The Blender is one of the most important machines you will use in Bee Swarm Simulator. It actually helps you turn basic items into powerful consumables that boost your honey-farming, quests, and late-game progress. If you want smoother upgrades and less grinding, learning all Blender recipes in Bee Swarm Simulator is a must. Check them out!

What Is the Blender in Bee Swarm Simulator?

The Blender is a crafting machine found inside the Badge Bearer’s Guild. You unlock it once you have access to the guild. You will need at least 15 badges of any rank past Junior to be permitted to enter the shop. Blender is one of Bee Swarm Simulator’s player mechanics.

Each item takes 5 minutes per craft with the Blender, and the timer only runs while you are online. If you use an Offline Voucher, the timer keeps going for up to 24 hours after you log out. You can also stop crafting early. Finished items are yours, while unfinished ones turn back into ingredients.

You can only craft one type of item at a time, but you can craft multiple copies in one session. You can also speed things up using Tickets:

1 Ticket per item for most crafts.

Ticket speeds up 10 items for Moon Charms and Gumdrops.

All Blender Recipes in Bee Swarm Simulator

Here are all the Blender recipes you can craft in Bee Swarm Simulator:

Recipe Image Materials Needed Blue Extract 10 Royal Jellies

50 Blueberries Caustic Wax 5 Hard Waxes

5 Enzymes

25 Neonberries

5,252 Royal Jellies Enzymes 10 Royal Jellies

50 Pineapples Field Dice 1 Soft Wax

1 Whirligig

1 Red Extract

1 Blue Extract Glitter 25 Moon Charms

1 Magic Bean Glue 10 Royal Jellies

50 Gumdrops Gumdrops 3 Pineapples

3 Strawberries

3 Blueberries Hard Wax 3 Soft Waxes

3 Enzymes

33 Bitterberries

33 Royal Jellies Loaded Dice 3 Smooth Dice

3 Hard Waxes

3 Oils

1 Glue Moon Charm 1 Royal Jelly

5 Pineapples

5 Gumdrops Oil 10 Royal Jellies

50 Sunflower Seeds Purple Potion 3 Neonberries

3 Red Extracts

3 Blue Extracts

3 Glues Red Extract 10 Royal Jellies

50 Strawberries Smooth Dice 3 Field Dice

3 Soft Waxes

3 Whirligigs

3 Oils Soft Wax 5 Honeysuckles

1 Oil

1 Enzymes

10 Royal Jellies Star Jelly 100 Royal Jellies

3 Glitter Super Smoothie 3 Neonberries

3 Star Jellies

3 Purple Potions

6 Tropical Drinks Swirled Wax 3 Hard Waxes

9 Soft Waxes

6 Purple Potions

3,333 Royal Jellies Tropical Drink 10 Coconuts

2 Enzymes

2 Oils Turpentine 10 Super Smoothies

10 Caustic Waxes

100 Star Jellies

1,000 Honeysuckles

The Blender in Bee Swarm Simulator is such an important mechanic to utilize. Once you understand all the recipes, you can plan smarter and avoid wasting materials. You can try crafting in batches and use your Tickets wisely. This way, you will feel the progress much faster. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Bee Swarm Simulator wiki!