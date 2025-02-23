Roblox: How to Build Submarine in Fisch Mariana’s Veil Update

The new Mariana’s Veil update in Fisch brings something really exciting – your very own submarine to explore the deep waters. I’ve spent some time figuring out how to get and upgrade this vehicle, and I’ll walk you through everything you need to know. The process isn’t too complicated, but there are several steps you’ll need to follow.

Finding Dr. Glimmerfin and Getting Started

The first thing you’ll need to do is find Dr. Glimmerfin. Head over to Roslit Bay – specifically around coordinates X= -1439, Y= 130, Z= 511. You’ll spot the doctor hanging around near what looks like a broken submarine. He’s got quite a story to tell about his damaged vessel, and he’ll need your help fixing it up.

Getting the Parts Together

After talking with Dr. Glimmerfin, he’ll give you a drill. This is where the real work begins. You need to find five specific parts:

The parts you’re looking for are:

Side Fins

Back Fins

Windows

Submarine Top

Metal Top

Now, finding these parts takes some patience. You’ll need to use your drill on the obsidian rocks you’ll see scattered around the area. Each rock has its own health bar, and you’ll need to keep drilling until it breaks. Sometimes you’ll get lucky and find a part, other times you might get nothing at all. Don’t worry though – the rocks keep regenerating, so you can keep trying until you get all the parts you need.

Building Your Submarine

Once you’ve got all the parts, it’s time to put them together. Head back to where you met Dr. Glimmerfin, and you’ll see what looks like a ghost image of a submarine. Getting the parts installed is pretty straightforward – just select each part from your hotbar and hold the E button to place it. After you’ve put all the pieces in place, talk to Dr. Glimmerfin again, and he’ll help you spawn your new submarine.

The submarine controls are pretty simple. It handles like a regular boat but with two extra commands: press Q to go down and E to go up. This makes it easy to navigate the different depth levels of Mariana’s Veil.

Getting and upgrading your submarine in Fisch takes some work, but it’s worth it for the exploring you’ll be able to do. The Mariana’s Veil area has lots of new things to discover, and having a properly upgraded submarine makes all the difference in seeing everything this update has to offer.