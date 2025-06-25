Roblox Grow a Friend Codes (June 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Grow a Friend Codes on June 26th, 2025.

Having trouble making friends in real life? Developer Wunmo 2 has created the perfect solution on Roblox with a hilariously unique twist. Grow a Friend lets you skip the awkward small talk and social anxiety by literally growing your friends from eggs instead.

Cash and exclusive plot skins are the main rewards that help you expand, making codes important for creating the most impressive friend collection.

Working Grow a Friend Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

UPD2 – Get Swamp Plot Skin

– Get Swamp Plot Skin 1MVISITS – Get Pastel Plot Skin

– Get Pastel Plot Skin UPD1 – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards 100KVISITS – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards RELEASE – Get 250 Cash

Expired Codes

SOLAR FLARE

How to Redeem Grow a Friend Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for free rewards in Grow a Friend is as simple as it gets! Follow these easy steps:

Open Grow a Friend on Roblox. Look for the Gift icon in the top left corner of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your code into the “Enter code…” text field. Click the Redeem button to claim your free rewards.

Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes to avoid typing mistakes.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as Wunmo 2 releases them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

Wunmo Discord Server

This guide

Remember that codes can expire as new updates and milestones are reached. The growing game trend moves quickly on Roblox, so use codes promptly to ensure you don’t miss out on exclusive plot skins and other rewards that help you create the ultimate friendship garden!