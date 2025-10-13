Roblox Counter Blox Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Counter Blox Codes on October 13th, 2025.

Developed by ROLVe, the game pits two teams against each other in fast-paced matches across maps inspired by real-world locations. You’ll play as either terrorists or counter-terrorists in short, tactical rounds where every decision counts. As you play, you earn in-game cash that can be spent on skin cases containing cosmetic upgrades like weapon skins and rare knives. Let’s take a look at the current code situation for this tactical shooter.

Working Counter Blox Codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active Counter Blox codes available. ROLVe hasn’t released any new redeemable codes recently, but this situation tends to change during special events and major updates.

Expired Codes

These codes were previously active but no longer work:

00VVEERRHH44UU77

Affection

CBXMASUP8DELAY

GOODTIMES

FREECASE

ILOVECB

holiday18

SPOOK

BESTOFCB

HOT

bloxy

How to Redeem Counter Blox Codes in Roblox

While there are no codes available now, the redemption system is simple and ready for when new codes drop. The process is straightforward, and here’s exactly what you need to do when codes become available:

Launch Counter Blox from your Roblox games list Look for the blue CODES button on the right side of the main menu Click on it to open the code redemption window Type or paste your code into the text field Click the checkmark button to redeem the code

Remember that codes are often case-sensitive, so make sure to enter them exactly as shown. If you get an error message, the code has likely expired or was entered incorrectly.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest information about Counter Blox codes, making this the best place to check when new codes become available. ROLVe typically releases codes during seasonal events, major updates, or community milestones.

The ROLVe official Roblox group is where developers often announce new codes first, especially during special events and game updates. You can also follow their X (Twitter) account and join the Discord server for early access to fresh codes when they drop.