Grand Theft Auto 6 is taking a different approach to its camera system at launch, with Rockstar reportedly focusing heavily on the third-person perspective. Players hoping to experience the entire game through a dedicated first-person mode may have to wait, as the feature is not expected to be available when GTA 6 launches. Here is everything we know about first-person mode in GTA 6.

GTA 6 First-Person Mode Explained

Unlike GTA 5, which eventually received a full first-person mode, GTA 6 will reportedly launch without a dedicated option to play the entire game from a first-person perspective. The game's campaign has been designed primarily around third-person gameplay, allowing players to see Jason and Lucia's animations and interactions in greater detail. This also fits with Rockstar's focus on making its protagonists feel more expressive during both gameplay and cinematic sequences. That doesn't mean first-person gameplay is completely absent, though.

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Will GTA 6 Have First-Person Shooting?

Players will reportedly still be able to use limited first-person perspectives in certain situations. This includes aiming some weapons and using specific tools where a first-person view makes sense. However, there won't be a full camera toggle that lets you freely explore Leonida and play the entire campaign in first person at launch. This is a notable change from the current version of GTA 5, where players can switch between third-person and first-person whenever they want.

Could GTA 6 Get First-Person Mode Later?

While Rockstar has not confirmed a future first-person mode, fans have plenty of reason to believe it could eventually happen. GTA 5 originally launched without first-person gameplay before Rockstar added the feature years later. A similar approach could potentially be taken with GTA 6, particularly if the game eventually receives an enhanced version or a PC release.

For now, however, players should expect third-person to be the primary way to experience GTA 6 when it launches.

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