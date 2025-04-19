Roblox Brainrot Evolution Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Brainrot Evolution Codes on April 19th, 2025.

Brainrot Evolution is a Roblox game where you start as a small, meme-inspired creature like “Tung Tung Tung Tung Sahur” and evolve into increasingly bizarre forms by destroying objects and enemies. To progress in this game, you need to collect experience points and Wins (trophies) which can be a time-consuming task. Thankfully, redeeming codes can give you valuable potions to speed up your journey through the evolutionary chain.

Working Brainrot Evolution Codes

Here are all the active codes for Brainrot Evolution that our team has verified:

lolgame1 – 2 EXP Potions

– 2 EXP Potions release – 1 Win Potion

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible since they could expire without notice. Each code can only be redeemed once per account.

Expired Brainrot Evolution Codes

Currently, there are no expired Brainrot Evolution codes. This means all the codes we’ve listed above are still working!

If you’re looking for Roblox games with active codes, check out our guides for Brookhaven RP codes, Blox Fruits codes, or CDID codes.

How to Redeem Brainrot Evolution Codes

Redeeming codes for Brainrot Evolution is straightforward. Follow these simple steps:

Launch Brainrot Evolution on Roblox Click the Shop button on the left side of your screen Find the Codes tab on the right side of the Shop menu Enter your code in the “Enter Code” text field Click the green Verify button to claim your rewards

If you’ve entered the code correctly, the rewards will be instantly added to your account, and you can start using your potions right away.

Where to Find More Brainrot Evolution Codes

To stay updated on the latest Brainrot Evolution codes, check these official sources:

Brainrot Evolution offers a humorous take on the evolution genre, filled with internet memes and absurd creatures. Whether you’re trying to collect all the strange evolutions or simply enjoying the bizarre visuals, these codes will help you progress faster and experience everything the game has to offer.