Roblox Emote RNG Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Emote RNG Codes on December 25th, 2025.

Emote RNG is all about collecting hundreds of unique dance emotes through the power of luck-based rolling. Click to roll for new dance animations, from common wiggles to ultra-rare mutations that make other players stop and stare. The game combines simple clicking mechanics with an extensive collection system, where rarer emotes have increasingly lower drop rates. Upgrade your luck multipliers with cash, climb the leaderboards, and show off your rarest dance moves to the server. Let’s explore the current Emote RNG codes that can give you free cash and luck boosts to accelerate your emote collection.

Working Emote RNG Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Emote RNG that you can redeem for free rewards:

Bread1 – Redeem this code for $3 Cash

– Redeem this code for $3 Cash 2MVisits – Redeem this code for $500,000 Cash and 1 Hour Double Luck

– Redeem this code for $500,000 Cash and 1 Hour Double Luck SecretButtonCode – Redeem this code for $50,000 Cash and Two 30-Minute Double Luck Boosts

– Redeem this code for $50,000 Cash and Two 30-Minute Double Luck Boosts FirstAdminAbuse – Redeem this code for Two 1-Hour Triple Luck Boosts

These codes provide valuable resources to help you roll for rarer emotes and climb the rankings faster.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Emote RNG at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Emote RNG Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Emote RNG codes:

Open Emote RNG in Roblox. Click the Shop button at the top-left corner of your screen. Scroll down to find the codes section. Enter your code in the text box. Press Submit to claim your free rewards.

Remember that luck boosts aren’t automatically applied—go to the consumables menu to activate them after redeeming.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Emote RNG codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during milestones or updates.

Join the Emote Clan Discord server where developers announce new codes and share game updates.

Use your cash strategically to upgrade luck multipliers and save luck boost potions for extended rolling sessions to maximize your chances of getting rare mutations.