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Familiar characters including Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Jaime Lannister, and the Night King will be playable.

War for Westeros just received its first gameplay trailer.

Gamescom revealed the first gameplay trailer for Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, showcasing its battles, factions, strategy mechanics, and familiar characters, including Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, and the Night King.

War for Westeros Turns Game of Thrones Into an RTS

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros takes the franchise into real-time strategy territory. Players will fight for control of the Iron Throne while managing armies, resources, buildings, and territory.

The game puts you in the role of a commander. You'll train units, collect resources, construct buildings, capture territory, and decide when to attack your rivals. You can also form strategic alliances before turning around and betraying your friends because, well, this is Westeros.

Four Factions Will Fight for the Iron Throne

The War for Westeros gameplay trailer highlights four playable factions:

House Stark

House Lannister

House Targaryen

White Walkers.

Each faction brings its own armies, buildings, mechanics, and playstyle to the battlefield. That means players will need to learn the strengths and weaknesses of their chosen faction instead of using the same strategy every match.

The game also encourages players to adapt during battles. You can secure resources, expand your territory, build up your forces, or work with another player when the situation calls for it.

Jon Snow, Daenerys and the Night King Join the Fight

The biggest reveal from the Game of Thrones: War for Westeros trailer involves its playable heroes. PlaySide has confirmed several recognizable characters from the TV series, and the lineup includes some obvious fan favorites.

Character Faction Robb Stark House Stark Jon Snow House Stark Ghost House Stark Grey Wind House Stark Jaime Lannister House Lannister Tywin Lannister House Lannister Daenerys Targaryen House Targaryen Night King White Walkers

Each hero brings unique abilities to the battlefield. These abilities should give players another tool to consider when building armies and planning attacks.

And yes, Ghost and Grey Wind also make the list. If you were wondering whether the Stark faction could get even more wolf-heavy, PlaySide apparently had other plans.

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War for Westeros Adds Alliances and Betrayals

War for Westeros doesn't want every match to become a simple race to build the biggest army. Players can forge alliances, manipulate rivals, secure territory, and change their strategy as the battle develops.

PlaySide describes the game as a place where trust remains fleeting, and power matters above everything else. That sounds pretty appropriate for a Game of Thrones strategy game.

The asymmetric factions should also give multiplayer matches plenty of variety. A Stark player might approach a battle very differently from a Lannister player, while the White Walkers could completely change the battlefield with their own mechanics.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Release Date

PlaySide originally planned to launch Game of Thrones: War for Westeros in 2026. However, the developer delayed the game so the team could spend more time improving its quality.

The game will now arrive on Steam in early 2027. PlaySide also plans to run a beta before launch, although the developer hasn't announced the beta dates or explained how players can participate yet.

For now, this first gameplay trailer gives War for Westeros a much clearer identity. The combination of real-time strategy, asymmetric factions, multiplayer alliances, and recognizable Game of Thrones heroes could make this one worth watching for RTS fans.

Of course, the real question remains: how long before someone betrays their entire alliance just because they really wanted the Iron Throne?

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