Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 has wrapped up, bringing various surprise announcements. From Nodusfall and Gears of War: E-Day to Game of Thrones: War for Westeros and Ananta, there was plenty to see. Here's the list of all announcements at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026.
Gamescom 2026 Games Announcements
Gamescom Opening Night Live is the opening showcase for Gamescom 2026, one of the biggest gaming events in the world. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show gives us new trailers, gameplay footage, release dates, and game announcements from developers and publishers.
The 2026 show took place on August 25th, with a pre-show starting 30 minutes earlier. The main event ran for around two hours, and here is the list of all the games shown during the showcase, along with their release information where it has been confirmed:
|Game
|Genre
|Developer
|Release Date
|Worms: Galactic Tactics
|Strategy
|Absolutely Games
|TBA
|Train Sim World 7
|Simulation
|Dovetail Games
|September 15, 2026
|Roller Coaster Tycoon Wonderworks
|Simulation
|Springloaded
|Early Access Soon
|Aniimo
|Creature Adventure
|Pawprint Studio
|TBA
|Genigods: Nezha
|Action RPG
|Genigods Lab
|TBA
|Perceptum
|Horror
|Duck Reaction
|2027
|Acornia: Mirror Worlds
|Management Adventure
|Splashteam (Tinykin)
|2027
|Valor Mortis
|First-Person Soulslike
|One More Level
|October 13, 2026
|TankRat
|Action
|Alpha Channel
|January 17, 2027
|Humankind 2
|4X Strategy
|Amplitude Studios Fights Back
|2027
|Murals
|Action-Adventure
|Dlala Studios
|TBA
|Age Twisters
|Co-op Adventure
|Piccolo Studio
|TBA
|Onimusha: Way of the Sword
|Action
|Capcom
|TBA
|Mariachi Legends
|Metroidvania
|Halberd Studios
|April 2027
|Elta: Defy All Gods
|Action
|TBA
|TBA
|Nodusfall
|Co-op Action
|HoYoverse
|TBA
|Rainbow Six Tactics
|Tactical Strategy
|Ubisoft
|2027
|Gears of War: E-Day
|Third-Person Shooter
|The Coalition
|October 6, 2026
|Ananta
|Action RPG
|Naked Rain
|January 15, 2027
|Silent Hill: Townfall
|Horror
|NeoBards Entertainment
|September 24, 2026
|Resonance: A Plague Tale
|Action-Adventure
|Asobo Studio
|TBA
|Sea Remnants
|RPG
|Joker Studio
|TBA
|Tides of Annihilation
|Action
|Eclipse Glow Games
|TBA
|Lofsong
|Puzzle Adventure
|Unrelated Games
|TBA
|Mega Man: Dual Override
|Action Platformer
|Capcom
|TBA
|Rayman Legends Untold
|Platformer
|Ubisoft Montpellier
|October 1, 2026
|PUBG: DED.NET
|Action
|Krafton
|TBA
|Control Resonant
|Action
|Remedy Entertainment
|September 2026
|Once Human
|Survival
|Starry Studio
|Available Now
|Game of Thrones: War for Westeros
|Real-Time Strategy
|PlaySide Studios
|Early 2027
|Dust Origins
|Isometric Action
|Airship Syndicate
|TBA
|Exodus
|Sci-Fi RPG
|Archetype Entertainment
|April 7, 2027
|Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons
|Action-Adventure
|Invoke Studios
|2027
|1001 Threads of Mizan
|Fantasy
|Roshun Games
|TBA
|Silver Palace House of Greed
|Action RPG
|Elementa Games
|TBA
|Monster Hunter Outlanders
|Action RPG
|TiMi Studio Group
|TBA
|AION 2
|MMORPG
|NCSOFT
|October 5th, 2026
|Afterworld Your Empire From the Ashes
|Post-apocalyptic Survival
|Farsky Interactive
|TBA
|Petit Planet
|Life-Sim
|miHoYo
|2026
|Aliens Fireteam Elite 2
|Survival Shooter
|Cold Iron Studios
|Available Now + Nintendo Switch on September 2
|1666 Amsterdam
|Action-Adventure
|Panache Digital Games
|Early Access Out Now
|Showa America Story
|Action RPG
|NEKCOM
|Wishlist Available Now
|Road Kings
Vehicle Simulation
|Saber Interactive
|March 11, 2027
|Stage Tour
|Simulation
|RedOctane Games
|December 10, 2026
|Crazy Taxi World Tour
|Driving / Arcade
|SEGA
|2027
|Turok Origins
|Third-Person Shooter
|Saber Interactive
|Spring 2027
|Gravhounds
|Action
|TBA
|Early Access 2026
|LEGO Skylines
|City Builder
|Paradox Interactive
|Wishlist Available Now
|Transport Fever 3
|Simulation / Strategy
|Urban Games
|September 29, 2026
|Exterminauts
|Strategy / Action
|TBA
|Wishlist Available Now
|Path of Exile 2 1.0
|Action RPG
|Grinding Gear Games
|December 11, 2026
|Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake
|Turn-based Strategy
|Ubisoft
|2027
|No Law
|Action RPG
|Neon Giant
|2027
|Project Zeta
|Multi-team Tactical Third-person Hero Shooter
|NIRVANANA
|Wishlist Available Now
|Cinder City
|MMO tactical shooter
|Big Fire Games
|Wishlist Available Now
|Ontos
|Sci-fi Mystery Thriller
|Frictional Games
|2027
|Pony Island 2: Panda Circus
|Indie Adventure
|Daniel Mullins Games
|April 27, 2027
|Zoopunk
|3D action-adventure RPG
|TiGames
|2027
|There Are No Ghosts at the Grand
|Musical Horror
|FridaySundae
|Early Access in December 2026
|Roco Kingdom
|Creature-collecting RPG
|Morefun Studios
|Closed Beta Test October 27
|The Defiant
|First-person Shooter
|Hangzhou Hoothanes Entertainment
|Wishlist Available Now
|Like or Die
|First-person Shooter
|NC
|Wishlist Available Now
|Final Fantasy VII Revelation
|Action RPG
|Square Enix
|Spring 2027
|The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past DLC
|Action RPG
|CD Projekt Red
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 had a little bit of everything, from major franchises returning to completely new games. With Nodus Fall, Gears of War: E-Day, Ananta, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, and Tides of Annihilation all showing up, there is plenty to look forward to over the next year. Which one are you most excited for?
Biggest Announcements at Gamescom 2026
Plenty of games showed up, but these are the biggest announcements at Gamescom 2026. These are the ones I think you should care about most:
1. Roco Kingdom
Roco Kingdom is a creature-collecting RPG where you explore the world, collect more than 400 Jinies, attend Magic Academy classes, build your own home, and battle other players. Its turn-based combat uses an 18-class system, so team choices and matchups matter.
2. Ananta
Ananta is an open-world RPG set across large cities where you can fight enemies, drive vehicles, explore with different characters, and take part in activities outside the main story. Its mix of action and everyday city activities makes the world feel more like a place to explore freely.
3. Gears of War: E-Day
Gears of War: E-Day takes the series back to the beginning of the Locust invasion, following Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. Along with its story campaign, the game introduces larger multiplayer battles with 12-player Horde Siege, so teamwork is going to be a bigger part of the experience here.
4. Final Fantasy VII Revelation
Final Fantasy VII Revelation continues Square Enix's modern take on the Final Fantasy VII story. The big question is how the next adventure expands its world, combat, and character stories as the trilogy moves toward its conclusion. I am excited for it!
5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past DLC
The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past immediately stands out because it gives you another reason to return to Geralt's world years after the original game. Will you play this one?
Note: This article is being updated live and will continue to be expanded with trailers and announcements as they are revealed.