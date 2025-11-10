The Cherry Grove update just dropped in Plants vs Brainrots, and it’s one of the prettiest additions to the game so far. This new biome looks stunning with all those pink cherry blossoms everywhere. Here, you’ll find tougher missions, exclusive Brainrots, and a new plant that’s already become a fan favorite. Here’s how to unlock Cherry Grove biome in Plants vs Brainrots.

How to Unlock Cherry Grove Biome in Plants vs Brainrots

To unlock the Cherry Grove biome in Plants vs Brainrots, you need to beat Brainrot Invasion stages 51 through 75. Once you clear stage 75, Cherry Grove opens up right away, and you can start checking out the new area.

Here’s the full progression path if you’re starting fresh:

First, you need to complete 25 story missions just to make the podium appear in your garden. After that, you need to clear 25 Grasslands missions to unlock the Desert. Then do 25 Desert missions to unlock the Jungle. Finally, complete 25 Jungle missions to unlock Cherry Grove.

Mind you that the missions here are harder than anything you’ve faced before. Even players with fully upgraded gardens have reported struggling with these stages. The enemies hit harder, move faster, and you’ll need to bring your best setup if you want to clear them.

All Brainrots in the Cherry Grove Biome

Cherry Grove is the only place where you can find four exclusive Secret-rarity Brainrots. Here’s what the Cherry Grove brings to your garden:

Brainrot Name Brainrot Icon Cocolini Crabelo TBA Moppo Moparoni TBA Smug Walletino Fritto Bucketino

These Brainrots are super powerful and you literally can’t get them anywhere else in the game.

Tips for Completing Brainrot Invasion Stages

Here are some tips you can do to complete Brainrot Invasion faster:

Don’t rush into stages 51-75 without preparing first. Upgrade your garden and make sure your plants are as strong as possible. Use the Mutation Machine to combine plants and boost their stats, this can make a huge difference in the harder stages.

Stock up on XP bottles too. You’ll need them to keep your mutation and power machines running. If you run out mid-grind, you’ll have to stop and farm more, which just wastes time.

Equip the right cards in your garden: Bloom Ascendant – Boosts all plant stats after 1,000 kills. Doom Bloom – Increases all plant damage by 40%, a must-have legendary card. Tile Trio – Gives 25% extra damage to plants lined up in sets of three of the same type. Frozen Frenzy – Adds 55% more damage to frozen enemies. Refocus – Every 35 seconds, moves the tankiest enemy to your strongest row for easier targeting.



The Cherry Grove biome is your reward for pushing through the toughest stages in Plants vs Brainrots. Those four Secret-rarity Brainrots are exclusive to this area, so there’s no other way to get them. Start working through the Brainrot Invasion missions now, and you’ll be exploring Cherry Grove soon enough.