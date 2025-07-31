Roblox Pure Soccer Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Pure Soccer Codes on July 31st, 2025.

Scoring incredible goals and pulling off amazing moves on the soccer field becomes much more exciting when you have the coins to unlock better equipment and skills. Pure Soccer by Pure Sports brings arcade-style 5v5 soccer action to Roblox. The game captures the beautiful game’s essence with smooth controls reminiscent of EA FC and PES, but simplified for the Roblox platform. Let’s take a look at whether there are free codes available for this experience.

Working Pure Soccer Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is a brand new soccer experience, codes are just starting to be released:

RELEASE – 150 Coins

– 150 Coins 100PLAYERS – 150 Coins

Expired Codes

Right now, there are no old codes that have stopped working. The game is still very new, so both codes above still give you free coins.

How to Use Pure Soccer Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Pure Soccer is easy, but you need to do one thing first. You have to join the Pure Sports Roblox community before the codes will work. Here’s how to use your codes:

Join the Pure Sports Roblox community first (this is required) Open Pure Soccer. Click on the Menu button at the top. Fill in the code and enter redeem.

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. The developers at Pure Sports release codes when the game reaches special goals or when they add new updates. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

The free coins from Pure Soccer codes help you buy better equipment and unlock features that improve your soccer skills and performance.