Genshin Impact Alhaitham Build: Weapons, Artifacts, Team Comps

Alhaitham is arguably the strongest Dendro Main DPS in Genshin Impact. He is a 5-star Sword user from Sumeru who relies on his Normal Attacks to deal damage. By understanding how to play him and building him with suitable stats and equipment, you can use Alhaitham to clear any in-game challenge with relative ease. To help you make the most out of this Dendro character, we have prepared a detailed Alhaitham build guide for Genshin Impact detailing his abilities and constellations, along with the best weapons, artifacts, and team comps.

Genshin Impact Best Alhaitham Build Guide

Alhaitham Character Stats – Breakdown

Type Detail Rarity 5-star Element Dendro Weapon Type Sword Role Main DPS Base ATK (Level 90) 314 Base DEF (Level 90) 782 Base HP (Level 90) 13348 Ascension Stat (Level 90) 28.8% Dendro DMG Bonus Voice Actors EN: Nazeeh Tarsha

JP: Umehara Yuuichirou

CN: Yang Chaoran

KR: Jun Seung Hwa Strengths • Significant DMG output.

• Elemental infusion is safe from overriding.

• Quick-paced gameplay. Weaknesses • No resistance to interruption.

• Requires mastery over combos.

• Relies on properly built teammates for best results.

Alhaitham is one of the best Main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. He uses his Normal Attacks to rain down Dendro DMG upon enemies to effectively fight off enemies. Moreover, you should note that he really shines against single-target foes and is an amazing choice to defeat bosses.

Alhaitham’s gameplay revolves around maintaining his Chisel-Light Mirror stacks, and you can gain a maximum of three of them. You can obtain them by using his Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and even his Charged Attacks. The number of Mirror stacks you have will determine the amount of damage he deals.

How to Play Alhaitham

Here’s how to optimally play Alhaitham within a rotation:

After using the abilities of your Support characters, begin by casting Alhaitham’s Elemental Burst to immediately gain three Chisel-Light Mirror stacks. Continue attacking enemies with your Normal Attacks until one stack depletes. Then use your Elemental Skill, which provides two Mirror stacks, to reach the maximum stacks again. Afterward, you can continue with your attacks. When you lose one stack again, use Alhaitham’s Charged Attack to gain a single Mirror stack, bringing your total to three again. Following this, continue attacking until your stacks run out or the abilities of his teammates end. That’s when you can begin a new rotation.

Should You Pull Alhaitham?

Yes, Alhaitham is definitely a recommended pull, especially if your account lacks Kinich. He can fulfil the role of a power Dendro Main DPS, helping you through challenges where the element is beneficial. He is quite strong in the game when built correctly and will be a dependable character to help you clear endgame content like Spiral Abyss.

Best Weapons for Alhaitham Build in Genshin Impact

For the best Alhaitham build, Light of Foliar Incision is the best weapon option. It is his signature 5-star Sword and provides the best results. However, if you do not have the weapon, there are many other suitable options that you can equip:

Weapon Rarity and How to Get Advantages

Light of Foliar Incision 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Buffs Crit Rate and Elemental Skill.

Uraku Misugiri 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Increase DEF.

• Buffs Normal Attack and Elemental Skill DMG.

Mistsplitter Reforged 5-star; Gacha • Provides Crit DMG.

• Offers Elemental DMG Bonus.

Wolf-Fang 4-star; Battle Pass • Provides Crit Rate.

• Buffs Elemental Skill and Burst.

Xiphos’ Moonlight 4-star; Gacha • Provides EM.

• Increases ER based on EM.

Iron Sting 4-star; Craftable • Provides EM.

• Buffs dealt damage after dealing Elemental DMG.

Toukabou Shigure 4-star; v3.3 Event • Provides EM.

• Buffs dealt damage.

Best Artifacts for Alhaitham Build in Genshin Impact

The best artifact set for an Alhaitham build is the Gilded Dreams set. It provides him with considerable EM, which is quite an important stat for him since he relies on Dendro reactions for damage. Apart from that, Deepwood Memories can also be a suitable option.

Artifact Set How to Get Effect

Gilded Dream Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Elemental Mastery +80.

• 4-Piece: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and EM is increased by 50 for every member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s and even when not on the field.

Deepwood Memories Spire of Solitary Enlightenment Domain, Sumeru • 2-Piece: Dendro DMG Bonus +15%.

• 4-Piece: After Elemental Skills or Bursts hit opponents, the targets’ Dendro RES will be decreased by 30% for 8s. This effect can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field.

Main Stats Priority

Sands : EM

: EM Goblet : Dendro DMG Bonus

: Dendro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate / Crit DMG

Sub-Stats Priority

EM

ER

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

It is recommended to build at least 130 ER on Alhaitham if you plan to use him alongside another Dendro character. This will allow him to burst every rotation. Otherwise, aim for around 160 ER if he will be the sole Dendro unit on your team.

Best Team Comps for Alhaitham Build in Genshin Impact

Alhaitham is best suited to be a Dendro driver in team compositions built around the Aggravate and Hyperbloom reactions. With high EM and quick elemental application, he can trigger a lot of reactions swiftly, dealing a lot of damage. Here are some of Alhaitham’s best teams in Genshin Impact’s current meta that are sure to perform well:

Aggravate Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Yae Miko

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Yae Miko

Nahida

Zhongli

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Fischl

Yaoyao

Kuki Shinobu

By pairing Alhaitham with strong off-field Electro characters like Yae Miko and Fischl, you can reliably trigger Aggravate and Spread to deal a lot of damage to opponents. Moreover, it is recommended to include characters like Nahida or Yaoyao with the Deepwood set to further improve the team’s damage output.

Hyperbloom Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Yelan

Nahida

Kuki Shinobu

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Alhaitham

Furina

Yae Miko

Baizhu

Hyperbloom teams are also a great way to play Alhaitham in the title. By including Hydro units like Yelan or Furina in your Aggravate comps, you can form extremely strong team comps capable of clearing all challenges.

You should note that apart from these team suggestions, you can also build several other teams depending on the characters you own.

Alhaitham Kit Details and Talent Level-up Priority

Let’s take a look at all of Alhaitham’s talents and their level-up priority:

Talent Effect Priority Normal Attacks Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Charge Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes High Elemental Skill (Universality: An Elaboration on Form) Tap: Rushes forward, dealing Dendro DMG to nearby opponents when the rush ends, causing a Chisel-Light Mirror to form. Holding this Skill will cause it to behave differently.

Hold: Enters Aiming Mode to adjust the direction of Alhaitham’s rush attack.

Chisel-Light Mirrors: When this skill is unleashed, Alhaitham will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. If there are no Mirrors at this time, he will generate 1 additional Mirror.

Chisel-Light Mirrors will have the following properties:

• When attacks of the aforementioned kind hit opponents, the Chisel-Light Mirrors will unleash a Projection Attack that deals AoE Dendro DMG based on the number of Mirrors on the field.

• A total of 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors can exist at once. The Chisel-Light Mirrors will disappear one after the other over time, and will all disappear when Alhaitham leaves the field. Highest Elemental Burst (Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena) Creates a Particular Binding Field and deals multiple instances of AoE Dendro DMG. If Chisel-Light Mirrors exist when this ability is unleashed, all such Mirrors will be consumed and increase the number of DMG instances dealt.

2s after this ability is unleashed, if 0/1/2/3 Mirrors were consumed, Alhaitham will generate 3/2/1/0 new Mirrors in turn. High Passive Talent 1 (Four-Causal Correction) When Alhaitham’s Charged or Plunging Attacks hit opponents, they will generate 1 Chisel-Light Mirror. This effect can be triggered once every 12s. NA Passive Talent 2 (Mysteries Laid Bare) Each point of Alhaitham’s Elemental Mastery will increase the DMG dealt by Projection Attacks and Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by 0.1%. The DMG of both aforementioned abilities can be increased by a maximum of 100% this way. NA Passive Talent 3 (Law of Reductive Overdetermination) When Alhaitham crafts Weapon Ascension Materials, he has a 10% chance to receive double the product. NA

Best Alhaitham Constellations in Genshin Impact

Here are all of Alhaitham’s constellations and their pull value:

Constellation Effect Value C1 (Intuition) When a Projection Attack hits an opponent, Universality: An Elaboration on Form’s CD is decreased by 1.2s. This effect can be triggered once every 1s. Highest C2 (Debate) When Alhaitham generates a Chisel-Light Mirror, his Elemental Mastery will be increased by 50 for 8 seconds, max 4 stacks. Each stack’s duration is counted independently. This effect can be triggered even when the maximum number of Chisel-Light Mirrors has been reached.” Medium C3 (Negation) Increases the Level of Universality: An Elaboration on Form by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C4 (Elucidation) When Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, the following effects will become active based on the number of Chisel-Light Mirrors consumed and created this time around:

• Each Mirror consumed will increase the Elemental Mastery of all other nearby party members by 30 for 15s.

• Each Mirror generated will grant Alhaitham a 10% Dendro DMG Bonus for 15s.

The pre-existing duration of the aforementioned effects will be cleared if you use Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena while they are in effect. Low C5 (Sagacity) Increases the level of Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Medium C6 (Structuration) Alhaitham gains the following effects:

• 2 seconds after Particular Field: Fetters of Phenomena is unleashed, he will generate 3 Chisel-Light Mirrors regardless of the number of mirrors consumed.

• If Alhaitham generates Chisel-Light Mirrors when their numbers have already maxed out, his CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG will increase by 10% and 70% respectively for 6s. If this effect is triggered again during its initial duration, the duration remaining will be increased by 6s. Highest

How and When Can You Get Alhaitham in Genshin Impact?

Alhaitham last appeared during the version 4.7 banners on June 5, 2024. Ever since then, there has been no news of his eventual return to the game.

Banner History

Banner Version Dates 4.7 Jun 5, 2024, to Jun 25, 2024 3.7 Jun 13, 2023, to Jul 4, 2023 3.4 Jan 18, 2023, to Feb 7, 2023

More information about Alhaitham’s future banners will be added here once HoYoverse officially announces them.