We Tested 17 AI Tools to Create FlowCharts and Visuals But Only 8 Were Good Enough

Ever struggled to organize your thoughts into a flowchart? Just want to create some stunning visuals to represent your thoughts and ideas? AI-powered tools now make it effortless. Instead of manually dragging shapes and connecting arrows, these AI tools will generate entire flowcharts from text prompts within seconds, helping you visualize complex ideas in seconds. Here are the best AI flowchart tools that make diagramming easier than ever.

1. Whimsical

Whimsical is a digital whiteboard app that lets you create visual elements like drawings, sticky notes, mind maps, and flowcharts. Its standout feature is AI-powered automation which generates flowcharts from prompts and auto-complete existing ones. For example, you can start with a few nodes and ask the AI to suggest ideas or even complete it. Based on the available information, the AI automatically generates shapes, arrows, and labels.The platform allows unlimited flowchart creation for free, but the free tier includes only 100 AI actions per month.

Pros Cons Turns text into flowcharts in seconds AI struggles with super-complex processes Free plan includes 100 AI actions/month Limited color/style customization Real-time collab (no save button!) No dedicated application for Windows or mobile devices.

Pricing and Availability:

Starter Plan : Free forever – 100 AI actions/month.

: Free forever – 100 AI actions/month. Pro Plan : $10/month – 2,000 AI actions.

: $10/month – 2,000 AI actions. Org Plan : $20/month – 4,000 AI actions.

: $20/month – 4,000 AI actions. Works on Web and MacOS

Try Whimsical

2. Lucidchart

Lucidchart is an app for creating flowcharts, org charts, mind maps, and more. It offers a large selection of templates to choose from , an extensive set of themes, icons, and various customization options. You can also integrate it with platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft Office, allowing you to create flowcharts directly from Google Drive or OneDrive.

In addition to these features, Lucidchart also includes AI-powered capabilities. You can generate flowcharts simply by providing a prompt or by giving detailed information to convert into a flowchart. While the AI features are currently in beta, there are no limitations on the flowchart generating limit as of now.

Pros Cons Free plan for basic flowcharts Advanced AI features need paid plans Unlimited AI Steep learning curve for newbies Export to PPT/PDF with one click Mobile app lacks some AI features

Pricing and Availability:

Free Plan : Unlimited flowcharts (max 60 shapes per chart).

: Unlimited flowcharts (max 60 shapes per chart). Team Plan : $6.67/user/month (billed annually) – Unlock AI prompts, summaries, and priority support.

: $6.67/user/month (billed annually) – Unlock AI prompts, summaries, and priority support. Enterprise plans for large teams (custom pricing).

Web, iOS, Android

Try Lucidchart

3. Napkin AI

We reviewed Napkin AI recently and found it to be an amazing tool to create good looking visual charts. It turns your text into visuals like pie charts, funnels, mind maps, timelines, and various other styles, along with creating flowcharts. You can upload text and convert an entire paragraph or selected text into a visual image.

While Napkin does an amazing job of understanding the text and converting it into a detailed infographic, it does not offer proper manual adjustments like adding a new block, changing the arrow direction, etc. All you can do remove elements, change the position, or update few icons. The only alternative is to update the text to make it more clear for the AI and expect things to work this time around.

Currently, the service is in beta and is providing free access to everyone. However, the company claims that once out of beta, free users will be limited to creating only three napkins (three documents). Whether users will be able to create unlimited flowcharts in the same napkin is still unclear. The pro subscription offers access to unlimited napkins, but the pricing has not been revealed yet.

Pros Cons Free during beta (no credit card) No manual customization Turns any para into various visual styles in seconds Generates random visuals, may not generate flowchart if the text is not suitable for it. Understands complex text better than many other tools Still in beta—expect occasional bugs

Pricing and Availability:

Free Beta : Unlimited flowcharts and exports.

: Unlimited flowcharts and exports. Future Plans : Pricing TBD after beta (check website for updates).

: Pricing TBD after beta (check website for updates). Web-based

Try Napkin AI

4. Draw.io

Draw.io is a “no-frills” flowchart tool that is completely free to use. The platform provides a ton of templates, shapes, icons, and various customization options to select from. The website looks like Google Docs but for generating flowcharts. However, there is no option to save flowcharts in the cloud—the website saves a Draw.io (.drawio) file locally and opens it from there.

When it comes to AI features, Draw.io has a built-in tool that can generate flowcharts from scratch using prompts, but that’s about it. You cannot customize the flowchart with AI or adjust the layout. Additionally, the platform only works with simple prompts like “Generate a troubleshooting flowchart to diagnose and fix internet connection problems.” If you try to provide all the information yourself, the AI will not be able to generate the flowchart. If you’re looking for a simple, free tool, Draw.io is a good choice.

Pros Cons 100% free AI only helps with templates (not editing) Zero sign-up needed to start Limited AI compared to paid tools Works offline (desktop app) Steep learning curve for advanced manual features

Pricing and Availability:

Free Plan : Unlimited flowcharts, all core features, no account needed.

: Unlimited flowcharts, all core features, no account needed. Paid Plans :Custom plans for teams needing Confluence/Jira integration.

:Custom plans for teams needing Confluence/Jira integration. Web, Windows, Mac, Linux

Try Draw.io

5. Flowchart Fun

Flowchart Fun is the simplest and most straightforward flowchart creation app. You can create flowcharts manually, use templates, or generate them using AI. The app will create flowcharts from a prompt or use the auto-completion feature. For example, you can start with something like Start > Login > Show error > Retry, and Flowchart Fun will automatically generate a flowchart. Of all the AI flowchart and visual tools I have tried, this offered the best zero-learning curve experience.

However, the free version comes with several limitations. For example, you cannot save flowcharts in SVG format—only PNG or JPEG. The exported images include watermarks, and most AI tools are locked behind a paid subscription. Additionally, there are no collaborative features. While the Pro subscription costs only $4/month, it is essential for using the app effectively. You can also get the Pro subscription for $2/month when billed annually.

Pros Cons Free tier comes with basic AI tools Free plan have many missing features Zero learning curve (just type!) Text-only input frustrates visual thinkers Works on any browser, no install Have to customize through CSS, which is limited and complicated.

Pricing & Availability:

Free Plan : Unlimited flowcharts, basic sharing and AI features.

: Unlimited flowcharts, basic sharing and AI features. Premium : $4/month. $2/month when billed annually.

: $4/month. $2/month when billed annually. Web-based only

Try Flowchart Fun

6. EdrawMax

EdrawMax is Wondershare’s all-in-one diagram maker that allows you to create everything from mind maps and pie charts to flowcharts. It offers a wide range of AI features, including text-to-diagram conversion, an AI-powered chat, OCR capabilities, copywriting assistance, and visual diagram generation. However, text-to-diagram is the most useful AI feature. Once the flowchart is generated, you must edit and refine it manually. Despite this, EdrawMax is a feature-rich app that supports a vast selection of shapes, themes, version history, and various customization options.

However, the free version has limitations on almost everything. You get only 500 AI credits, three themes to choose from, 60 shapes to select, 100MB of cloud storage, watermark on all exported files, and more.

Pros Cons Handles complex flowcharts easily Free trial is limited Huge template library (280+ types) Steep learning curve for newbies Export to PDF/PPT with one click AI might stumble on super-niche workflows

Pricing and Availability:

Free Trial : Basic features.

: Basic features. Pro Plan : $45.99/annum

: $45.99/annum Lifetime : $99.99

: $99.99 Works on Windows, Mac, Web, iPhone and Android

Try EdrawMax

7. Taskade

Taskade feels like a Swiss Army knife for productivity, allowing you to do everything from to-do lists and note-taking to project management and team collaboration. You can also create mind maps using AI, but the service is best suited for those who want to generate flowcharts for project management purposes.

Describe your idea, paste a YouTube link, or upload a PDF, and Taskade will auto-generate workflows or mind maps in seconds. You can train AI agents to build mind map in a specific way that suits your project, making it ideal for recurring tasks. Taskade also lets you chat with AI to fix broken mind maps, add new steps, or simplify complex processes—directly within your project board.

While the free plan allows you to create unlimited mind maps, AI features are limited to five requests per day. If you need more, a paid subscription is required. Additionally, Taskade is primarily focused on creating mind maps and streamlining project management, so you cannot customize themes, change the shape of arrows, boxes, or labels.

Pros Cons Turns videos/docs into mind maps Free plan get only 5 AI requests per day and lacks advanced AI agents AI adapts to your project style Can feel overwhelming if you just need flowcharts/mind maps. Works great for project management related needs lack customization options.

Pricing and Availability:

Free Plan : Unlimited flowcharts, 5 AI requests per day

: Unlimited flowcharts, 5 AI requests per day Pro Plan : $8/user/month – Unlock custom AI agents, templates, and team roles.

: $8/user/month – Unlock custom AI agents, templates, and team roles. Team Plan : $16/user/month – Priority support, 50+ workspace members.

: $16/user/month – Priority support, 50+ workspace members. Works on Web, iOS, Android, Mac and Windows.

Try Taskade

8. GitMind

GitMind is another AI tool that focuses more on mind maps than flowcharts. However, its AI functionality offers something unique. Instead of generating a mind map directly from a prompt, it guides you through a step-by-step process. You can either provide a prompt or input the necessary information, and the AI will analyze it and create a rough mind map in the chat box. You can then make changes or suggest modifications through the chat. Once you’re satisfied with the map, you can proceed to generate it.

However, the only downside is that the free version of the app comes with only 5 AI credits per month. Additionally, several other features, such as custom backgrounds and the ability to insert images into mind maps, have been reduced.

Pros Cons Free plan covers basic needs Free users get only 5 AI credits per month. AI helps you to create mind maps step-by-step with a chatbox Credits system feels confusing for casual users Export as PNG/PDF with one click Limited color themes for flowcharts

Pricing and Availability:

Free Plan : 3 AI charts/month, basic templates.

: 3 AI charts/month, basic templates. Credits Pack : $19/month or $6/month annually

: $19/month or $6/month annually Works on Web, iOS, Android

Try GitMind



If you’re tired of manually creating flowcharts, these AI tools can save you a ton of time. Whether you need simple diagrams or complex workflows, there’s an option for every need. Try them out and see which one fits your workflow best.