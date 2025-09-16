Roblox Banana Eats Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Banana Eats Codes on September 16th, 2025.

Prepare for a deliciously terrifying chase! Banana Eats flips the horror game script by replacing gruesome killers with a giant, menacing banana that hunts down players. This horror experience on Roblox puts you in thrilling survival situations where you must hide, run, and solve puzzles to stay alive until the timer runs out. One player takes on the role of the killer banana while others work together as survivors, trying to escape before getting caught. Banana Eats codes give you free beacons, coins, and exclusive skins to customize your character.

Working Banana Eats Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

500SKINS! – Get Big Bycks Skin

– Get Big Bycks Skin 750MILLION – Get Free Peel

– Get Free Peel BANANAISHERE – Get Free Banana

– Get Free Banana BEACONS – Get Free Banana

– Get Free Banana YUMMY – Get Beacon

– Get Beacon BOOM – Get Beacon

– Get Beacon PRIDE – Get 250 Coins

– Get 250 Coins KETCHUP – Get Beacon

– Get Beacon CINCO – Get Coins

– Get Coins FREECOINS – Get Coins

– Get Coins HUNT – Get Free Peel

– Get Free Peel STORYQUESTS – Get Beacon

– Get Beacon RAINBOW – Get Coins

– Get Coins SPRING – Get Beacon

– Get Beacon FREEGOLD – Get Coins

– Get Coins FREEBURRITO – Get Free Beacon

– Get Free Beacon HEARTS – Get Free Beacon

– Get Free Beacon 700MILLION – Get Free Skin

– Get Free Skin HAPPYHOLIDAYS – Get Free Peel

– Get Free Peel CANNED – Get Banana

Expired Banana Eats Codes

Many codes have expired and no longer work:

100BEACONS – No longer active

– No longer active PACBLOX – No longer active

– No longer active HAPPYBIRTHDAY – No longer active

– No longer active 50KFOLLOWERS – No longer active

– No longer active SNACK – No longer active

– No longer active DOODLE – No longer active

– No longer active YOU’RE THE BEST – No longer active

– No longer active HAPPY2025 – No longer active

– No longer active THANKS – No longer active

– No longer active PUMPKINS – No longer active

– No longer active BOONANAEATS – No longer active

How to Redeem Banana Eats Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Banana Eats can only be done in the lobby. Here is the step-by-step process:

Launch Banana Eats on Roblox. Make sure you’re in the lobby (not in an active game). Click the Star icon at the bottom of the screen. Type any working code in the “ENTER CODE HERE” text box. Click the green Redeem button to submit your code.

If the code works, you’ll see a message showing what reward you received. If it doesn’t work, you’ll get an “Invalid or Expired Code” message. Always double-check spelling, numbers, and special characters if a code fails the first time.

How to Find More Banana Eats Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Banana Eats codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since RyCitrus releases new codes at least once a month, and active codes expire quickly.

You can also check the official Banana Eats game page on Roblox and join the RyCitrus community for game updates. Follow @RyCitrus on X and check their YouTube channel for the latest code announcements.

Since codes in Banana Eats expire quickly and some specific codes like “NEWMAP” get reused with different rewards, staying connected to official channels gives you the best chance to grab codes before they disappear. You can only redeem each code once per Roblox account.