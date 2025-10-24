Archero 2 Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Archero 2 codes on October 24, 2025.

Sequel to the highly popular title, Archero 2 offers various customizations and upgrades over the original. However, the grind to unlock better items can be a real challenge for most players. This is where the Archero 2 codes come in handy, as they let you redeem various rewards without having to do much. We have listed all the active and inactive codes below for you to check out.

All Active Archero 2 Codes

Below, we have all the active codes for the game that you can redeem to get rewards and freebies. Make sure to use them before they expire.

lucky2025 – Redeem for 20 Energy and 200 Gold

– Redeem for 20 Energy and 200 Gold lucky2024 – Redeem for 20 Energy and 200 Gold

– Redeem for 20 Energy and 200 Gold vip77 – Redeem for 500 Gold and five random Gear Scrolls

– Redeem for 500 Gold and five random Gear Scrolls vip666 – Redeem for three Silver Chest Keys

– Redeem for three Silver Chest Keys vip888 – Redeem for 200 diamonds

All Inactive Archero 2 Codes

Next, we have all the codes that have expired or are now inactive. This means you can no longer redeem them to get rewards.

DCPYWLZX

welcome0825

stpatricksday

goldenweek2025

dragonboat2025

valentine2025

AgeDay2025

Archero2GL

Spring2025

Archero2NY2025

Christmas2024

Archero2DC20K

archerhol

Archero2KR1121

Archero2TW1121

A2Discord6000

Archero2NAVER

How to Redeem Archero 2 Codes

Redeeming the Archero 2 codes can be a hassle if you don’t know exactly what to do. Hence, we have listed all the instructions to help you out.

Launch Archero 2 on your device. Head over to the Settings tab by clicking the three lines on the left side of the screen and then selecting Settings. Click the Copy button to copy your User ID. Head over to the official code redemption page of the game on a web browser. Paste your User ID and a working code in the empty text boxes. Enter the verification code and click the Redeem button to collect the rewards. Finally, click the Yes option when a new window pops up.

When done correctly, you will receive the rewards in your in-game mail. You can check it by clicking the three lines on the left side of the screen and selecting the Mail option.

How to Get More Codes for the Game

Getting new codes on your own can be quite a hassle since the developer doesn’t have a fixed release schedule for the game. Hence, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking it frequently as we will update the list whenever a new code drops.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this guide. We hope that you found it helpful.