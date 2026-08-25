Major reveals included Nodus Fall, Rainbow Six Tactics, and Dust Origins, alongside new looks at games such as Gears of War: E-Day, Ananta, and Game of Thrones: War for Westeros.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 has wrapped up, bringing various surprise announcements. From Nodusfall and Gears of War: E-Day to Game of Thrones: War for Westeros and Ananta, there was plenty to see. Here's the list of all announcements at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026.

Gamescom 2026 Games Announcements

Gamescom Opening Night Live is the opening showcase for Gamescom 2026, one of the biggest gaming events in the world. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show gives us new trailers, gameplay footage, release dates, and game announcements from developers and publishers.

The 2026 show took place on August 25th, with a pre-show starting 30 minutes earlier. The main event ran for around two hours, and here is the list of all the games shown during the showcase, along with their release information where it has been confirmed:

Game Genre Developer Release Date Worms: Galactic Tactics Strategy Absolutely Games TBA Train Sim World 7 Simulation Dovetail Games September 15, 2026 Roller Coaster Tycoon Wonderworks Simulation Springloaded Early Access Soon Aniimo Creature Adventure Pawprint Studio TBA Genigods: Nezha Action RPG Genigods Lab TBA Perceptum Horror Duck Reaction 2027 Acornia: Mirror Worlds Management Adventure Splashteam (Tinykin) 2027 Valor Mortis First-Person Soulslike One More Level October 13, 2026 TankRat Action Alpha Channel January 17, 2027 Humankind 2 4X Strategy Amplitude Studios Fights Back 2027 Murals Action-Adventure Dlala Studios TBA Age Twisters Co-op Adventure Piccolo Studio TBA Onimusha: Way of the Sword Action Capcom TBA Mariachi Legends Metroidvania Halberd Studios April 2027 Elta: Defy All Gods Action TBA TBA Nodusfall Co-op Action HoYoverse TBA Rainbow Six Tactics Tactical Strategy Ubisoft 2027 Gears of War: E-Day Third-Person Shooter The Coalition October 6, 2026 Ananta Action RPG Naked Rain January 15, 2027 Silent Hill: Townfall Horror NeoBards Entertainment September 24, 2026 Resonance: A Plague Tale Action-Adventure Asobo Studio TBA Sea Remnants RPG Joker Studio TBA Tides of Annihilation Action Eclipse Glow Games TBA Lofsong Puzzle Adventure Unrelated Games TBA Mega Man: Dual Override Action Platformer Capcom TBA Rayman Legends Untold Platformer Ubisoft Montpellier October 1, 2026 PUBG: DED.NET Action Krafton TBA Control Resonant Action Remedy Entertainment September 2026 Once Human Survival Starry Studio Available Now Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Real-Time Strategy PlaySide Studios Early 2027 Dust Origins Isometric Action Airship Syndicate TBA Exodus Sci-Fi RPG Archetype Entertainment April 7, 2027 Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons Action-Adventure Invoke Studios 2027 1001 Threads of Mizan Fantasy Roshun Games TBA Silver Palace House of Greed Action RPG Elementa Games TBA Monster Hunter Outlanders Action RPG TiMi Studio Group TBA AION 2 MMORPG NCSOFT October 5th, 2026 Afterworld Your Empire From the Ashes Post-apocalyptic Survival Farsky Interactive TBA Petit Planet Life-Sim miHoYo 2026 Aliens Fireteam Elite 2 Survival Shooter Cold Iron Studios Available Now + Nintendo Switch on September 2 1666 Amsterdam Action-Adventure Panache Digital Games Early Access Out Now Showa America Story Action RPG NEKCOM Wishlist Available Now Road Kings

Vehicle Simulation Saber Interactive March 11, 2027 Stage Tour Simulation RedOctane Games December 10, 2026 Crazy Taxi World Tour Driving / Arcade SEGA 2027 Turok Origins Third-Person Shooter Saber Interactive Spring 2027 Gravhounds Action TBA Early Access 2026 LEGO Skylines City Builder Paradox Interactive Wishlist Available Now Transport Fever 3 Simulation / Strategy Urban Games September 29, 2026 Exterminauts Strategy / Action TBA Wishlist Available Now Path of Exile 2 1.0 Action RPG Grinding Gear Games December 11, 2026 Heroes of Might and Magic 3 Remake Turn-based Strategy Ubisoft 2027 No Law Action RPG Neon Giant 2027 Project Zeta Multi-team Tactical Third-person Hero Shooter NIRVANANA Wishlist Available Now Cinder City MMO tactical shooter Big Fire Games Wishlist Available Now Ontos Sci-fi Mystery Thriller Frictional Games 2027 Pony Island 2: Panda Circus Indie Adventure Daniel Mullins Games April 27, 2027 Zoopunk 3D action-adventure RPG TiGames 2027 There Are No Ghosts at the Grand Musical Horror FridaySundae Early Access in December 2026 Roco Kingdom Creature-collecting RPG Morefun Studios Closed Beta Test October 27 The Defiant First-person Shooter Hangzhou Hoothanes Entertainment Wishlist Available Now Like or Die First-person Shooter NC Wishlist Available Now Final Fantasy VII Revelation Action RPG Square Enix Spring 2027 The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past DLC Action RPG CD Projekt Red

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 had a little bit of everything, from major franchises returning to completely new games. With Nodus Fall, Gears of War: E-Day, Ananta, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, and Tides of Annihilation all showing up, there is plenty to look forward to over the next year. Which one are you most excited for?

Biggest Announcements at Gamescom 2026

Plenty of games showed up, but these are the biggest announcements at Gamescom 2026. These are the ones I think you should care about most:

1. Roco Kingdom

Roco Kingdom is a creature-collecting RPG where you explore the world, collect more than 400 Jinies, attend Magic Academy classes, build your own home, and battle other players. Its turn-based combat uses an 18-class system, so team choices and matchups matter.

2. Ananta

Ananta is an open-world RPG set across large cities where you can fight enemies, drive vehicles, explore with different characters, and take part in activities outside the main story. Its mix of action and everyday city activities makes the world feel more like a place to explore freely.

3. Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War: E-Day takes the series back to the beginning of the Locust invasion, following Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. Along with its story campaign, the game introduces larger multiplayer battles with 12-player Horde Siege, so teamwork is going to be a bigger part of the experience here.

4. Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Final Fantasy VII Revelation continues Square Enix's modern take on the Final Fantasy VII story. The big question is how the next adventure expands its world, combat, and character stories as the trilogy moves toward its conclusion. I am excited for it!

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past DLC

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past immediately stands out because it gives you another reason to return to Geralt's world years after the original game. Will you play this one?