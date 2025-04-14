How to Enable Message Logging in Discord (Even Deleted Messages) Using Carl-Bot

Ever had someone send a shady message and quickly delete it? Maybe you want to keep track of what happens in your Discord server when you’re offline. Either way, message logging can help. In this guide, we’ll show you how to use Carl-bot to log messages on your Discord server including deleted ones (as long as Carl-bot saw them first). It’s easy to set up and works great once everything is in place.
Step-by-Step: Enable Message Logging in Discord Using Carl-bot
Step 1: Invite Carl-bot to Your Server
- Go to https://carl.gg
- Click the “Invite” button on the top right.
- Select your Discord server from the dropdown.
- Click “Continue”.
- On the permissions screen, make sure these are checked:
- Read Messages/View Channels
- Send Messages
- Manage Messages
- Read Message History
- Embed Links
- Click “Authorize” and complete the CAPTCHA.
- Once done, complete the start up process.
Step 2: Create a Logging Channel (Optional but Recommended)
- Open Discord and go to your server.
- Click the plus icon beside channel category to create a new channel.
- Select “Text” and name it
#logsor something similar.
- Click “Create Channel”.
- Right-click on the new channel and select “Edit Channel”.
- Go to the Permissions tab.
- Under Roles/Members, add Carl-bot.
- Enable the following for Carl-bot:
- View Channel
- Send Messages
- Embed Links
- Save changes.
Step 3: Set Up Logging on Carl-bot Dashboard
- Go back to https://carl.gg
- Click on “Dashboard” at the top.
- Select your server from the list.
- On the left sidebar, click “Logging”.
- Scroll down to the Channels Selection section.
- Find the row called Message log and click the dropdown beside it.
- Select the channel you created (e.g.,
#logs).
- Do the same for member log, voice log, etc if you want to log everything.
- Scroll down and click “Save Changes”.
Step 4: Enable Logging Events
- In the same Logging tab, find the Event Types section.
- Make sure these are toggled ON:
messageDelete
messageEdit
bulkMessageDelete
-
- Click “Save Changes” again.
Step 5: Test If It Works
- Send a message in any channel.
- Delete the message.
- Go to your
#logschannel.
- You should see a log entry showing:
- Who deleted the message
- What the message said (if Carl-bot cached it)
- The channel where it was deleted
Limitations to Know
- Carl-bot can only log deleted messages if it saw them before deletion. If the user deletes the messages in milliseconds, there is a chance the message may not be logged by Carl bot.
- If the bot was offline, lacked permissions, or joined after the message was sent, it won’t show the deleted content.
- Carl-bot cannot read or log messages from before it was invited.
- It doesn’t log DMs or messages from channels where it doesn’t have access.
- It follows Discord’s API limits, so it can’t do anything Discord itself doesn’t allow.
Setting up Carl-bot for message logging is a smart way to keep your Discord server in check. It gives you peace of mind when moderating and helps maintain transparency. Just remember its limitations, and you’ll be good to go.