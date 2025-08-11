Home » Entertainment » What’s Coming and Leaving Netflix Soon (September, 2025)

Update: This article was last updated with new and old Netflix shows and movies that are coming and leaving in September 2025.

September’s knocking, and that means a fresh wave of Netflix content is about to hit our screens. From long-awaited originals and new seasons to some iconic movies making a comeback, there’s plenty to get excited about. But don’t get too comfortable. Some fan favorites are also saying goodbye this month. Here’s your full guide to everything coming and leaving Netflix in September 2025, so you can plan your binge sessions accordingly.

What's Coming and Leaving Soon On Netflix (September, 2025)

Netflix Originals Coming and Leaving in September

Let’s start with all the originals from Netflix. These are TV shows and movies that Netflix either produces or owns exclusive streaming rights to within a specific country:

Netflix Originals Coming in September 2025

DateTitleType
September 3rdWednesday (Season 2 – Part 2)Series
September 4thPokémon Concierge (Season 1 – Part 2)Series
September 7thThe Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (S1)Anime Series
September 9thKiss or Die (Limited Series)Series
September 10thLove is Blind: France (Season 1)Show
September 10thThe Dead GirlsLimited Series
September 11thDiary of a Ditched Girl (Season 1)Series
September 11thTyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 2)Series
September 12thRatu Ratu Queens: The Series (Season 1)Series
September 12thThe Wrong ParisMovie
September 13thCanelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (LIVE)Live Match
September 17thNext Gen Chef (Season 1)Reality Series
September 18thBlack Rabbit (Limited Series)Crime Thriller
September 19thBillionaires Bunker (Season 1)Series
September 19thHaunted Hotel (Season 1)Animated Comedy
September 19thShe Said MaybeMovie
September 21stDeath Inc. (Season 3)Comedy Series
September 23rdCrime Scene Zero (Season 1)Reality Series
September 25thAlice in Borderland (Season 3)Series
September 25thWayward (Season 1)Mystery Series
September 26thFrench LoverMovie
September 26thRuth & BoazMovie

Netflix Originals Leaving in September 2025

DateTitleType
September 1stThe Match (2020)Movie
September 1stFINAL FANTASY XIV: Dad of Light (1 Season)Series
September 12thMichelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (2023)Comedy Special
September 17thThe Stronghold (2020)Movie
September 19thKountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023)Comedy Special
September 29thBattle (2018)Movie

All Netflix Movies and Shows Coming and Leaving on 1st September

Here are all the movies, shows, series, and more that are coming and that are leaving soon on Netflix:

Coming to Netflix on September 1st

TitleType
Escape Room (2019)Movie
Franklin & Bash (Seasons 1–4)Series
Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows (S1)Series
Shrek the Third (2007)Movie
White Noise (2005)Movie

Leaving Netflix on September 1st

TitleType
50 First Dates (2004)Movie
Airport (1970)Movie
Airport ’77 (1977)Movie
Airport 1975 (1974)Movie
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)Movie
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)Movie
Bee Movie (2007)Movie
Blood and Bone (2009)Movie
Burn After Reading (2008)Movie
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)Movie
Dumb and Dumber To (2014)Movie
Flushed Away (2006)Movie
Home (2015)Movie
Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)Movie
MacGruber (2010)Movie
Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)Movie
Midway (1976)Movie
National Security (2003)Movie
One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016)Movie
Paul (2011)Movie
See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)Movie
Sicario (2015)Movie
The Dilemma (2011)Movie
The Holiday (2006)Movie
The Jerk (1979)Movie
The Mule (2018)Movie
The Notebook (2004)Movie
The Polar Express (2004)Movie
Trainwreck (2015)Movie
Vampires (1998)Movie
Us (2019)Movie
V for Vendetta (2006)Movie
Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)Movie
A House of Blocks (1 Season)Series
Heartland (Seasons 1–16)Series
My Perfect Landing (Season 1)Series
Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1)Series
Thomas and Friends (Season 24)Series
Wipeout (Season 1)Series

All Netflix Movies and Shows Coming and Leaving on 4th September

Let’s have a look at all the content that is coming and leaving on September 3rd. There is no content that is coming as we already covered one original above for that date.

  • The Resident (Seasons 1-6) – Series

Leaving Netflix on September 15th

  • Band of Brothers – Limited Series
  • The Pacific – Limited Series

Leaving Netflix on September 20th

  • The Persian Version (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal

Leaving Netflix on September 27th

  • The Miracle Club (2023)

Leaving Netflix on September 30th

  • What We Leave Behind (2022)

Coming to Netflix in September

  • Dog Man (2025) – Animation movie

So, that’s the roundup for Netflix’s September 2025 lineup. As always, Netflix might slip in a few surprise titles mid-month, so keep an eye out and stay tuned.

