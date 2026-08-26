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Their relationship has deeper consequences, with Rockstar confirming that player actions can have repercussions for both characters.

The two protagonists can also operate independently, allowing players to split them up and explore Leonida separately.

You can switch between Jason and Lucia while together and during situations such as driving and combat.

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 character switching will let players control Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos both together and independently. However, the bigger change is how Rockstar is tying the mechanic to their relationship, which it describes as a deeper dynamic than in its previous games.

How GTA 6 Character Switching Works

Like GTA 5, players will be able to switch between the two protagonists. However, Jason and Lucia can also be together in the same situation.

For example, Jason could be driving while Lucia sits in the passenger seat. Players can switch to Lucia and use her phone, then switch back to Jason when the situation changes. The two can also split up and operate independently, giving players more freedom to explore Leonida as either character.

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The details were shared by Rob Nelson, head of development and co-studio head at Rockstar North, in an interview with Dazed Magazine. He further added:

The thing we love about this medium is the way these characters aren’t empty avatars that you can do whatever you want with. Their story becomes a journey you share with them - Nelson.

Jason and Lucia Have a Deep Relationship

This is where things get more interesting. Rockstar describes Jason and Lucia's relationship as a major part of the story, with their Bonnie-and-Clyde dynamic going beyond simply being romantic partners.

According to Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson, the choices players make with these characters can have repercussions for both Jason and Lucia. Rockstar's philosophy is that its protagonists aren't meant to be empty avatars. Instead, their story becomes a journey that players experience alongside them.

Could Your Actions Affect Their Relationship?

This is where things remain unclear. Rockstar has confirmed that Jason and Lucia's relationship can have repercussions, but it hasn't explained exactly how the system works.

There is currently no confirmation of a visible relationship meter, specific romance choices, or multiple endings. It's possible that their individual actions could influence how they react to each other, but examples such as Jason getting arrested or visiting certain locations affecting Lucia remain speculation.

The same goes for theories that the system could lead to Jason dying or create multiple endings.

Why GTA 6 Character Switching Could Be Different

The biggest difference from GTA 5 is that Jason and Lucia aren't simply two separate protagonists.

They are partners whose stories and actions are connected. You can switch between them while they're together, let them operate independently, and eventually bring them back together. At the same time, their choices can have consequences for their relationship.