Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 has wrapped up, bringing various surprise announcements. From Nodusfall and Gears of War: E-Day to Game of Thrones: War for Westeros and Ananta, there was plenty to see. Here's the list of all announcements at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026.

Gamescom 2026 Games Announcements

Gamescom Opening Night Live is the opening showcase for Gamescom 2026, one of the biggest gaming events in the world. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the show gives us new trailers, gameplay footage, release dates, and game announcements from developers and publishers.

The 2026 show took place on August 25th, with a pre-show starting 30 minutes earlier. The main event ran for around two hours, and here is the list of all the games shown during the showcase, along with their release information where it has been confirmed:

GameGenreDeveloperRelease Date
Worms: Galactic TacticsStrategyAbsolutely GamesTBA
Train Sim World 7SimulationDovetail GamesSeptember 15, 2026
Roller Coaster Tycoon WonderworksSimulationSpringloadedEarly Access Soon
AniimoCreature AdventurePawprint StudioTBA
Genigods: NezhaAction RPGGenigods LabTBA
PerceptumHorrorDuck Reaction2027
Acornia: Mirror WorldsManagement AdventureSplashteam (Tinykin)2027
Valor MortisFirst-Person SoulslikeOne More LevelOctober 13, 2026
TankRatActionAlpha ChannelJanuary 17, 2027
Humankind 24X StrategyAmplitude Studios Fights Back2027
MuralsAction-AdventureDlala StudiosTBA
Age TwistersCo-op AdventurePiccolo StudioTBA
Onimusha: Way of the SwordActionCapcomTBA
Mariachi LegendsMetroidvaniaHalberd StudiosApril 2027
Elta: Defy All GodsActionTBATBA
NodusfallCo-op ActionHoYoverseTBA
Rainbow Six TacticsTactical StrategyUbisoft2027
Gears of War: E-DayThird-Person ShooterThe CoalitionOctober 6, 2026
AnantaAction RPGNaked RainJanuary 15, 2027
Silent Hill: TownfallHorrorNeoBards EntertainmentSeptember 24, 2026
Resonance: A Plague TaleAction-AdventureAsobo StudioTBA
Sea RemnantsRPGJoker StudioTBA
Tides of AnnihilationActionEclipse Glow GamesTBA
LofsongPuzzle AdventureUnrelated GamesTBA
Mega Man: Dual OverrideAction PlatformerCapcomTBA
Rayman Legends UntoldPlatformerUbisoft MontpellierOctober 1, 2026
PUBG: DED.NETActionKraftonTBA
Control ResonantActionRemedy EntertainmentSeptember 2026
Once HumanSurvivalStarry StudioAvailable Now
Game of Thrones: War for WesterosReal-Time StrategyPlaySide StudiosEarly 2027
Dust OriginsIsometric ActionAirship SyndicateTBA
ExodusSci-Fi RPGArchetype EntertainmentApril 7, 2027
Warlock: Dungeons & DragonsAction-AdventureInvoke Studios2027
1001 Threads of MizanFantasyRoshun GamesTBA
Silver Palace House of GreedAction RPGElementa GamesTBA
Monster Hunter OutlandersAction RPGTiMi Studio GroupTBA
AION 2MMORPGNCSOFTOctober 5th, 2026
Afterworld Your Empire From the AshesPost-apocalyptic SurvivalFarsky InteractiveTBA
Petit PlanetLife-SimmiHoYo2026
Aliens Fireteam Elite 2Survival ShooterCold Iron StudiosAvailable Now + Nintendo Switch on September 2
1666 AmsterdamAction-AdventurePanache Digital GamesEarly Access Out Now
Showa America StoryAction RPGNEKCOMWishlist Available Now
Road Kings
Vehicle Simulation		Saber InteractiveMarch 11, 2027
Stage TourSimulationRedOctane GamesDecember 10, 2026
Crazy Taxi World TourDriving / ArcadeSEGA2027
Turok OriginsThird-Person ShooterSaber InteractiveSpring 2027
GravhoundsActionTBAEarly Access 2026
LEGO SkylinesCity BuilderParadox InteractiveWishlist Available Now
Transport Fever 3Simulation / StrategyUrban GamesSeptember 29, 2026
ExterminautsStrategy / ActionTBAWishlist Available Now
Path of Exile 2 1.0Action RPGGrinding Gear GamesDecember 11, 2026
Heroes of Might and Magic 3 RemakeTurn-based StrategyUbisoft2027
No LawAction RPGNeon Giant2027
Project ZetaMulti-team Tactical Third-person Hero ShooterNIRVANANAWishlist Available Now
Cinder CityMMO tactical shooterBig Fire GamesWishlist Available Now
OntosSci-fi Mystery ThrillerFrictional Games2027
Pony Island 2: Panda CircusIndie AdventureDaniel Mullins GamesApril 27, 2027
Zoopunk3D action-adventure RPGTiGames2027
There Are No Ghosts at the GrandMusical HorrorFridaySundaeEarly Access in December 2026
Roco KingdomCreature-collecting RPGMorefun StudiosClosed Beta Test October 27
The DefiantFirst-person ShooterHangzhou Hoothanes EntertainmentWishlist Available Now
Like or DieFirst-person ShooterNCWishlist Available Now
Final Fantasy VII RevelationAction RPGSquare EnixSpring 2027
The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past DLCAction RPGCD Projekt Red

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026 had a little bit of everything, from major franchises returning to completely new games. With Nodus Fall, Gears of War: E-Day, Ananta, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, and Tides of Annihilation all showing up, there is plenty to look forward to over the next year. Which one are you most excited for?

Biggest Announcements at Gamescom 2026

Plenty of games showed up, but these are the biggest announcements at Gamescom 2026. These are the ones I think you should care about most:

1. Roco Kingdom

Roco Kingdom is a creature-collecting RPG where you explore the world, collect more than 400 Jinies, attend Magic Academy classes, build your own home, and battle other players. Its turn-based combat uses an 18-class system, so team choices and matchups matter.

2. Ananta

Ananta is an open-world RPG set across large cities where you can fight enemies, drive vehicles, explore with different characters, and take part in activities outside the main story. Its mix of action and everyday city activities makes the world feel more like a place to explore freely.

3. Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War: E-Day takes the series back to the beginning of the Locust invasion, following Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. Along with its story campaign, the game introduces larger multiplayer battles with 12-player Horde Siege, so teamwork is going to be a bigger part of the experience here.

4. Final Fantasy VII Revelation

Final Fantasy VII Revelation continues Square Enix's modern take on the Final Fantasy VII story. The big question is how the next adventure expands its world, combat, and character stories as the trilogy moves toward its conclusion. I am excited for it!

5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Songs of the Past DLC

The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past immediately stands out because it gives you another reason to return to Geralt's world years after the original game. Will you play this one?

Note: This article is being updated live and will continue to be expanded with trailers and announcements as they are revealed.