A major GTA 6 leak has surfaced just one day before Rockstar’s official GTA 6 Extended Look, and this one crosses a line that previous leaks largely avoided: it contains story spoilers. The latest leak, reportedly released by GTA 6 leaker, Cyberleek, is a roughly 4-minute-30-second video showing Lucia’s prologue and her time inside a Leonida prison. GTA 6 Prologue Leak footage provides an early look at how Lucia ended up behind bars and gives fans a detailed walkthrough of the women’s prison.

GTA 6 Leak Shows Impressive Prison Detail

Beyond the story implications, the footage offers another look at the level of detail Rockstar is putting into GTA 6.

Lucia's hair physics and the behavior of prison NPCs are particularly noticeable. The prison doesn't simply appear to be a static environment either, with NPCs carrying out different activities and Lucia interacting with characters around the facility.

That makes this leak particularly interesting from a gameplay perspective, but it's also exactly why story-focused leaks can be frustrating for players who want to experience the game themselves.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Leak 16 Reveals Lucia’s Prologue

GTA 6 Spoiler Warning: This article discusses leaked footage from the beginning of Grand Theft Auto 6, including details about Lucia’s prologue and her time in prison.

GTA 6 Prologue Leak footage begins with Lucia inside her prison cell, looking out of a window. The scene then flashes back to events from nine months earlier, showing Lucia sitting in a diner with seemingly no money. She watches a nearby money exchange store, apparently considering robbing it. Things become even clearer when a waitress asks Lucia to settle her diner bill, with Lucia seemingly unable to pay.

The footage then returns to the present, where Lucia is still serving time in prison. Players can see a prompt asking them to approach a cellmate, introducing one of the characters named Yolanda. Lucia interacts with her while she works on a crossword puzzle.

Lucia is later escorted by a guard named Co Wilson to an area called the Social Room, where she can interact with various NPCs. Toward the end of the footage, Lucia is taken to a Counselor’s Room, where she meets a counselor named Gates. The character appears to be the same woman seen interacting with Lucia in the first GTA 6 trailer while Lucia was inside a prison cell.

GTA 6 Leak Says the Build Is Still Far From Ready

GTA 6 Prologue Leak footage reportedly contains a watermark from the leaker stating:

“This build is actually recent, and the game is not ready at all.”

That claim is interesting given Rockstar's recent comments about the game's development and its repeated assurances that GTA 6 is progressing toward its November 19, 2026 release date.

The footage should not, however, be treated as representative of the final game. Development builds can contain unfinished assets, bugs, placeholder elements, and content that may change before release.

Also Read:

GTA 6 Story Spoilers Are Now Out There

This is arguably the biggest problem with the latest leak.

Previous GTA 6 leaks have largely focused on gameplay mechanics and open-world footage. This latest video appears to reveal actual story content from Lucia's prologue, meaning players who want to experience her opening story naturally now have another reason to stay away from social media spoilers.

With GTA 6 being one of the most anticipated games ever, having major story moments spoiled months before release would be a pretty terrible way to experience it. Rockstar has also continued to maintain the game's November 19, 2026 release date. While another delay is always possible with a project of this scale, fans currently have an official date to look forward to.

For now, if you're trying to keep GTA 6 completely spoiler-free, be careful what you click on. A seemingly harmless gameplay clip can now turn into a story spoiler very quickly.

The official GTA 6 Extended Look is also arriving imminently, meaning Rockstar's own footage is about to give fans a legitimate look at the game anyway. If you've managed to avoid the leaks so far, honestly, you're probably better off keeping it that way.