Roblox Troll IQ Tower Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Troll IQ Tower codes on May 28th, 2025.

Think you’re smart enough to outsmart a tower full of trolls and tricky puzzles? Troll IQ Tower on Roblox will put that confidence to the test in the most frustrating and hilarious ways possible. The tower is filled with questions that seem simple but often have trick answers that will leave you scratching your head. Thankfully, codes can give you helpful items like Go Back tokens that let you undo mistakes.

Working Troll IQ Tower Codes

Our team has checked these codes. Since codes can expire without warning, make sure to redeem them quickly:

UPDATE – Get +1 Go Back token

Expired Troll IQ Tower Codes

Right now, there aren’t any expired codes for Troll IQ Tower that we know of. When codes do expire, we’ll move them to this section so you don’t waste time trying them.

How to Redeem Troll IQ Tower Codes in Roblox

You can easily redeem codes for Troll IQ Tower by following these steps:

Launch Troll IQ Tower. Look for the Settings button on the left side of your screen Click on Settings to open the menu Find and click the Codes button in the settings menu Type or paste one of the working codes into the text box Hit the Redeem button to claim your reward

How to Find More Troll IQ Tower Codes

We keep this guide updated whenever new codes are released, so bookmarking this page is your best way to stay current. If you want to hunt for codes yourself, keep an eye on the game’s official Roblox group page.

The game is designed to be frustrating and misleading, so having these safety nets can save you from rage-quitting when the trolling gets too intense. Keep checking back for new codes, and may your brain stay one step ahead of all the tower’s tricks!