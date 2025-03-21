Threads now lets you add topics to your profile

You can add up to 10 topics to your Threads profile.

Threads are adding the option to select topics in your profile letting you find people with similar interests.

The meta-owned company is also introducing the option to choose who can reply to or quote your posts.

Threads, the Meta-owned app, is adding the ability to add topics to your profile. The X (formerly Twitter) rival constantly develops new features to enhance the overall user experience. Apart from the ability to choose topics, you can also protect your privacy by selecting who can reply to your post. Here’s everything you need to know about these features and how you can enable them.

Threads Topics Lets You Find People With Similar Interests

In a blog post, Meta announced that a new Threads feature allows you to add ten topics to your profile so you can connect with other people in the community.

Furthermore, when you click on a topic on someone’s profile and see other people who are talking about the same topic. Similarly, when creating a post, Threads will now suggest prompts to add trending topics or the ones related to your previous post to help you gain more traction.

These topics appear more prominently in the For You tab resulting in a more personalized experience. Meta also says that posts with topics tagged in them get more impressions than the ones without.

You Can Now Choose Who Can Interact With Your Posts

As part of the privacy features, you can now select who can reply and quote your posts. The options include anyone, your followers, profiles you follow, or the ones that you have mentioned. By restricting replies and quotes to select profiles or followers, you can have better control over your privacy.

Continuing this tradition is the ability to customize your feed. You can now set a custom feed as your default that will appear when you open the app.

Meta is also improving the video player for Threads with new buttons for pause, play, and skip. For better control over playback, you get a dedicated seek bar while watching videos. These features are expected to roll out to all users soon.