative version using the same song name with different IDs.
How to Find New Music Codes
The Roblox audio library is constantly evolving with new songs being added regularly. Here’s how you can find the latest music codes:
- Bookmark this page
- Search the Roblox Audio Library
- Check community forums
- Ask friends
Music codes are one of the best ways to personalize your Roblox experience and make it more enjoyable. Whether you’re looking to set the mood for a role-play game, hype yourself up for a battle, or just have some background tunes while building, these codes can transform your gameplay.