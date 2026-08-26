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Sleep affects tiredness, adding another physical condition that players will need to manage.

Working out affects their build and physical strength, making exercise more than just a cosmetic activity.

Eating affects Jason and Lucia's weight, meaning their bodies can change based on how they eat.

Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6 gym system mechanics will make Jason and Lucia more dynamic than previous GTA protagonists. Eating, working out, and sleeping will all affect GTA 6 characters in different ways, giving players more control over their physical condition and appearance.

How the GTA 6 Gym System Works

Working out will affect Jason and Lucia’s physical build and strength. Rockstar has confirmed that exercise can change their physique, meaning their bodies won't necessarily look identical throughout the game. This appears to be an evolution of the character progression systems Rockstar has experimented with before, but with a much stronger focus on everyday activities.

Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson explained in The Dazed Magazine interview that the developers regularly look back at their previous games and examine what they could improve, including features they couldn't fully develop because of technological or resource limitations.

That approach has helped Rockstar expand the physical systems in GTA 6.

So yes, hitting the gym in GTA 6 might actually have a purpose beyond looking good.

Eating Affects Jason and Lucia's Weight

Food won't simply be something characters consume for a quick animation.

Rockstar has confirmed that eating affects the characters' weight.

This means Jason and Lucia can physically change depending on how they treat their bodies. The exact nutritional system hasn't been revealed, so we don't yet know whether individual foods will have different effects or how quickly weight changes.

But the basic idea is confirmed: what your characters eat matters.

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Working Out Affects Physique and Strength

Exercise goes a step further.

According to the Dazed interview, working out affects the characters' build and physical strength. That means the gym isn't just there as another random activity in Leonida. Spending time exercising can actually change Jason and Lucia physically.

It also suggests that Rockstar is giving players more control over how their protagonists develop throughout the game.

Sleep Affects Tiredness

Sleep is another part of the system. Rockstar has confirmed that not sleeping can affect tiredness, adding another physical condition for Jason and Lucia. The developers haven't explained exactly how tiredness will affect gameplay yet, so it's too early to say whether it will influence things like stamina, combat or driving.

For now, the important part is that sleep has a gameplay-related effect rather than simply advancing the clock.

Rockstar Wants GTA 6 to Feel More Reactive

These systems fit into Rockstar's larger philosophy for GTA 6.

Nelson explained that Rockstar doesn't want its characters to feel like “empty avatars” that players can simply manipulate without consequences. Instead, the developers want their stories to feel like journeys that players experience alongside them.

That's an important distinction.

Jason and Lucia aren't just going to have different outfits and animations depending on what players do. Their weight, physique, strength and tiredness can change as a result of their daily activities.

What We Know So Far

Activity Confirmed effect Eating Affects weight Working out Affects build and physical strength Sleeping Affects tiredness

Rockstar hasn't revealed how deep these systems will go, but the basics are clear.

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Eat too much, your character can gain weight. Work out, and their build and strength can change. Ignore sleep, and they'll get tired.