Roblox Anime Crusaders Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Crusaders Codes on September 8th, 2025.

Step into a world under siege where anime heroes unite! Anime Crusaders brings together characters from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, Solo Leveling, and many other popular anime series in an epic tower defense battle. You’ll summon unique characters, build powerful teams, and defend against endless waves of enemies in strategic combat. The game features deep unit upgrade systems, multiple game modes including story campaigns and challenge battles, and gacha mechanics for collecting rare heroes. Using Anime Crusaders codes gives you free gems, divine tokens, and summons to help you build the ultimate anime squad.

Working Anime Crusaders Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Use them quickly before they expire:

THANKSFOR10KLIKES – Get 500 Gems and 3 Divine Reroll Tokens

– Get 500 Gems and 3 Divine Reroll Tokens SORRYFORCHALLENGES – Get 3 Divine Reroll Tokens

– Get 3 Divine Reroll Tokens SORRYFORSHUTDOWN – Get Gems and 10 Summons

– Get Gems and 10 Summons THESYSTEM – Get 500 Jewels

– Get 500 Jewels MONARCHEVENT – Get 1.5K Jewels

– Get 1.5K Jewels RELEASEDELAY – Get 3 Divine Tokens and 500 Gems

– Get 3 Divine Tokens and 500 Gems RELEASE – Get 3 Divine Tokens and 500 Gems

– Get 3 Divine Tokens and 500 Gems EARLYACCESS – Get Free Rewards

Expired Anime Crusaders Codes

These codes no longer work:

SORRYFORDELAY – No longer active (Early Access only)

– No longer active (Early Access only) Follow32_A1 – No longer active (Early Access only)

How to Redeem Anime Crusaders Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Anime Crusaders is simple and takes just a few seconds:

Launch Anime Crusaders on Roblox Look for the Codes Star in the lobby (left of the summon point) Click on the Codes Star to open the redemption window Enter any working code into the text field Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

Your rewards will be added to your account immediately.

How to Find More Anime Crusaders Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Anime Crusaders codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since new codes are released during updates, milestones, and special events.

You can also join the official Anime Crusaders Discord server where developers announce new codes first. Follow the 32x Roblox community, their X account (@32xRBX), and YouTube channel (@DevLuckk) for the latest updates and code releases.

You can also get an extra 500 Gems by joining the game’s official Roblox group, giving you even more resources to summon powerful characters.