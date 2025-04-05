Roblox Chained Together Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Chained Together codes on April 5th, 2025.

If you’re playing Chained Together on Roblox, you know how challenging it can be to coordinate movements with your teammates. Luckily, there are codes you can redeem for free coins to help make your experience a bit easier. Let’s look at all the active codes, how to redeem them, and everything else you need to know about this unique teamwork game.

Active Chained Together Codes

Here are all the active codes you can use to get free coins in Chained Together:

CHAINS – Redeem for 200 Coins

– Redeem for 200 Coins UPDATE – Redeem for 200 Coins

These codes were last verified today, so they should still be working. Make sure to redeem them soon, as Roblox codes can expire without notice.

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Chained Together. All codes listed in the active section are still working. This section will be updated if any codes expire in the future.

How to Redeem Codes in Chained Together

Redeeming codes in Chained Together is simple. Just follow these steps:

Launch Chained Together on Roblox. Look for the Twitter (bird) icon at the bottom left of the game lobby. Click on the icon to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your code into the text box. Click “Redeem“.

If you’re having trouble with codes not working, make sure you’ve entered them exactly as shown above, with the correct capitalization and no extra spaces.

Where to Find More Codes

To stay updated on new codes for Chained Together, you can check back on this page regularly as it’s updated whenever new codes are released. Remember that codes typically get released during game updates, special events, or when the game reaches player milestones, so keep an eye out during these occasions.

The free coins from these codes can help make your journey a bit easier, so be sure to redeem them while they’re still active. Keep checking back for new codes, and enjoy the challenge of being chained together in this Roblox adventure!