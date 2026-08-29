There's been a mountain of GTA 6 news dropping lately, and most of it has been about the map, the characters, and the gameplay. But buried in all of that is something I think a lot of players are going to care about just as much, maybe even more. Rockstar finally issued a statement on whether GTA 6 will feature microtransactions or not.

What Rockstar Confirmed About GTA 6 Microtransactions

The confirmation came through Kinda Funny Games, where hosts Andy Cortez and Greg Miller sat down with Rob Nelson, co-studio head at Rockstar North, for a GTA 6 preview at the company's Edinburgh headquarters.

They asked him two direct questions. And they got two very direct answers.

When the topic of microtransactions came up, Nelson confirmed there are none in GTA 6. When they pushed further and asked whether generative AI was used during development, Nelson's reply was simply a "No."

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Why Is GTA 6 No Microtransactions News So Important?

I know what some of you are thinking: "It's a single-player game, of course there are no microtransactions." But that's not how it works anymore, and hasn't been for a while.

Think about studios like Ubisoft, which often add XP boosters, premium currencies, and cosmetic shops to their single-player games. Some RPGs and open-world games now have a cash shop right in the main menu too. It has become so common that many players barely notice it anymore.

That's exactly why Rockstar coming out and saying there's no real-money spending inside GTA 6 deserves more attention than it's getting. Every car you unlock, every weapon you get, every piece of content in the game will be unlocked by properly playing the game. That's pretty rare for a game at this scale in 2026, and it's something worth appreciating.

What About the Use of Generative AI in GTA 6?

Rockstar has always been a studio that's known for handcrafting their worlds down to the smallest details. The idea of them using AI-generated dialogue, textures, or animations doesn't really fit their identity as a developer. So Nelson's flat "no" felt consistent with who Rockstar is.

That said, hearing it confirmed out loud still matters, especially right now. Knowing for sure that everything in GTA 6 is entirely human-made makes the game even more special. And given that the game reportedly features over 600,000 unique NPC animations and a map said to be double the size of GTA 5, the scale of what Rockstar's team has pulled off without AI tools is extremely impressive.

What About GTA Online?

Rockstar confirmed no microtransactions in GTA 6 single-player mode. GTA Online is a completely different conversation. When Kinda Funny asked about what the next version of GTA Online would look like, Rockstar went completely silent.

The current version of GTA Online reportedly pulls in close to $8 million every single week, and most of that comes from Shark Card purchases (bundles of in-game currency you buy to skip the grind and afford expensive stuff).

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I'll be blunt here, though. There's almost zero chance the GTA 6 version of GTA Online ships without some form of microtransactions. Whether it looks exactly like Shark Cards, or comes in the form of a battle pass, or something new entirely, we will have to wait.

Enjoy the clean GTA 6 single-player experience for what it is. It's worth being excited about.

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