Home » Gaming » All Blender Recipes in Bee Swarm Simulator

All Blender Recipes in Bee Swarm Simulator

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Blender is one of the most important machines you will use in Bee Swarm Simulator. It actually helps you turn basic items into powerful consumables that boost your honey-farming, quests, and late-game progress. If you want smoother upgrades and less grinding, learning all Blender recipes in Bee Swarm Simulator is a must. Check them out!

Blender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator

What Is the Blender in Bee Swarm Simulator?

The Blender is a crafting machine found inside the Badge Bearer’s Guild. You unlock it once you have access to the guild. You will need at least 15 badges of any rank past Junior to be permitted to enter the shop. Blender is one of Bee Swarm Simulator’s player mechanics.

Each item takes 5 minutes per craft with the Blender, and the timer only runs while you are online. If you use an Offline Voucher, the timer keeps going for up to 24 hours after you log out. You can also stop crafting early. Finished items are yours, while unfinished ones turn back into ingredients.

You can only craft one type of item at a time, but you can craft multiple copies in one session. You can also speed things up using Tickets:

  • 1 Ticket per item for most crafts.
  • Ticket speeds up 10 items for Moon Charms and Gumdrops.

All Blender Recipes in Bee Swarm Simulator

Here are all the Blender recipes you can craft in Bee Swarm Simulator:

RecipeImageMaterials Needed
Blue ExtractBlender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator10 Royal Jellies
50 Blueberries
Caustic Wax5 Hard Waxes
5 Enzymes
25 Neonberries
5,252 Royal Jellies
EnzymesBlender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator10 Royal Jellies
50 Pineapples
Field Dice1 Soft Wax
1 Whirligig
1 Red Extract
1 Blue Extract
GlitterBlender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator25 Moon Charms
1 Magic Bean
GlueBlender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator10 Royal Jellies
50 Gumdrops
GumdropsBlender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator3 Pineapples
3 Strawberries
3 Blueberries
Hard Wax3 Soft Waxes
3 Enzymes
33 Bitterberries
33 Royal Jellies
Loaded Dice3 Smooth Dice
3 Hard Waxes
3 Oils
1 Glue
Moon CharmBlender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator1 Royal Jelly
5 Pineapples
5 Gumdrops
OilBlender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator10 Royal Jellies
50 Sunflower Seeds
Purple Potion3 Neonberries
3 Red Extracts
3 Blue Extracts
3 Glues
Red Extract10 Royal Jellies
50 Strawberries
Smooth Dice3 Field Dice
3 Soft Waxes
3 Whirligigs
3 Oils
Soft Wax5 Honeysuckles
1 Oil
1 Enzymes
10 Royal Jellies
Star Jelly100 Royal Jellies
3 Glitter
Super Smoothie3 Neonberries
3 Star Jellies
3 Purple Potions
6 Tropical Drinks
Swirled Wax3 Hard Waxes
9 Soft Waxes
6 Purple Potions
3,333 Royal Jellies
Tropical DrinkBlender Recipes Bee Swarm Simulator10 Coconuts
2 Enzymes
2 Oils
Turpentine10 Super Smoothies
10 Caustic Waxes
100 Star Jellies
1,000 Honeysuckles

The Blender in Bee Swarm Simulator is such an important mechanic to utilize. Once you understand all the recipes, you can plan smarter and avoid wasting materials. You can try crafting in batches and use your Tickets wisely. This way, you will feel the progress much faster. If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Bee Swarm Simulator wiki!

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

All Zones in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Steal a Brainrot Bruno Mars Update: Release Date and Countdown

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots – Tsunami Survival Guide

Bee Swarm Simulator Other Mechanics Guide

GTA Online Gun Van Location Today (Updated Daily)

Roblox PokeDoodles Codes (January 2026)

Roblox Sajonara Tower Codes (January 2026)

My Fishing Brainrots – Progression Guide

How to Increase Speed in Escape Tsunami for Brainrots

Escape Tsunami for Brainrots: All Brainrots Tier List