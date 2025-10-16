Roblox Raise Animals Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Raise Animals Codes on October 16th, 2025.

Raise Animals is a Roblox simulator that mixes zoo tycoon gameplay with catching mechanics reminiscent of Rodeo Stampede. You catch animals from the wild using your trusty lasso, raise them in your garden by feeding them, and collect money from tourists who visit your growing zoo. The better and rarer your animals, the more visitors you attract and the more money you earn.

Using codes gives you free cash to buy food and upgrades, gems (rubies) to purchase better lassos for catching rare animals, and even free random animals to jumpstart your collection. Let’s take a look at all the working codes!

Working Raise Animals Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning. Note: You must join the Raise Animals Studio Roblox group before redeeming codes.

SryForTheGamepassIssue – 10,000 Cash and 500 Gems

– 10,000 Cash and 500 Gems 10MVisitsTysm – 10,000 Cash and 1,000 Rubies/Gems

– 10,000 Cash and 1,000 Rubies/Gems 10KActiveTysm – 10,000 Cash and 300 Rubies/Gems

– 10,000 Cash and 300 Rubies/Gems 5MVisitsTysm – 5,000 Cash and 500 Rubies/Gems

– 5,000 Cash and 500 Rubies/Gems Release! – 5,000 Cash and 500 Rubies/Gems

– 5,000 Cash and 500 Rubies/Gems FREE RANDOM ANIMALS – 25,000 Cash and 3 Random Animals (requires 49 minutes of playtime)

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

1MVisitsTysm

5KActiveTysm

3KActiveTysm

SorryForBugs

How to Redeem Raise Animals Codes in Roblox

Before you can redeem codes, there are two important requirements: you must join the Raise Animals Studio Roblox group and complete the tutorial. Once those are done, the redemption process is straightforward. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Join the Raise Animals Studio Roblox group and like the game. Launch Raise Animals from your Roblox games list. Complete the tutorial if you haven’t already. Click the cogwheel/gear icon in the top-right corner. Scroll to the bottom of the Settings menu. Type or paste your chosen code into the Code Here text box. Click REDEEM to claim your free rewards.

The cash helps you buy food for your animals and unlock new maps with different species, while rubies let you purchase better lassos that increase your chances of catching rare animals during the rodeo minigame.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Raise Animals freebies. However, the developers share codes on their official channels that are worth following.

The Raise Animals Discord server is where developers announce new codes. Ready to start your zoo empire? Use these codes to stock up on cash and rubies, then head into the wild to catch the rarest animals with your lasso.