The GTA 6 leaks are showing no signs of slowing down. Shortly after Rockstar Games released its first official statement addressing the recent leaks, another piece of footage reportedly surfaced. This time, the 15th GTA 6 leak features Rideout Customs, Vice City at night, and a short story scene involving Lucia.

What's Inside GTA 6 15th Leak from CyberLeek?

The latest clip is not a huge gameplay dump, but it still gives fans another look at the game before Rockstar's planned extended reveal. The Lucia scene is especially notable because it is reportedly the first leaked story cutscene featuring Lucia (one of the protagonists), although it does not appear to reveal any major story details.

That has left fans in a strange position. Some are excited to see another small piece of GTA 6, while others are now worried that the prologue or larger story scenes could be leaked next. We feel the same about the latter.

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1. Jason Steals a Car Again

The footage starts with Jason stealing a red Declasse 80 Impaler and driving away through Vice City. The driving is not exactly clean, though. The leaker appears to crash into things along the way, so the sequence looks more like a normal chaotic GTA moment. The car that Jason steals has the Rideout Customs sticker on the back window.

Despite the name, the leaked footage does not appear to show the full car customization system. Rideout Customs confirms the location exists in the game - since it's one of the locked shops from the Ultimate Edition - but there is currently no solid information from this clip about exactly what players can modify, how many upgrades are available, or how much customization will cost.

2. The First Short Lucia Cutscene Has Leaked

The biggest talking point from this new leak is not actually Rideout Customs. It is the short cutscene featuring Lucia at the end of the clip.

The scene is very brief and, thankfully, does not reveal a major plot twist or important story information. It's Lucia saying to Jason, "Yes, he wanted to ride, but he drives like a b**ch!" This gives another small example of the relationship between the two protagonists.

Some people have described it as an appetizer for what could come next, while others believe it gives away practically nothing. That is probably the best way to look at it for now.

15th GTA 6 Leak Comes After Rockstar's Message

Rockstar recently addressed the situation surrounding the leaked GTA 6 gameplay and acknowledged how difficult it was for the development team to see unfinished footage released this way. They specifically warned that the leaked material could affect the intended experience for players because of the spoilers it contains. The company asked fans to wait a little longer before experiencing the game themselves. The Extended Look for GTA 6 on Netflix will still come tomorrow.

Then another leak appeared.

That is why the latest Rideout Customs footage has caused such a strong reaction. Rockstar had finally addressed the situation publicly, only for new gameplay to reportedly start circulating almost immediately afterward.

How to Avoid the New Lucia Spoilers

If you want to see as little of GTA 6 as possible before launch, this is probably the point where being careful online becomes important.

The safest approach is to avoid opening random GTA 6 posts, videos, thumbnails, and social media replies, especially when they mention Lucia, Jason, the prologue, story scenes, or leaked gameplay. Even posts claiming that a clip contains "nothing major" can still show something you would rather discover naturally.

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