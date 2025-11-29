Roblox Volleyball Legends: Is There an Admin Abuse Event?

Many Roblox game developers hold an Admin Abuse event to celebrate the launch of a new update. It has become a tradition and one of the most popular events in many Roblox experiences. Players wait for it with much anticipation, thanks to the free items it offers. With a new update coming soon, you may be wondering if there’s any Volleyball Legends Admin Abuse scheduled. This article quenches your curiosity and explores the possibility of such an event in the future.

Is There an Admin Abuse Event in Volleyball Legends?

No, there’s no Admin Abuse event scheduled for Volleyball Legends. In fact, the developers have not hosted any since the experience’s release. So, there is a slim chance it will happen in the future. The developers don’t have any plans to include one in the future. However, the developers distribute new Volleyball Legends codes with every update. They grant Lucky Spins, Normal Spins, or Gems upon redemption.

So, you can keep tabs on the game’s official Discord channel for new codes. Or, you can check out our Volleyball Legends codes guide, which we update whenever a new code is released, so you don’t miss out on any freebies. If the developers decide to host an Admin Abuse event in the future, we will update this article with the dates and timings for all major regions.

What Are Roblox Admin Abuse Events?

Admin Abuse is an event that regularly occurs in most Roblox experiences, such as Grow a Garden, Steal a Brainrot, Adopt Me, Brainrot Evolution, and more. The developers hold them either before, during, or after the update’s release. Some experiences host an Admin Abuse event on a fixed schedule. For instance, Adopt Me holds them on Saturday of every week.

The developers of Adopt Me reward free in-game currencies, grant special buffs, stickers, gifts, and limited-time pets during the Admin Abuse event. Similarly, you can receive Pets for free, purchase the rarest seed, and get mutations during the Grow a Garden’s Admin Abuse. Essentially, Admin Abuse is an in-game event that only developers can trigger for a short duration to distribute freebies to players.

Is There an Upcoming Update in Volleyball Legends?

Yes, Volleyball Legends is receiving a new update on Saturday, November 29, 2025. The update grants you another opportunity to obtain the limited-time original Style, Kazana, during the event. The limited-time Style will be up for grabs for a week, leaving the experience on December 5, 2025. The developers will also introduce Mastery quests for Kazana in the forthcoming update. You can obtain various rewards by completing them.