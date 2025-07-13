Sakamoto Days Part 2 Episode 1: Release Date, Countdown Timer, Preview

Summary:

Episode 11 ends with high-stakes action, teasing a darker tone for the next chapter.

Slur unleashes new assassins, forcing Sakamoto’s team into a deadly game of survival.

With Netflix returning for Part 2, fans brace for chaos, strategy, and brutal confrontations.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days’ Part 2, Episode 1 release date, countdown timer, and preview.

After a wildly entertaining casino brawl, Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 is gaining momentum as it approaches its next major episode. With the suspense growing over Slur and a new wave of assassins entering the frame, fans are more eager than ever to see what the future has in store for Taro Sakamoto and his chaotic team. Here is everything you need to know about Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Episode 1, from a recap to what’s next, release date, and where to watch it.

Sakamoto Days Episode 11 Recap

Episode 11, titled “Casino Battle,” wrapped up the first season in a stylish, casino-themed detour that prioritized flair over plot. Continuing from Episode 10’s cliffhanger, the season finale saw Sakamoto, Shin, and Shaotang in a flashy casino trying to outsmart Lu Wutang, a cunning foe from Shaotang’s past.

As the episode comes to a build of tension, the comedic undertone makes it feel more like a lighthearted detour than a proper season finale.. Shin plays poker with his telepathic abilities, Sakamoto lets his fists do the talking, and Shaotang gets to shine at last, both as a fighter and an emotional being.

Unfortunately, Wutang’s backstory overshadows what could have been deeper development for Shaotang.

The fight choreography and animation — especially during the action sequences set against the Hong Kong backdrops — are top-notch. Still, the episode is not as emotionally resonant as viewers have come to expect in a season finale due to weak pacing and a thin plot.

Instead, it’s a teaser for what’s to come. With Slur’s threat looming over all and new villains teased, Episode 11 ends on a mix of flashy action and the promise of much bigger stakes heading into Season 2.

What to Expect in Sakamoto Days Part 2 Episode 1

Part 1 of the anime covered 37 chapters from the manga, so Sakamoto Days Part 2 will continue from Chapter 38. With Wutang now part of the team and Slur’s involvement more obvious, Episode 12 promises to kick off the real action of Part 2. Slur has sent four lethal death row inmates to eliminate Sakamoto — so things are going to get serious. In the meantime, the elite assassin group “The Order” has been tasked with eliminating these same inmates.

Expect intense confrontations, strategic planning, and perhaps the return of the fan-favorite Order members such as Nagumo. The tone is going from comic relief to life-threatening danger, setting the stage for a brutal clash of ideals and deadly skill. Episode 12 may well set the tone and pace for the rest of the cour.

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Episode 1 will be available for global audiences on Monday, July 14, 2025. It will be available in Japan on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12:00 a.m. JST.

Here’s when it will release in other regions:

Region & Timezone Release Date Release Time United States (PT) Monday, July 14, 2025 8:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) Monday, July 14, 2025 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) Monday, July 14, 2025 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) Monday, July 14, 2025 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) Monday, July 14, 2025 5:00 PM UAE (GST) Monday, July 14, 2025 7:00 PM India (IST) Monday, July 14, 2025 8:30 PM Indonesia (WIB) Monday, July 14, 2025 10:00 PM Philippines (PHT) Monday, July 14, 2025 11:00 PM Singapore (SGT) Monday, July 14, 2025 11:00 PM South Korea (KST) Tuesday, July 15, 2025 12:00 AM Japan (JST) Tuesday, July 15, 2025 12:00 AM Australia (AEST) Tuesday, July 15, 2025 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, July 15, 2025 3:00 AM Brazil (BRT) Monday, July 14, 2025 12:00 PM Mexico (CST) Monday, July 14, 2025 9:00 AM

For better understanding, follow this countdown:

As always, the anime will be telecast every week with fresh episodes dropping every Monday.

Where to Watch Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2

Sakamoto Days Part 2 is exclusively available to stream on Netflix in most countries with multiple language options, including Japanese with subtitles and an English dub.

In Japan, the episode will first air on TV Tokyo and its affiliate stations before streaming on platforms such as Netflix Japan, Hulu, Disney+, ABEMA, and others. International audiences can view it via Netflix, which ensures timely global access so fans everywhere can stay up to date with the action.

Final Thoughts on Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2

Sakamoto Days has come a long way from its humble beginnings as a quirky, action-comedy slice-of-life story about a retired, chubby ex-hitman turned convenience store owner. What started out as a lighthearted tale has grown into a layered story about redemption, violence, and the inevitability of one’s past catching up

While it received criticism over animation and pacing in Part 1, the anime held strong thanks to its lovable characters, humor, and thrilling fight scenes. With Part 2 poised to start the long-awaited death-row-assassin arc, Sakamoto Days is ready to tie everything together.

Manga fans are familiar with the chaos that’s going to happen, but for anime-only fans, hold on tight. The real game is just getting started.