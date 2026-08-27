GTA 6 will also feature changing character bodies, varied NPCs, social media feeds, and murals from more than 50 real street artists.

Rockstar has released new official GTA 6 screenshots featuring Jason, Lucia, and four supporting characters with their personal fashion choices.

Rockstar Games is giving fans another look at GTA 6 just before the game's next major showcase on Netflix. The new material comes through Dazed Magazine, which has published several official images alongside a deep dive into Rockstar's upcoming open-world game. Here is everything you can see from GTA 6 latest screenshots, including characters and their fashion styles.

GTA 6 Screenshots Show Jason, Lucia, and Fashion Brands

The screenshots from Dazed Magazine are more than simple character shots. It actually looks like a proper magazine fashion shoot. They offer a closer look at Jason, Lucia, and several supporting characters, while also showing how much attention Rockstar is putting into fashion, brands, body types, and everyday details across Leonida.

Four other characters who appear in the newly released images are:

Raul Bautista

Boobie Ike

Bae-Luxe

Roxy

Apparently, GTA 6 treats fashion and clothing as more than something you simply change for fun. Fashion is connected to the game's wider world, with different brands, styles, and outfits helping show a character's personality and lifestyle.

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All Fashion Brands in GTA 6 Latest Screenshots

Dazed identifies the fictional brands used in the screenshots. These include:

Stock 305

Ferruccio Tucci

Nola

Caliber

Blagueurs

This/That

Here are the images of the characters with the clothing and accessories they're wearing:

Character Clothing and accessories shown Lucia - Stock 305 clothes and glasses

- Ferruccio Tucci archive dress Jason - Nola clothes and glasses

Ferruccio Tucci watch

- Nola archive jacket

- This/That top

- Caliber jewelry Raul Bautista - Nola vintage shirt

- This/That glasses Boobie Ike Blagueurs shirt Bae-Luxe - Stock 305 dress and glasses

- Caliber chains

- Nola boots Roxy - Stock 305 clothing

- Ferruccio Tucci glasses

- Caliber chains

1. Lucia

Lucia appears in a burgundy cropped jacket over a dark bikini top, paired with a matching short skirt. She also wears thin-framed glasses and accessories, giving the outfit a stylish but casual streetwear feel. In another image, she is dressed in a sparkly red sequined dress with a deep neckline and a fitted silhouette. Her curly hair, makeup, and jewelry add to the glamorous look.

2. Jason

Jason is shown wearing a light-colored floral button-up shirt over a plain white top, paired with matching light trousers. He finishes the look with dark sunglasses, a silver chain necklace, a watch, and other accessories - a relaxed but expensive Vice City-style look. In the other shot, Jason wears a mint-green blazer over a cream or beige polo-style shirt.

3. Boobie Ike

Boobie Ike has a more understated outfit, with just a simple olive colored sweatshirt. But his dual colored sunglasses and all the chains and jewelry he is wearing show that he is truly the Vice City legend.

4. Bae-Luxe

Bae-Luxe pairs her leather mini dress with fishnet tights, knee-high boots, large sunglasses, hoop earrings, and layered jewelry, creating a much bolder nightlife look.

5. Roxy

Roxy is wearing a black bikini top with a crisscross design around the waist, paired with gray patterned jeans. She completes the outfit with oversized sunglasses, jewelry, accessories, and awesome nails, giving her a very modern street-fashion look.

6. Raul Batista

Raul is dressed in a white button-up shirt with turquoise floral embroidery along the front and sleeves. He pairs it with dark trousers and sunglasses, creating a colorful, relaxed look that fits the sunny Vice City setting.

GTA 6 Has a Much Deeper Fashion System

Another detail revealed in the Dazed feature is that GTA 6 has a full fashion ecosystem, and the new screenshots make that system look even more impressive. Clothing, hairstyles, and brands are designed around different lifestyles, cultures, wealth levels, and areas of Leonida, giving each outfit a clear sense of identity.

Looking closely at the screenshots, the cut, colors, stitching, glasses, and jewelry all have a surprising amount of detail. They feel carefully designed to match each character, with accessories playing a big part in completing their looks.

Some of the outfits could come from shops accessible in the Standard Edition, while others may be tied to the exclusive shops locked behind the Ultimate Edition. Two fashion and tattoo brands have already been confirmed as part of the game. Stock 305 and Electric FANG Tattoo will offer exclusive streetwear collections for Jason and Lucia, while both characters will have access to more than 50 signature tattoos designed by the artist collective FAILE.

Will NPCs React to What You Wear?

Since we know NPCs react to what you do in GTA 6, one big question immediately comes to my mind: Will your outfit affect how people treat you? Could wearing certain clothes change where you can go, how NPCs react, or even how Jason and Lucia fit into different parts of Leonida?

The same goes for GTA 6 in-game social media. If it only shows scripted posts about characters and events, it will still be a fun way to make Leonida feel alive. But imagine being able to post your own OOTDs (I'm a millennial, so I call it an Outfit of the Day. Gen Z might know it better as a fit check or, if you're feeling fancy, a drip check!) and actually see the game react to them.

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If social media changes based on what you wear, where you go, and what you do throughout the story, it could become much more than a background feature. It could be one of GTA 6's coolest world-building tools.

With the Extended Look on Netflix arriving next, these screenshots may only be a small preview of what Rockstar is ready to show, and I can't wait for it!

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