What’s Coming and Leaving Netflix Soon (September, 2025)

Update: This article was last updated with new and old Netflix shows and movies that are coming and leaving in September 2025.

September’s knocking, and that means a fresh wave of Netflix content is about to hit our screens. From long-awaited originals and new seasons to some iconic movies making a comeback, there’s plenty to get excited about. But don’t get too comfortable. Some fan favorites are also saying goodbye this month. Here’s your full guide to everything coming and leaving Netflix in September 2025, so you can plan your binge sessions accordingly.

Netflix Originals Coming and Leaving in September

Let’s start with all the originals from Netflix. These are TV shows and movies that Netflix either produces or owns exclusive streaming rights to within a specific country:

Netflix Originals Coming in September 2025

Date Title Type September 3rd Wednesday (Season 2 – Part 2) Series September 4th Pokémon Concierge (Season 1 – Part 2) Series September 7th The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (S1) Anime Series September 9th Kiss or Die (Limited Series) Series September 10th Love is Blind: France (Season 1) Show September 10th The Dead Girls Limited Series September 11th Diary of a Ditched Girl (Season 1) Series September 11th Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black (Season 2) Series September 12th Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series (Season 1) Series September 12th The Wrong Paris Movie September 13th Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford (LIVE) Live Match September 17th Next Gen Chef (Season 1) Reality Series September 18th Black Rabbit (Limited Series) Crime Thriller September 19th Billionaires Bunker (Season 1) Series September 19th Haunted Hotel (Season 1) Animated Comedy September 19th She Said Maybe Movie September 21st Death Inc. (Season 3) Comedy Series September 23rd Crime Scene Zero (Season 1) Reality Series September 25th Alice in Borderland (Season 3) Series September 25th Wayward (Season 1) Mystery Series September 26th French Lover Movie September 26th Ruth & Boaz Movie

Netflix Originals Leaving in September 2025

Date Title Type September 1st The Match (2020) Movie September 1st FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dad of Light (1 Season) Series September 12th Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (2023) Comedy Special September 17th The Stronghold (2020) Movie September 19th Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (2023) Comedy Special September 29th Battle (2018) Movie

All Netflix Movies and Shows Coming and Leaving on 1st September

Here are all the movies, shows, series, and more that are coming and that are leaving soon on Netflix:

Coming to Netflix on September 1st

Title Type Escape Room (2019) Movie Franklin & Bash (Seasons 1–4) Series Karen Kingsbury’s A Thousand Tomorrows (S1) Series Shrek the Third (2007) Movie White Noise (2005) Movie

Leaving Netflix on September 1st

Title Type 50 First Dates (2004) Movie Airport (1970) Movie Airport ’77 (1977) Movie Airport 1975 (1974) Movie Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Movie Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) Movie Bee Movie (2007) Movie Blood and Bone (2009) Movie Burn After Reading (2008) Movie Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) Movie Dumb and Dumber To (2014) Movie Flushed Away (2006) Movie Home (2015) Movie Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010) Movie MacGruber (2010) Movie Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021) Movie Midway (1976) Movie National Security (2003) Movie One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016) Movie Paul (2011) Movie See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989) Movie Sicario (2015) Movie The Dilemma (2011) Movie The Holiday (2006) Movie The Jerk (1979) Movie The Mule (2018) Movie The Notebook (2004) Movie The Polar Express (2004) Movie Trainwreck (2015) Movie Vampires (1998) Movie Us (2019) Movie V for Vendetta (2006) Movie Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) Movie A House of Blocks (1 Season) Series Heartland (Seasons 1–16) Series My Perfect Landing (Season 1) Series Story Time Book: Read-Along (Season 1) Series Thomas and Friends (Season 24) Series Wipeout (Season 1) Series

All Netflix Movies and Shows Coming and Leaving on 4th September

Let’s have a look at all the content that is coming and leaving on September 3rd. There is no content that is coming as we already covered one original above for that date.

The Resident (Seasons 1-6) – Series

Leaving Netflix on September 15th

Band of Brothers – Limited Series

The Pacific – Limited Series

Leaving Netflix on September 20th

The Persian Version (2023) – Sony Pictures Removal

Leaving Netflix on September 27th

The Miracle Club (2023)

Leaving Netflix on September 30th

What We Leave Behind (2022)

Coming to Netflix in September

Dog Man (2025) – Animation movie

So, that’s the roundup for Netflix’s September 2025 lineup. As always, Netflix might slip in a few surprise titles mid-month, so keep an eye out and stay tuned.