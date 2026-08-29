Mid-mission texts between Jason and Lucia keep you coordinated without pausing the game.

The WAINK app lets you scan parked cars for value and security info before stealing them.

GTA 6 lets you summon Jason or Lucia to your location using a call or text before a mission with your smartphone.

The smartphone in GTA 6 is not just a menu shortcut anymore. Rockstar has quietly turned it into one of the most layered tools in the game, and after going through everything shown in the Extended Look, I think it's going to change how you approach every single job in Leonida.

1. You Can Call or Text Your Partner with GTA 6 Smartphone

When you're playing as Jason, you can pull out your phone, call Lucia, or just send her a text, and she'll physically travel to your location. The same works in reverse when you're playing as Lucia.

This is built for those moments right before a job. I think the smart play is always summoning early, especially since Leonida is massive and your partner could take a few minutes to arrive depending on where they are.

A bank job is the perfect example. Say you work as Lucia inside the vault, then you will need Jason to hold the door or handles the getaway car. Pulling the right person in before the plan starts is the whole point.

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2. Mid-Mission Texts That Don't Interrupt Gameplay

This feature is very impressive. In the Extended Look, Lucia sends Jason a text warning him about what's waiting downstairs, while the mission is still running. The message comes through naturally, pops up on the right or left screen, and the play continues.

In older GTA games, mission communication always felt like the game talking at you. This actually feels like two people coordinating in real time, which is a completely different experience.

3. Scan a Car with Your Smartphone in GTA 6

The WAINK app lets you point your phone at a parked vehicle and instantly see its value, its security locks, and whether it has an alarm active. You know exactly what you're walking into before you even attempt the theft. For anyone who has wasted time stealing a car in GTA only to find out it triggers a five-star wanted level or is barely worth anything, this app is the answer.

4. Your Character Physically Uses the Phone

Instead of a static menu overlay appearing on screen, your protagonist actually pulls out their device and interacts with it through real animations. It's a small detail that makes the whole world feel more real and lived in.

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GTA 6 releases November 19th, 2026 (check the countdown timer for how many days it is left until the game drops) on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Based on what's been shown so far, I think the smartphone system in GTA 6 alone is going to make this feel like the most connected Grand Theft Auto experience yet.

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