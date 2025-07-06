Roblox Flag Wars Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Flag Wars Codes on July 6th, 2025.

Flag Wars brings the classic capture-the-flag gameplay to Roblox. This fast-paced shooter combines strategic flag capturing with intense combat, making every match a thrilling experience.

The key to success in Flag Wars isn’t just good aim and quick reflexes. You’ll need the right weapons and equipment to outgun your opponents and protect your team’s flag. These codes give you free cash, powerful weapons, and seasonal items that can completely change how you approach each battle.

Working Flag Wars Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re currently active. Since codes can expire without warning, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible:

HUNT – Get 1500 Cash and 250 Eggs

– Get 1500 Cash and 250 Eggs 6TH ANNIVERSARY – Get 2000 Cash

– Get 2000 Cash POTIONS – Get 3500 Cash

– Get 3500 Cash JOLLY – Get 1 Skip Voucher

– Get 1 Skip Voucher SEASON 2 – Get 5000 Candy

– Get 5000 Candy SEASON 1 – Get 5000 Cash

– Get 5000 Cash INDEPENDENCE – Get 1000 Popsicles

– Get 1000 Popsicles TyFor355k – Get 1400 Cash

– Get 1400 Cash CANDY – Get 25,000 Candy

– Get 25,000 Candy TyFor315k – Get 8500 Cash

– Get 8500 Cash THX4LIKES – Get 1200 Cash

– Get 1200 Cash 100MIL – Get 1200 Cash

– Get 1200 Cash SCRIPTLY – Get 800 Cash

Expired Codes

These codes are no longer working, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

TREASURE – Previously gave 8500 Cash

– Previously gave 8500 Cash COINS – Previously gave 1500 Cash

– Previously gave 1500 Cash TyFor265k – Previously gave 1500 Cash

– Previously gave 1500 Cash EASTER2023 – Previously gave 1500 eggs

– Previously gave 1500 eggs FREETEC9 – Previously gave a free TEC9

– Previously gave a free TEC9 FREEMP5 – Previously gave a free MP5

How to Redeem Flag Wars Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Flag Wars is quick and straightforward. You can claim your rewards within seconds of joining a match:

Launch Flag Wars. Choose your team to load into the game map Look for the ticket-shaped icon on the main screen next to the shop. Click the icon to open the code redemption window Type or paste your code in the “Enter Code Here” field Click “Redeem” to claim your free rewards

Copy and paste codes directly from our list instead of typing them manually. Flag Wars codes are case-sensitive, so any typos will cause the redemption to fail.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes, making it your best source for fresh rewards. However, you can also hunt for new codes through these official channels:

The developers at Scriptly Studios announce new codes on their Twitter/X and Discord server. They typically release codes during major game updates, special events, holidays, and when the game reaches important milestones like visitor counts or likes.

Since codes don’t have official expiration dates and can become invalid at any moment, it’s smart to bookmark this page and check back regularly for the most current code list.