What’s Coming and Leaving Netflix Soon (September, 2025)

Update: This article was last updated with new and old Netflix shows and movies that are coming and leaving in September 2025.
September’s knocking, and that means a fresh wave of Netflix content is about to hit our screens. From long-awaited originals and new seasons to some iconic movies making a comeback, there’s plenty to get excited about. But don’t get too comfortable. Some fan favorites are also saying goodbye this month. Here’s your full guide to everything coming and leaving Netflix in September 2025, so you can plan your binge sessions accordingly.
Table of Contents
Netflix Originals Coming and Leaving in September
Let’s start with all the originals from Netflix. These are TV shows and movies that Netflix either produces or owns exclusive streaming rights to within a specific country:
Netflix Originals Coming in September 2025
|Date
|Title
|Type
|September 3rd
|Wednesday (Season 2 – Part 2)
|Series
|September 4th
|Pokémon Concierge (Season 1 – Part 2)
|Series
|September 7th
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (S1)
|Anime Series
|September 9th
|Kiss or Die (Limited Series)
|Series
|September 10th
|Love is Blind: France (Season 1)
|Show
|September 10th
|The Dead Girls
|Limited Series
|September 11th
|Diary of a Ditched Girl (Season 1)
|Series
|September 11th
|Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 2)
|Series
|September 12th
|Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (Season 1)
|Series
|September 12th
|The Wrong Paris
|Movie
|September 13th
|Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (LIVE)
|Live Match
|September 17th
|Next Gen Chef (Season 1)
|Reality Series
|September 18th
|Black Rabbit (Limited Series)
|Crime Thriller
|September 19th
|Billionaires Bunker (Season 1)
|Series
|September 19th
|Haunted Hotel (Season 1)
|Animated Comedy
|September 19th
|She Said Maybe
|Movie
|September 21st
|Death Inc. (Season 3)
|Comedy Series
|September 23rd
|Crime Scene Zero (Season 1)
|Reality Series
|September 25th
|Alice in Borderland (Season 3)
|Series
|September 25th
|Wayward (Season 1)
|Mystery Series
|September 26th
|French Lover
|Movie
|September 26th
|Ruth & Boaz
|Movie
Netflix Originals Leaving in September 2025
|Date
|Title
|Type
|September 1st
|The Match (2020)
|Movie
|September 1st
|FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dad of Light (1 Season)
|Series
|September 12th
|Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (2023)
|Comedy Special
|September 17th
|The Stronghold (2020)
|Movie
|September 19th
|Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023)
|Comedy Special
|September 29th
|Battle (2018)
|Movie
All Netflix Movies and Shows Coming and Leaving on 1st September
Here are all the movies, shows, series, and more that are coming and that are leaving soon on Netflix:
Coming to Netflix on September 1st
|Title
|Type
|Escape Room (2019)
|Movie
|Franklin & Bash (Seasons 1–4)
|Series
|Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows (S1)
|Series
|Shrek the Third (2007)
|Movie
|White Noise (2005)
|Movie
Leaving Netflix on September 1st
|Title
|Type
|50 First Dates (2004)
|Movie
|Airport (1970)
|Movie
|Airport ’77 (1977)
|Movie
|Airport 1975 (1974)
|Movie
|Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
|Movie
|Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
|Movie
|Bee Movie (2007)
|Movie
|Blood and Bone (2009)
|Movie
|Burn After Reading (2008)
|Movie
|Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)
|Movie
|Dumb and Dumber To (2014)
|Movie
|Flushed Away (2006)
|Movie
|Home (2015)
|Movie
|Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)
|Movie
|MacGruber (2010)
|Movie
|Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)
|Movie
|Midway (1976)
|Movie
|National Security (2003)
|Movie
|One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016)
|Movie
|Paul (2011)
|Movie
|See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)
|Movie
|Sicario (2015)
|Movie
|The Dilemma (2011)
|Movie
|The Holiday (2006)
|Movie
|The Jerk (1979)
|Movie
|The Mule (2018)
|Movie
|The Notebook (2004)
|Movie
|The Polar Express (2004)
|Movie
|Trainwreck (2015)
|Movie
|Vampires (1998)
|Movie
|Us (2019)
|Movie
|V for Vendetta (2006)
|Movie
|Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
|Movie
|A House of Blocks (1 Season)
|Series
|Heartland (Seasons 1–16)
|Series
|My Perfect Landing (Season 1)
|Series
|Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)
|Series
|Thomas and Friends (Season 24)
|Series
|Wipeout (Season 1)
|Series
All Netflix Movies and Shows Coming and Leaving on 4th September
Let’s have a look at all the content that is coming and leaving on September 3rd. There is no content that is coming as we already covered one original above for that date.
- The Resident (Seasons 1-6) – Series
Leaving Netflix on September 15th
- Band of Brothers – Limited Series
- The Pacific – Limited Series
Leaving Netflix on September 20th
- The Persian Version (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal
Leaving Netflix on September 27th
- The Miracle Club (2023)
Leaving Netflix on September 30th
- What We Leave Behind (2022)
Coming to Netflix in September
- Dog Man (2025) – Animation movie
So, that’s the roundup for Netflix’s September 2025 lineup. As always, Netflix might slip in a few surprise titles mid-month, so keep an eye out and stay tuned.