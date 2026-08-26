As PlayStation moves further away from physical games, Xbox is taking a more player-friendly approach toward existing physical libraries.

The program will start with thousands of titles, with more games expected to be added later.

Xbox Insiders will soon be able to unlock digital entitlements for supported physical games.

Xbox is taking a more player-friendly approach to physical game ownership at a time when the future of game discs is becoming increasingly uncertain. Starting next week, Xbox Insiders will be able to unlock digital entitlements for supported physical games, with thousands of titles included initially. Here is how disc-to-digital will work, which Xbox consoles will support it, and when the feature will begin rolling out.

Xbox Is Giving Physical Games a Digital Future

The new feature will allow Xbox Insiders to unlock a digital entitlement for supported physical games they already own. Xbox says the program will begin with thousands of titles and that more games will be added over time.

This could be particularly useful for players with large physical collections. Instead of treating physical and digital ownership as completely separate, Xbox is giving supported games a path from a physical library into a digital one.

However, Xbox has not yet provided the complete list of supported games or explained every detail about how the entitlement process will work. Those details should become clearer as the feature rolls out to Insiders. Here is what the new CEO of Xbox, Asha Sharma, had to say on X:

Your physical game library is more than a collection of discs. It holds years of memories and stories worth preserving. Starting next week, XBOX Insiders can unlock a digital entitlement for supported physical games. We’ll start with thousands of titles and add more as we can. pic.twitter.com/XATsa8sjBt — ASHA (@asha_shar) August 26, 2026

Xbox Takes a Different Route From PlayStation

The timing of this announcement is especially notable because it comes during a difficult period for physical game fans. As PlayStation moves toward reducing its reliance on physical games, Xbox appears to be taking a more player-friendly route by giving existing physical game owners a way to access supported titles digitally.

For players who have spent years collecting physical games, the distinction matters. Rather than simply leaving those collections behind as gaming becomes increasingly digital, Xbox is exploring a way to make those existing purchases more useful in a digital-first future.

It also gives physical game owners another reason to hold on to their collections, particularly if more titles are eventually added to the program. For now, the feature is limited to Xbox Insiders, but the initial support for thousands of games suggests Microsoft sees potential in making physical libraries work alongside digital gaming.

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