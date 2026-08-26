Rockstar urges fans to experience the game as intended and tune into their upcoming Netflix Extended Look on August 27, 2026.

Rockstar Games has finally responded to the wave of GTA 6 leaks, after unauthorized gameplay footage continues to spread online. The studio acknowledged the leaks on X (Twitter) and apologized to fans who may have had their first look at the game spoiled. In a message shared with the community, Rockstar said that seeing videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been "heartbreaking" for the dev team. Here's the full story.

Rockstar Apologizes for GTA 6 Leaks

"It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time." - Rockstar Games in their official statement.

In a statement released on X, Rockstar acknowledges that many fans had been waiting to hear from the studio following the GTA 6 leaks. The studio apologized for the leaked footage and said that the team has been working to finish the game. They also stated that they're preparing more details and official gameplay for fans.

The studio also admits that the development process is taking longer than it originally wanted. Rockstar added that, despite the leak, it remains confident that the game will meet the expectations of its community. The studio is also excited for the extended look at GTA 6, premiering on Netflix on August 27, 2026.

The studio said the support it received from the community meant more to the team than fans could imagine. Rockstar reiterates that the game is being made for its players and that it would not have the privilege of making games without their support.

Rockstar Wants Players to Experience GTA 6 for Themselves

One of the biggest concerns from Rockstar surrounding the recent GTA 6 leaks is that players could have major parts of the game spoiled before its official release. Especially after CyberLeek, the individual responsible for the leaks, is planning to release the Lucia Prologue.

Rockstar addressed this directly, saying that while the leaked footage may have affected the intended experience for some players, it hopes everyone will wait and experience the game for themselves when it launches. Which, in my opinion, is fair when you consider the anticipation surrounding the game for over 13 years now.