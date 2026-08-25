No release date has been announced yet, but it is confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, GeForce Now, and Blacknut.

Ubisoft has revealed Rainbow Six Tactics, a new single-player turn-based tactical game set alongside the timeline of Rainbow Six Siege. The game was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, introducing a different way to experience the Rainbow Six universe. While games like Ananta are taking the open-world RPG route and Aion 2 continues the MMORPG tradition, Rainbow Six Tactics is going in a very different direction with strategic, turn-based combat.

Rainbow Six Tactics Brings Rainbow Six to Turn-Based Combat

In Rainbow Six Tactics, you play as Six, leading the elite Rainbow squad against a new global threat. The game combines mission planning, squad management, and tactical combat, putting as much emphasis on preparation as execution.

You will have 15 Operators to choose from, with each one having their own abilities, gadgets, and skill trees. Before heading into a mission, you can select up to four Operators based on what their abilities bring to your squad.

The game will feature several mission types, including Hostage Rescue, Bomb Disposal, and Target Elimination. There will also be more than 45 locations around the world, giving missions plenty of room for different tactical approaches.

Rainbow Six Tactics keeps one of Siege's most recognizable features: destructible environments. During missions, you can break through walls to create new entry points, remove enemy cover, or open up fresh lines of sight. The game also introduces Breach Planning, which allows you to coordinate actions between your active Operators before executing them together.

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Rainbow Six Tactics Release Date and Platforms