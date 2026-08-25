Closed Beta pre-registration is now available, allowing players to sign up through the game's official website.

The game is set in a neon-heavy and chaotic version of 1990s Cascadia and is developed by PUBG Madison.

Krafton has announced PUBG: DED.NET, a new multiplayer first-person shooter that combines fast-paced gunplay with roguelite progression. The game was revealed during Gamescom Opening Night Live, giving players their first look at its strange and chaotic world. Developed by PUBG Madison, DED.NET takes players to a neon-filled version of 1990s Cascadia, where unpredictable gameplay and heavy '90s influences are at the center of the experience.

PUBG: DED.NET Combines FPS and Roguelite Gameplay

PUBG: DED.NET mixes traditional multiplayer FPS gameplay with roguelite progression across runs. Rather than simply jumping into matches and repeating the same experience, players will have opportunities to experiment, adapt, and develop their own approach as they play.

The game is set in an unusual version of 1990s Cascadia, with a colorful aesthetic and an intentionally chaotic atmosphere. The reveal trailer also leans heavily into the game's irreverent personality, with fast movement and aggressive action throughout. The soundtrack is another major part of its identity. The trailer features Ministry's "Jesus Built My Hotrod," reinforcing the game's strong '90s-inspired style.

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PUBG: DED.NET Closed Beta

Krafton has already opened pre-registration for the Closed Beta. Players interested in trying the new multiplayer shooter can visit the game's official website and register for the beta on their preferred platform. The roguelite structure could give DED.NET a different feel from traditional multiplayer shooters, especially as players experiment with different approaches between runs.

For now, Krafton has not provided extensive details about everything players will be able to unlock or how progression will work across runs. More information is expected as the game moves closer to its testing phase.