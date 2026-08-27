The latest 17th GTA 6 leak gives you a look at the boat, another mode of transportation in the game. This is the very first time CyberLeek has posted boat gameplay, and the clip also shows you the detailed Vice City and Leonida outside of the main streets.

What's Inside GTA 6 17th Leak from CyberLeek?

CyberLeek's footage shows Jason driving a boat through a large industrial harbor at night before the scene suddenly changes to an indoor conversation. While the sequence is short compared with the overall game, there are several details worth looking at.

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1. The Scale of the Harbor

It does not look like a small marina built only to give you somewhere to park a boat. There is a lot happening around the player, including large cranes, docks, lights, other boats, and open water. The harbor is massive.

2. Nighttime Boat Ride

Jason can also be seen driving the boat between large dock structures while the surrounding lights reflect across the water. You can see large container cranes and port equipment around the harbor. There are also other vessels in the area. The boat eventually moves away from the busiest part of the harbor and toward darker, more open water.

3. Water and Boat Gameplay Could Be More Important

Boat travel has always been part of Grand Theft Auto, but GTA 6 appears to be putting more attention into how the water itself looks and behaves.

Earlier footage and trailers have already pointed toward more detailed boat movement, waves, and buoyancy. The latest leak adds another useful example because the boat is moving through a tight industrial environment rather than simply traveling across open sea. You will need to control your speed and direction more carefully, especially if Rockstar uses the environment for missions or escapes.

The water also catches a lot of attention at night. Dock lights and other sources of illumination reflect across the surface, which looks like real life, although only from a low-quality leaked clip.

4. Diner Interior

The footage does not stay on the water for long. It eventually cuts to a completely different scene inside what appears to be a diner. The server speaks with Lucia, telling her that the boss wants her to "settle up". This might be the part from Lucia's prologue - but thankfully, it's only a few seconds.

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With the official GTA 6 Extended Look coming tomorrow, this is again a good time to stop looking for more leaked footage. We would not recommend watching or sharing additional spoilers, especially the full Lucia's Prologue story.